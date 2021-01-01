« previous next »
It almost seems outside of the 14-16 players - we will listen to offers for the rest. 
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:42:12 pm
Actually, he has turned 28 couple of months ago and plays as a false 9, so we could have a very good use of him, but his age and his injury record are making him an unlikely target ...

He has 6 months on his contract... That level of quality for free makes good sense as long as the wages are reasonable. We could get a good 4-5 years out of him and still be able to move him on if he has success here. Not typucally our profile of signing but does look like a situation that may make sense financially, hence "monitoring".
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:59:21 am
He has 6 months on his contract... That level of quality for free makes good sense as long as the wages are reasonable. We could get a good 4-5 years out of him and still be able to move him on if he has success here. Not typucally our profile of signing but does look like a situation that may make sense financially, hence "monitoring".

Dybala would want something north of the £220k per week he's currently on + a sign-on bonus.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:11:05 am
Dybala would want something north of the £220k per week he's currently on + a sign-on bonus.

It'll depend on that something north I feel. Also part of that will be performance related for sure. All hypotheticals and even though I have doubts about the link, i wouldnt dismiss it entirely because you can see enough sense in this move within our constraints.
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:08:55 am
And we get absolutely nothing from sending Neco on loan in January. It makes no sense, unless he is desperate to leave ...

It makes a ton of sense if there is an obligation to buy, rather than hanging on to him for six months and presuming we could get the same fee in the Summer after barely using him.

I also imagine he wants to leave at this point, given that he has Wales to think about.

Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.

I think we probably will in the summer, especially with Milner leaving. Unfortunately Williams hasn't become what we thought he might after some promising cup appearances early on.
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:04:45 am
I wish we would search through Europe for a £10m player who can back up Trent. We may need to take a bigger risk than we would like but I just think it's a better solution than Bradley given how well Tsimikas has done and the knock-on effect it has had on Robertson.

Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".

PS - And he's two-footed.
I think people might be disappointed with regards to a Trent back up. All the signs point to using kids or other positions there (Millie, Gomez, Hendo). With the greatest respect to Robbo hes four and a half years older than Trent and not quite as generational so its a bit easier to sell being his back up. Im not sure you could do the same with a 24 year old who has just broken into his national team and will be wanting plenty of football to cement that.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:33:34 am
I think people might be disappointed with regards to a Trent back up. All the signs point to using kids or other positions there (Millie, Gomez, Hendo). With the greatest respect to Robbo hes four and a half years older than Trent and not quite as generational so its a bit easier to sell being his back up. Im not sure you could do the same with a 24 year old who has just broken into his national team and will be wanting plenty of football to cement that.

I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:29:04 am
Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".

PS - And he's two-footed.
One of many young players across Europe that Ajax should not have sold when they did and for what they did. Lobo is right though, hes just started to pick up caps for the Danish team and hes being linked to moves to start for good profile sides, as capable as I think he is its not a great move for him in terms of minutes. Good player though.

The player Id go for is Ridle Baku at Wolfsburg. He can cover Trent at full back perfectly capably, but is also good enough to start in midfield or cover the wide positions. He doesnt seem to get brought up much but hes one of the outstanding Bundesliga talents and will get more recognition when he makes Germanys World Cup squad next winter.

23, so perfect age profile, 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 from midfield this season, in the league, has scored also in the Champions League on top of that, is super mobile and has great pressing and defensive numbers. Not much of a passer but I think hed dovetail really nicely with Thiago and Fabinho. He is small for a Klopp midfielder at 59 but hes a really quality player. Ive wanted us to move for him since his early days in Mainz.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:46:08 am
I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.

Why on earth would you want to? If the future of the team, as we saw early in the season, is Trent, Harvey and Mo on that right why on earth would anyone consider moving Trent position, thus also impacting Harvey Elliott, Henderson and numerous others, purely so we can have a slightly stronger back up right back? ;D Makes absolutely no sense, he's the best right back in world football. No-one used to talk about moving Dani Alves or Cafu.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:46:08 am
I know it's been debated a million times on here but could we not configure the squad to push TAA further up or would that unsettle the balance we have up from with Mané, Salah, Jota and/or weaken the midfield? Been interested to hear some learned feedback.
It really is one of those where you dont know until you try. My issue with it is, Trent is used to, largely, playing vertically in terms of movement and horizontally in terms of progression - that is to say crosses and switches getting up and down the right. Hes defensively okay, not brilliant, but a clear weakness of his is his ability to go with runners - improved yes but still not great from an advanced position. Moving into midfield means a new axis of directions he needs to be aware of, and given the planned nature of our forward movements, I do feel he probably struggles as an 8 etc if all of a sudden hes being asked to track multiple midfield runners or press in different directions.

Thats not to say Trent cant be coached, but you have to make the decision as to whether you are happy to lose his space- opening long passing from deep and his crossing from wide in order to potentially give you an additional passing threat in the final third from the centre. I dont know if Trent is physical enough to do it personally. I sound like Im doing the lad down, Im not, hes the best offensive full back on the planet and one of the best playmakers in world football. I just dont know if its worth experimenting and losing that in order to give a different dimension, when you lose so much by doing so. Far easier and less destabilising to scout and purchase the 8 we want.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:54:21 am
It really is one of those where you dont know until you try. My issue with it is, Trent is used to, largely, playing vertically in terms of movement and horizontally in terms of progression - that is to say crosses and switches getting up and down the right. Hes defensively okay, not brilliant, but a clear weakness of his is his ability to go with runners - improved yes but still not great from an advanced position. Moving into midfield means a new axis of directions he needs to be aware of, and given the planned nature of our forward movements, I do feel he probably struggles as an 8 etc if all of a sudden hes being asked to track multiple midfield runners or press in different directions.

Thats not to say Trent cant be coached, but you have to make the decision as to whether you are happy to lose his space- opening long passing from deep and his crossing from wide in order to potentially give you an additional passing threat in the final third from the centre. I dont know if Trent is physical enough to do it personally. I sound like Im doing the lad down, Im not, hes the best offensive full back on the planet and one of the best playmakers in world football. I just dont know if its worth experimenting and losing that in order to give a different dimension, when you lose so much by doing so. Far easier and less destabilising to scout and purchase the 8 we want.

Thanks, I never thought of it that way with regards to managing players coming at him from a different axis. I also didn't consider how he'd be in receiving the ball from someone behind him. Attacking wise he is unrivalled but having someone with defensive quality behind him could free him to be breaking down the right flank even more. Midfield is also a different beast when it comes to fitness in being in both attack/defence mode at all times.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:49:41 am

The player Id go for is Ridle Baku at Wolfsburg. He can cover Trent at full back perfectly capably, but is also good enough to start in midfield or cover the wide positions. He doesnt seem to get brought up much but hes one of the outstanding Bundesliga talents and will get more recognition when he makes Germanys World Cup squad next winter.

23, so perfect age profile, 2 goals and 2 assists in 11 from midfield this season, in the league, has scored also in the Champions League on top of that, is super mobile and has great pressing and defensive numbers. Not much of a passer but I think hed dovetail really nicely with Thiago and Fabinho. He is small for a Klopp midfielder at 59 but hes a really quality player. Ive wanted us to move for him since his early days in Mainz.

Can't speak to Baku, but the idea of signing a bit of a utility player is definitely the way to go IMO. Milner has done that admirably over his time year, playing nearly every position in the pitch and it's a really useful tool to have. Arsenal are looking to do something similar, signing Tyler Adams to cover midfield and RB (in the summer it was apparently the plan for him to be predominantly a RB, but now they're looking at him as more of a midfielder first since they have Tomiyasu).
Just bring back Sepp Van Den Berg, him Gomez and Bradley can cover the Rb position even play Tsimikas there if needs be.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:21:41 am
Just bring back Sepp Van Den Berg, him Gomez and Bradley can cover the Rb position even play Tsimikas there if needs be.

I forgot about Sepp.

Just found this article from back in November 2021 about Rasmus Kristensen.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-kostas-tsimikas-goal-22094829
If we think Van Den Berg has a future here, we probably do keep him here next season. He's going to count as homegrown regardless, but I think I'm right in saying that if he does one more season with us before he's 21 then he'll also count as club-trained in UEFA competition. At the moment, only Trent, Gomez and Kelleher count as club-trained.

I'd be interested to know if we think he could be a RB for us, because that would be really beneficial if so.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:59:15 am
If we think Van Den Berg has a future here, we probably do keep him here next season. He's going to count as homegrown regardless, but I think I'm right in saying that if he does one more season with us before he's 21 then he'll also count as club-trained in UEFA competition. At the moment, only Trent, Gomez and Kelleher count as club-trained.

I'd be interested to know if we think he could be a RB for us, because that would be really beneficial if so.
He turns 21 next December. Wont shock me for another season on loan. For a young CB playing is important and there will be 4 Cbs ahead of him unless want to get him minutes at RB. At some Point Matip probably going to get phrased out more that probably more 23-24 season as his contract is up at the end of that season.
Also Van Den Berg was signed the same summer as Harvey Elliott
If Sepp is bossing the championship, then he comes into the squad to cover Neco and (if rumours are true) Gomez. Perhaps no more risky than relying on Gomez's knee.
Think Preston had a good result away at West Brom last night, did Sepp play? Definitely seems like one of our more successful loans in recent times. When he played in League Cup games a couple of years ago he did look a bit out of his depth, no shake in that against Arsenals forwards for example. The best part of two seasons in the Championship is a great learning curve for him.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:19 am
Think Preston had a good result away at West Brom last night, did Sepp play? Definitely seems like one of our more successful loans in recent times. When he played in League Cup games a couple of years ago he did look a bit out of his depth, no shake in that against Arsenals forwards for example. The best part of two seasons in the Championship is a great learning curve for him.
He did play last night and by all accounts had a solid game. Their fans seem to love him and would jump at the chance to make him a permanent signing. Hes been playing more at CB since the new manager came in, I think hes more suited to CB. I wouldnt sell him, a loan to a Premier League club next season would be great for him and us.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:29:04 am
Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg. Apparently, Mourinho is interested in him for his 7 goals and 3 assists this season. He's also 6'2".

PS - And he's two-footed.
Tyler Adams at Leipzeg is a DM/RB which would really help us, not sure if he plays RB in the way we would want though
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:43:08 am
Tyler Adams at Leipzeg is a DM/RB which would really help us, not sure if he plays RB in the way we would want though

I think that's the key point when it comes to cover for Trent - he's so unique in that role, that just getting a body into the squad to fill in now and again isn't going to help us sustain the system that he's integral to.

So we could get an out and out right back in, or perhaps a utility player (Baku is a great shout, would love him here) and whilst they could be good in the fullback position, they just aren't going to bring to the system what Trent does.

Do you spend money trying to fix that? Or accept it as a unique situation and appreciate there may be 5% of games throughout the season where we just have to manage it? If working with finite resources I think we've gone down the latter route.

Ideally we would find a right back/utility midfielder who will count as home grown. Hate using up backup spots for non homegrown players, really limits us when a good deal arises for continental players who will potentially impact the starting XI in the medium to long term.

Athletic, quick, knows how to press effectively, positive in possession, durable etc....

If we get a signing like this right (and they impress), this back up will get games too, perfect opportunity for us to rest TAA when needed without significant drop off in quality.

Van den berg has been fantastic for PNE, really flourishing in the championship, perfect example of how the loan system should work, allowing these guys to develop playing 90 minutes week in week out. Saying that, everyone develops differently. I like how we have used the loan market though in last couple of seasons.

You have the likes of Awoniyi doing well and generating a good fee, then the likes of Harvey Elliot getting game time to round off the rough edges. One time at our club , a loan move was the death knell for a career in red.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:02:08 pm
I think that's the key point when it comes to cover for Trent - he's so unique in that role, that just getting a body into the squad to fill in now and again isn't going to help us sustain the system that he's integral to.

So we could get an out and out right back in, or perhaps a utility player (Baku is a great shout, would love him here) and whilst they could be good in the fullback position, they just aren't going to bring to the system what Trent does.

Do you spend money trying to fix that? Or accept it as a unique situation and appreciate there may be 5% of games throughout the season where we just have to manage it? If working with finite resources I think we've gone down the latter route.



Great point - I still think we should have signed an attacking right back by now who can at least fulfill a similar attacking role in the system when Trent's out.. however you make a really good point that its a concious choice not to based on how unique he is and that we do something different when he's out
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:23:16 pm
Ideally we would find a right back/utility midfielder who will count as home grown. Hate using up backup spots for non homegrown players, really limits us when a good deal arises for continental players who will potentially impact the starting XI in the medium to long term.

Athletic, quick, knows how to press effectively, positive in possession, durable etc....

If we get a signing like this right (and they impress), this back up will get games too, perfect opportunity for us to rest TAA when needed without significant drop off in quality.

Yeah, I'd be tempted to look for someone young and homegrown from the Championship who can be moulded a bit - that's if we don't think Bradley is ready. Heard really good things about Djed Spence, for example.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:02:08 pm
I think that's the key point when it comes to cover for Trent - he's so unique in that role, that just getting a body into the squad to fill in now and again isn't going to help us sustain the system that he's integral to.

So we could get an out and out right back in, or perhaps a utility player (Baku is a great shout, would love him here) and whilst they could be good in the fullback position, they just aren't going to bring to the system what Trent does.

Do you spend money trying to fix that? Or accept it as a unique situation and appreciate there may be 5% of games throughout the season where we just have to manage it? If working with finite resources I think we've gone down the latter route.



Excellent points, but we simply have to mitigate the risk. Sure they may only need to employ a work around for 5% of the time TAA is out, but thats wishful thinking too. We are an injury away from our entire system being redundant.

Its funny Hoever moved on in search of games, but didn't actually get many. He would have been ideal, he might have even played more here than at Wolves. He left in order to play more and then they signed Semedo for big money.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:19 am
Think Preston had a good result away at West Brom last night, did Sepp play? Definitely seems like one of our more successful loans in recent times. When he played in League Cup games a couple of years ago he did look a bit out of his depth, no shake in that against Arsenals forwards for example. The best part of two seasons in the Championship is a great learning curve for him.

their fans where raving about his display.

They have a thread on their forum for him called Ginger Maldini :lmao

 
On paper, a more experienced Sepp coming in and taking the places of both Neco and Gomez and being homegrown when he's 21 could represent good business. If he's good enough that is. Any has seen him for PNE? 
In my opinion, an alternative for Trent would be a bit of a waste of money, certainly one at a higher level than what Neco Williams or Joe Gomez are.
