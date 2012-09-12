Personally I'm made up we got the likes of Jota for around £40m and he's performing the way he is. But I get the impression that some of our fans either want quantity - which Klopp doesn't or the high profile flavour of the month signings. If you look at the mega deals over the last few seasons, there's not too many that have worked.



We've got a good track record of buying players in that £30m/£40m bracket, who we then improve and they go onto become top tier players.But we've also signed some who haven't paid off, like Keita, Thiago, even AOC (although he was coming good before his first big injury)These players often need time to bed in, and there's no guarantee they reach the level they need to reach to help us seriously compete for the PL and CL season after season.It's also seems to be getting more difficult to pick these players up without some other clubs becoming aware and trying to muscle in.In contrast, the two big-money signings - VVD and Alisson - have slotted in from the start and been as good as (better than!) their hefty price tags suggested they should.Signing a proven top-tier player doesn't guarantee they will perform brilliantly at the new club, but it removes a whole lot of chance.My fear is that as Mane, Firmino and - most crucially - Salah age and decline, they are not replaced with the same level of quality, so the team's effectiveness overall reduces and we can no longer compete to the same level as now (and still only finished above Abu Dhabi once since Klopp arrived).Signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him develop into a Salah-quality player would be amazing, and way more satisfying than signing [say] Mbappe and seeing him deliver what we expect. But signing Nkunku for £40-50m and watching him struggle to reproduce anything like his Bundesliga form would set us back hugely (we couldn't then just write him off then go out and spunk another £40-50m on a new forward)