Interesting that Analysing Anfield on Fabio Carvalho. He came to the UK aged 11 and qualifies as home grown. Contract is up in the summer. Gonna be a lot of competition but you’d think he would see Elliot and think… he’s a year younger than me and he had one year in the Championship…



Didn’t think they had much to say on the player, but yeah him being homegrown when he turns 21 is helpful.All about how much he wants to play straight away. Benefit with Elliott is that he was so young that he didn’t expect to be involved with the first team immediately. Carvalho could go start at another PL club (hell, he could stay at Fulham and get that). Think as long as we can show he’ll be in the squad in the first season and get the cups, we have a shot.