In my opinion, an alternative for Trent would be a bit of a waste of money, certainly one at a higher level than what Neco Williams or Joe Gomez are.



The ideal would be a high energy utility midfielder as Klopp seems to prefer to start players who are getting regular minutes and are more likely to be sharp and fit. Not sure who would fit the bill really as we seem to be targeting quite attacking midfielders at the moment rather than more defensive types that would maybe be better suited to full back.I'm curious to see what the summer holds. The squad does have the feel of needing a bit of a revolution but I think we'll be making minimal changes. We've had a lot of success in recent years targeting players in that 23-24 age bracket and so many are assuming we'll continue to that, but the strongest links we've had seem to be with younger players so I'm wondering if we're evolving our approach a little.A lot will depend on Salah too, if he's intent on not signing a contract then maybe he leaves and we use that to fund another batch of signings, if he stays then I think we sign a couple of young but outstanding talents max.