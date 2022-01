Don't really see how Dybala makes any sense for us. In terms of age profile he doesn't solve any of our squad issues, moving on a Bosman he'll likely command a big signing on fee and massive wages and his injury record in the past couple of seasons is very poor. In terms of fit on the pitch, I'm not quite sure he'd work that well as a false 9, his hold up play, pressing ability and work rate are nowhere near Bobby's.