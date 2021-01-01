I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.



It really is one of those where you dont know until you try. My issue with it is, Trent is used to, largely, playing vertically in terms of movement and horizontally in terms of progression - that is to say crosses and switches getting up and down the right. Hes defensively okay, not brilliant, but a clear weakness of his is his ability to go with runners - improved yes but still not great from an advanced position. Moving into midfield means a new axis of directions he needs to be aware of, and given the planned nature of our forward movements, I do feel he probably struggles as an 8 etc if all of a sudden hes being asked to track multiple midfield runners or press in different directions.Thats not to say Trent cant be coached, but you have to make the decision as to whether you are happy to lose his space- opening long passing from deep and his crossing from wide in order to potentially give you an additional passing threat in the final third from the centre. I dont know if Trent is physical enough to do it personally. I sound like Im doing the lad down, Im not, hes the best offensive full back on the planet and one of the best playmakers in world football. I just dont know if its worth experimenting and losing that in order to give a different dimension, when you lose so much by doing so. Far easier and less destabilising to scout and purchase the 8 we want.