LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:19 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:25:58 pm
We're not signing Peter Parker.


or Peter Porker, either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:39:57 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:35:33 am
Fucking hell Peter it was a pretty obvious wind up, you don't have to argue its merits ;D

Here, enjoy yourself

I promised Roy not to discuss Mbappe until we actually sign him. Anyway, it would be nice to have some transfer discussion apart from the usual "We are doomed", "We are broke" and "We will need to sell players to give Salah a new contract" shite. Transfer talk used to be fun, before the bitching and moaning drama queens took over ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:55:41 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:05:31 pm
Jeez. If people believed everything they read on here they would think that I'm very very gay.

Hope they don't tell my wife.

Oh, she knows.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:01:09 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:21:12 pm
We are aware, back in around 2010 or so, we formulated a bullshit rumour and it got onto Sky Sports, with zero substance in it whatsoever. I can't remember who it was about now, Carlton Cole maybe?  ;D

Carvalho looks a good player. Quick, tidy and an eye for goal. I've seen a lot of highlights of Fulham, very few full games and my attention was more on Wilson but he looks very promising. Whether he'd get many minutes at our level in the next 18 months is a different story. Leeds apparently very keen also.

There was another rumour we started by Jersey and lfsea, my fellow transfer mods in 2013. Just when it was announced we were close to signing Coutinho they started a few Twitter rumours that Spurs had hijacked the deal at the last minute (it was around the time they were signing a lot of our targets). They definitely reeled a few in, including Spurs fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:05:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:55:41 pm
Oh, she knows.

You've shared our PM's haven't you. Should have known Rawkback Mountain wasn't real.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:07:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:01:09 pm
There was another rumour we started by Jersey and lfsea, my fellow transfer mods in 2013. Just when it was announced we were close to signing Coutinho they started a few Twitter rumours that Spurs had hijacked the deal at the last minute (it was around the time they were signing a lot of our targets). They definitely reeled a few in, including Spurs fans.

Yeah there have been a few over the years which originated here and ended up all over social media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:29:28 pm
Didnt that Shaun Derry (think it was him) rumour gain some traction in the media too? :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:33:46 pm
RAWK is pretty influential when it comes to LFC matter. One high profile journo basically admitted to a mate of mine that the initial info he got on a potential signing was from here.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:34:38 pm
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 12:36:27 pm
I agree that Mane may have more takers, but I feel he still brings a lot to this side. I also feel Jota plays better as a left forward than as No.9. If we can get a striker who is phased in while Bobby is phased out; then nothing like it. If one of Bobby and Sadio leave, then yes we will need 2 attackers at the minimum, one of which I feel may be from David, Bowen or Raphinha.

If Origi AND Taki are sold; would we still look at getting 2 in? Or would it be more of 1 only with someone like AOC, Jones, Gordon, Elliott to fill the gaps in attack?

If Origi and Taki are both sold, Im assuming this also occurs on top of one of Sadio or Bobby and wed look to bring in 2 and leave a space for Gordon/Carvalho etc to fill in the gaps. If we were to go down the path of grabbing a 9 I have no idea who wed be in for (lucky its not my job!). I like the look of Gouiri but aside from him Ive not watched enough La Liga/Serie A/Ligue 1 of late to know who else is trending up that would fit our profile. Spitting incident aside, Thuram looks good but thrives when he plays wide left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:37:08 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:50:00 am
The likes of West Ham/Villa/Everton may have spent more, but the biggest reason for that is that their recruitment, on the whole, has been bad. They make big money mistakes and have to spend more to try and fix things. Whereas we, more often than not, get it right first time which means we don't need to go out the next summer to replace the previous year's failed signing.

It's interesting to me that people blame our recruitment for not always being able to compete with City, while simultaneously acknowledging that it's a huge reason for our success. Look, I'd love us to sign more players and often feel frustrated at our conservatism in the transfer market, but it's not necessarily the case that we'd be more successful if we went out and bought more players. As for the comment about not winning anything over the last year, that's a mad one and you know it. An unprecedented injury crisis crippled us last season, and even if we'd had Konate last year it wouldn't change a thing in terms of trophies won.

You do realise the people doing the data analysis are not the same as those responsible for allocating our budget? So you can praise one group and criticise the other without contradiction


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:38:37 pm
It's all about vibes man. You're killing it here evreytime. Go do some weight's to take your mind off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:40:19 pm
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 12:36:27 pm
one of which I feel may be from David, Bowen or Raphinha.

If Origi AND Taki are sold

Let's keep Origi, sell Taki

Maybe buy Raphinha, forget about Bowen, no idea who David is.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:46:10 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:40:19 pm
Let's keep Origi, sell Taki

Maybe buy Raphinha, forget about Bowen, no idea who David is.

Jonathan David
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:46:18 pm
I don't think Zakariya would really be available for less than 10m, even though reports stated between 6-8m

I mean, him for that price vs Bissouma at 35 plus would be a no brainer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:51:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:46 pm
RAWK is pretty influential when it comes to LFC matter. One high profile journo basically admitted to a mate of mine that the initial info he got on a potential signing was from here.  ;D

Dont be coy. We all know most major Liverpool jornos follow your every post on here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:52:17 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:46:18 pm
I don't think Zakariya would really be available for less than 10m, even though reports stated between 6-8m

I mean, him for that price vs Bissouma at 35 plus would be a no brainer

If hes good enough or Klopp thinks he can improve him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:53:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:37 pm
It's all about vibes man. You're killing it here evreytime. Go do some weight's to take your mind off.

Never touched a weight in his life but is the size of the Rock.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:53:40 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:46:18 pm
I don't think Zakariya would really be available for less than 10m, even though reports stated between 6-8m

I mean, him for that price vs Bissouma at 35 plus would be a no brainer

Contract running out in 5 months and has already told Gladbach that he won't sign a new one. Makes sense for them to try and cash in for whatever the can, they're going nowhere this season in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:04:30 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:52:17 pm
If hes good enough or Klopp thinks he can improve him

Insightful, feel much more knowledgeable now, many thanks
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:10:02 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:40:19 pm
Let's keep Origi, sell Taki

Maybe buy Raphinha, forget about Bowen, no idea who David is.

Cant see Origi being here past the summer

Quote
Unless Origi plays enough games between now and May to trigger an extra 12 months on his contract, he will be a free agent too and if that happens the Belgian back-up will need to be replaced.

https://theathletic.com/3070168/2022/01/17/sensible-transfers-liverpool-analysing-lang-bowen-and-thuram-in-the-search-for-more-firepower/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:22:07 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:01:03 am
Defender Nathaniel Phillips is still expected to move on but so far, no one has been willing to meet the clubs £15 million valuation. Watford, one of several top-flight clubs to show interest, wanted to take Phillips on an initial loan with an obligation to buy for £7 million if they stayed up but that offer was rejected.

https://theathletic.com/3088651/2022/01/25/january-transfers-which-signings-every-premier-league-club-is-chasing-in-the-last-week-of-the-window/

Feel pretty bad for Nat that he was convinced to sign a new contract in the summer. Said at the time I thought he shouldn't have done it, and followed Chirivella's example of opening up avenues to play for clubs that would be a better fit for him and his development (as opposed to leaving LFC with more influence over where he can go, with the pool of options restricted to those willing to spend relatively big money (to everywhere outside of the PL)

Sure he's probably received better pay for six months, but I'm not sure it's been the ideal start for planning the next six years of his career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:30:17 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:04:30 pm
Insightful, feel much more knowledgeable now, many thanks

 :lmao

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:31:44 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:10:02 pm
Cant see Origi being here past the summer

https://theathletic.com/3070168/2022/01/17/sensible-transfers-liverpool-analysing-lang-bowen-and-thuram-in-the-search-for-more-firepower/

Looks like he'll be leaving on a free then. Hope we don't let this become a growing trend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:38:30 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:29:28 pm
Didnt that Shaun Derry (think it was him) rumour gain some traction in the media too? :lmao

Haha yeah! Was he at QPR and aged about 36?

And lots of people were saying he could do a job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:45:19 pm
Just my view, but if we're to lose one of Mane, Salah or Firmino this summer then I'd be keen to keep one of Origi or Minamino. Just don't think that much turnover in the forward line is helpful.

FWIW, I'm not sure we have a full picture of the Origi contract situation. If his contract is up in the summer, and he's not come close to the number of games where we can trigger an extension, you'd think we'd be keen to sell this month? Esepcially since we've just navigated the busiest section of the season without him.

So that suggests to me that we think he might be open to a year extension (wouldn't be surprising, he's never seemed keen to move previously) or that we're fine with him going on a free.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:16:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:45:19 pm
Just my view, but if we're to lose one of Mane, Salah or Firmino this summer then I'd be keen to keep one of Origi or Minamino. Just don't think that much turnover in the forward line is helpful.

FWIW, I'm not sure we have a full picture of the Origi contract situation. If his contract is up in the summer, and he's not come close to the number of games where we can trigger an extension, you'd think we'd be keen to sell this month? Esepcially since we've just navigated the busiest section of the season without him.

So that suggests to me that we think he might be open to a year extension (wouldn't be surprising, he's never seemed keen to move previously) or that we're fine with him going on a free.

I agree. Minamino will probably stay unless someone offers to overpay for him. I can only see Howe and Newcastle doing that if they survive relegation. Mane will probably get moved on because once the Salah deal is done, he'll want close to similar terms and I cant see us being willing to do that. He has atleast 3-4 good years left and we could potentially get decent money in to reinvest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:24:49 pm
Minamino can take Origi's place.
He isnt reallly good enough starting.

But he is a good finisher & cold be useful in the Cup & off the bench when needed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:50:59 am
Personally I'm made up we got the likes of Jota for around £40m and he's performing the way he is. But I get the impression that  some of our fans either want quantity - which Klopp doesn't or the high profile flavour of the month signings. If you look at the mega deals over the last few seasons, there's not too many that have worked.


We've got a good track record of buying players in that £30m/£40m bracket, who we then improve and they go onto become top tier players.

But we've also signed some who haven't paid off, like Keita, Thiago, even AOC (although he was coming good before his first big injury)

These players often need time to bed in, and there's no guarantee they reach the level they need to reach to help us seriously compete for the PL and CL season after season.

It's also seems to be getting more difficult to pick these players up without some other clubs becoming aware and trying to muscle in.

In contrast, the two big-money signings - VVD and Alisson - have slotted in from the start and been as good as (better than!) their hefty price tags suggested they should.

Signing a proven top-tier player doesn't guarantee they will perform brilliantly at the new club, but it removes a whole lot of chance.

My fear is that as Mane, Firmino and - most crucially - Salah age and decline, they are not replaced with the same level of quality, so the team's effectiveness overall reduces and we can no longer compete to the same level as now (and still only finished above Abu Dhabi once since Klopp arrived).

Signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him develop into a Salah-quality player would be amazing, and way more satisfying than signing [say] Mbappe and seeing him deliver what we expect. But signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him struggle to reproduce anything like his Bundesliga form would set us back hugely (we couldn't then just write him off then go out and spunk another £40-50m on a new forward)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:40:53 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:22:07 pm
Feel pretty bad for Nat that he was convinced to sign a new contract in the summer.

I'd feel great for him - he'll have known the exact situation when he signed it, he'll have earned a huge amount more than he was previously earning and when he moves his wage will be based on the new contract
Last year here transformed his career
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:44:25 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:22:07 pm
Feel pretty bad for Nat that he was convinced to sign a new contract in the summer. Said at the time I thought he shouldn't have done it, and followed Chirivella's example of opening up avenues to play for clubs that would be a better fit for him and his development (as opposed to leaving LFC with more influence over where he can go, with the pool of options restricted to those willing to spend relatively big money (to everywhere outside of the PL)

Sure he's probably received better pay for six months, but I'm not sure it's been the ideal start for planning the next six years of his career.

I dont know about this situation but contractual security is valued massively by players and the certainty he got properly could have outweighed the negative. He still remains at Liverpool and he probably increased his wage by a lot as I believe he was on something like £3k a week (would love if anyone could confirm that).

Wouldnt be surprised if he is on his max wage in terms of what he would earn even if he moved elsewhere.

I guess the question is whether it was worth it for us. Surely we could have got £7m in the summer and now we cant sell him for more than that but instead we have increased our cost by paying him more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:47:57 pm
Feels like we're losing our mojo a bit when it comes to offloading fringe/unwanted players for decent money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:52:30 pm
Yeah I wouldn't feel bad at all for Nat Phillips. He went from being linked to Charlton in League One for £350k to being linked to £15m+ Premier League moves in the space of a year - he got to play Champions League football having spent the previous season in the German second tier.

On top of that, he's massively increased his profile, his reputation and on top of that, he now earns roughly £50k a week, which is more than players like Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and more than what Robbo and Joe Gomez were on prior to their last renewals, for context.

The team being seriously linked at the moment is Newcastle though and I don't know how much appetite any of us would have to be furnishing that shower with players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:53:13 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:57 pm
Feels like we're losing our mojo a bit when it comes to offloading fringe/unwanted players for decent money.
Tend to agree, but you could argue that the mojo being lost coincided with the beginning of the pandemic. It's that much harder to sell players now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:53:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:47:57 pm
Feels like we're losing our mojo a bit when it comes to offloading fringe/unwanted players for decent money.
Brewster being so bad at Sheff Utd was the final straw really.

Teams now now Liverpool have been getting great money for young players.

Solanke has really came good at Bournemouth though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:56:40 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:53:13 pm
Tend to agree, but you could argue that the mojo being lost coincided with the beginning of the pandemic. It's that much harder to sell players now.

That's it really.

A good example for us is Harry Wilson for 12m which is a steal. Pre-pandemic - the teams looking to buy him would have stumped up the 20m (or more).
