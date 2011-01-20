« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 616403 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:45:53 pm
Who?

Hairy Pickling. It's a preservation method.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:42:23 pm

 :lmao :lmao

That is a quality thread  ;D

Bit weird they they think we would sell as we didn't recall him from loan when needed as backup. Last thing you'd do is recall a player if they are playing regularly for a decent club. Nice to see they are raving like Blackburn did about Harvey though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 02:15:43 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:09:24 pm
Bit weird they they think we would sell as we didn't recall him from loan when needed as backup. Last thing you'd do is recall a player if they are playing regularly for a decent club. Nice to see they are raving like Blackburn did about Harvey though

Arent there rules about recalling loan players these days anyway?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 02:18:09 pm »
Remember the Lloyd Kelly youtubes - he looks at least as good as he did back then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:18:09 pm
Remember the Lloyd Kelly youtubes - he looks at least as good as he did back then.
Looks a very good player who is developing nicely at Bournemouth. His slow start there doesn't have seemed to hamper them. He's Prem quality and will get a move if they don't come up.

One issue - he's definitely a Centre Half rather than a full back. He can cover left back but that's not a need we have.

Interesting to see the PNE fans raving on Sepp VDB. Not seen a lot of him this season as Preston are frankly horrid to watch, or were prior to sacking McAvoy. The shout that he's better than Gomez or Phillips is intriguing. More than likely wrong too, but they clearly rate him and many think he's out of their reach but worth breaking the bank for in order to profit in a year or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm »
They seem to rate him as Right Wing Back/Fullback more highly than as a Centre Back (which you'd expect at that age) but would indicate he could fill a need for us, perhaps?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 02:35:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:46:42 pm
In my opinion, an alternative for Trent would be a bit of a waste of money, certainly one at a higher level than what Neco Williams or Joe Gomez are.

The ideal would be a high energy utility midfielder as Klopp seems to prefer to start players who are getting regular minutes and are more likely to be sharp and fit. Not sure who would fit the bill really as we seem to be targeting quite attacking midfielders at the moment rather than more defensive types that would maybe be better suited to full back.

I'm curious to see what the summer holds. The squad does have the feel of needing a bit of a revolution but I think we'll be making minimal changes. We've had a lot of success in recent years targeting players in that 23-24 age bracket and so many are assuming we'll continue to that, but the strongest links we've had seem to be with younger players so I'm wondering if we're evolving our approach a little.

A lot will depend on Salah too, if he's intent on not signing a contract then maybe he leaves and we use that to fund another batch of signings, if he stays then I think we sign a couple of young but outstanding talents max.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm »
Glad to see that Van den Berg is doing very well at Preston, but I'm not really sure whether that has any bearing on his actual level and future at Liverpool. Davies was one of PNE's best players and literally never stepped on the pitch for us despite an injury crisis unprecedented in the modern history of the Premier League.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 02:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:55:49 am
I think if a really good price is offered, they might do the deal whilst its on offer. Its preferable to keep him until the summer but sometimes the good offer doesnt come at the perfect time.

That very good price should be £10+ million, and becoming effective on July 1st ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 02:47:26 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 02:51:07 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.

I think Hans Hateboer could be that player in the summer, with 12 months left on his contract at Atalanta ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 02:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:59:15 am
If we think Van Den Berg has a future here, we probably do keep him here next season. He's going to count as homegrown regardless, but I think I'm right in saying that if he does one more season with us before he's 21 then he'll also count as club-trained in UEFA competition. At the moment, only Trent, Gomez and Kelleher count as club-trained.

I'd be interested to know if we think he could be a RB for us, because that would be really beneficial if so.

Well, he is certainly helping his case by playing really well at Preston ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 02:56:46 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:51:07 pm
I think Hans Hateboer could be that player in the summer, with 12 months left on his contract at Atalanta ...

Considering we're sort of close to our 'foreign player' limit, I can't imagine we'll be rushing to fill a spot with a 28 year old with an iffy injury record to very occasionally play at right back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 03:01:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:56:46 pm
Considering we're sort of close to our 'foreign player' limit, I can't imagine we'll be rushing to fill a spot with a 28 year old with an iffy injury record to very occasionally play at right back

Reckon we'll be ok on that front. Currently using all the spaces for non-homegrown players in the PL, but two of those are Karius and Adrian. Karius' contract is up in the summer and I believe Adrian's is too. Guess there's an outside chance we keep him as third choice, but think we might just promote Pitaluga. So that's two spots freed, before you even look at the likes of Origi, Minamino, Keita, Mane/Firmino etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 03:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:01:46 pm
Reckon we'll be ok on that front. Currently using all the spaces for non-homegrown players in the PL, but two of those are Karius and Adrian. Karius' contract is up in the summer and I believe Adrian's is too. Guess there's an outside chance we keep him as third choice, but think we might just promote Pitaluga. So that's two spots freed, before you even look at the likes of Origi, Minamino, Keita, Mane/Firmino etc.

I'm sure we would but I can't see us using a spot on someone like that, just wouldn't make much sense. Back-up right back for us is perfect for a youngster like Williams or Bradley (or both)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:56:46 pm
Considering we're sort of close to our 'foreign player' limit, I can't imagine we'll be rushing to fill a spot with a 28 year old with an iffy injury record to very occasionally play at right back

We won't have any problems with the foreign quota after the expected departures, and Hateboer's versatility would work hard in his favor in our setup:

https://www.transfermarkt.com/hans-hateboer/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/275303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 03:21:06 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:03:54 pm
I'm sure we would but I can't see us using a spot on someone like that, just wouldn't make much sense. Back-up right back for us is perfect for a youngster like Williams or Bradley (or both)

Oh, I agree - just pointing out that we should have more flexibility with the squad than we did last summer, when we were over-capacity for non-homegrown players until we sold Grujic and Shaqiri.

Not too many issues with loan players coming back either, other than Ojo and Ben Davies who we'll probably have to find new clubs for. But both are homegrown so it's not a huge hassle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 02:33:58 pm
They seem to rate him as Right Wing Back/Fullback more highly than as a Centre Back (which you'd expect at that age) but would indicate he could fill a need for us, perhaps?

Originally yes, but he's played centre half more recently from what I hear and he's improved massively wherein now they're unsure whether to call him the Ginger Maldini or the Ginger Puyol.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 05:57:32 pm »
Has Big Dog been round to the Reed household for dinner yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:44:40 pm
That very good price should be £10+ million, and becoming effective on July 1st ...

I think hes looked good when weve needed him. Hes a proper fullback, rather than CB covering, like Gomez. What cover do we have if he goes? Dont say Milner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm »
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13701 on: Today at 07:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.

I can understand us selling Minamino, but not this late in the window surely. If it's true I'm interested to know what those clubs value him at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13702 on: Today at 07:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino.

Presumably loans
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13703 on: Today at 07:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.

Include as part of a swap deal for Tchouameni in the summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13704 on: Today at 07:50:36 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:43:28 pm
Include as part of a swap deal for Tchouameni in the summer?

Madrid are interested in signing Tchouameni in the summer and he would like to go there according to reports.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13705 on: Today at 07:53:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:50:36 pm
Madrid are interested in signing Tchouameni in the summer and he would like to go there according to reports.

Did they not just recently sign the young up and coming French midfielder, name escapes me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13706 on: Today at 07:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:53:13 pm
Did they not just recently sign the young up and coming French midfielder, name escapes me.

Camavinga was who they signed- aren't they after Pogba on a free too?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13707 on: Today at 08:01:47 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:57:25 pm
Camavinga was who they signed- aren't they after Pogba on a free too?

Thats him yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13708 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:40:32 pm
Presumably loans
If so, hopefully theres an obligation to buy. Leeds could use a few more attackers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13709 on: Today at 08:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.

Nice bit of news if that's true eh?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13710 on: Today at 08:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:19:43 pm
According to Press Association, weve rejected interest from Leeds and Monaco in Minamino. Also, Atalanta are apparently looking at Origi as a potential replacement for Zapata, who could leave this window.

Cant see any been loans

Cash is king
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13711 on: Today at 08:28:18 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:26:01 pm
Cant see any been loans

Cash is king
Liz
