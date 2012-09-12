« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 600100 times)

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13400 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:39:56 pm
We're still in 4 fucking competitions.

We have a world class manager, coaches, backroom team and squad who are now being complemented by a generation of academy graduates we've not seen the quality of in decades.

Fuck sake, whittling about shit that's not happened and droning on about stuff that you'd do differently, during a season where we're competing for everything is just fucking bonkers!!

Madness isn't it?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13401 on: Today at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:39:40 pm
Madness we're talking about Mbappe again. We'd probably have to sell Nat Phillips to afford Fabio Carvalho's tribunal fee. There's no money there, we lost £150m and wages have gone up, oh and the new stand. We won't be spending much for a few years yet I imagine.

Again without sales.

:lmao relax.
Online reddebs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13402 on: Today at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:08:08 pm
Madness isn't it?

I think I preferred some of our fans when we were shit and selling our best players to meet interest payments to the banks.

At least that was something to be pissed off about!!
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13403 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 07:02:39 pm
We are pretty screwed if that is the situation.
Are we though?
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13404 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm »
I almost miss dropping points. At least people moaned about facts rather than future hypotheticals.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13405 on: Today at 07:46:27 pm »
Ah you dickheads deserve doom and gloom post's more than me posting some tenuous link to player from the backwater publications of Slovakia or something.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13406 on: Today at 08:39:43 pm »
We should be really content right now, Klopp seems to have navigated his Blue January and we're on our feet in all four competitions.

All the signs are good and some of our players might even get a small rest over the break.

My advice: if you are worrying about 'certain' players joining Liverpool, try signing them on Fifa. I can tell you it gets boring quickly.
Online FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13407 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13408 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm »
No!
Online Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13409 on: Today at 08:53:05 pm »
I'll probably be laughed out of it but how reliable is the bloke claiming tchouameni is done?
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13410 on: Today at 09:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:20:08 am
I think we have more cover in the wide forward positions all the way down to our youth(Gordon, Musialowski) than we have in the number 9 position, for that reason I would rather get a number 9 who can play on the wings than a wide forward who can play in midfield which Nkunku and Carvalho are.

Amine Gouiri for example, Joao Felix maybe even Diaz etc.
Carvalho plays 10 for Fulham
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13411 on: Today at 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 08:53:05 pm
I'll probably be laughed out of it but how reliable is the bloke claiming tchouameni is done?

He's got a 100% record.
Online Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13412 on: Today at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:04:52 pm
He's got a 100% record.

Who has he called correctly?
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13413 on: Today at 09:14:44 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:20:55 am
Sorry, in terms of Hendo I think he will stay on basis he is club captain, great example to players, just signed new contract and will do a good job if surrounded by right players.
Plus we will still have plenty of disruption in that area of the pitch it would appear.
All the others -Naby, Thiago, the Ox - are more vulnerable I think. Cannot imagine FSG are too keen on paying big wages to Naby and Thiago for instance when they miss a number of games and may continue to miss more moving forwards. I think if they got a half decent offer and could replace them with potential or a solid player the club may well do it.
Hendo not going anywhere but He start going into the Milner role soon.
I don't think it would be a lot of changes in one summer, probably 1 or 2 signing. Naby the biggest question for they do, he production when he plays is very good it just idk how many he play(club will know this). Thiago I dont think moves, you dont sell one of the top ball progressing, controller MF who is also creative. They didnt break signing older players with a  good value on getting Thiago who was huge in getting top 4 last year to sell them.
Ox I would think likely to be moved is by guess.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13414 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 09:11:50 pm
Who has he called correctly?

Hes called Van Dijk, Allison, Shaqiri, Wijnaldum, Jota and Henchoz
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13415 on: Today at 09:17:20 pm »
Remember this time last year Ornstein called Konate before anyone else? In terms of reliable journos i mean .He also said we're really interested in the Tchoo Tchoo train.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13416 on: Today at 09:26:00 pm »
Wait, is Ornstein considered reliable?! Because.

Quote
@David_Ornstein

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool almost done. Deal is for a permanent move this window and will see Liverpool waive the amount owed by Fulham for Harry Wilson. Good relations still exist between the clubs dating back to the Paul Konchesky transfer
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13417 on: Today at 09:27:19 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 07:00:33 pm
Has anyone said or indicated they would?

the "don't pay Mo what he wants" thing is based on the idea that a whole bunch of the squad would insist on higher wages.  that's what I meant by "going apeshit" (I should have been clearer).


Quote from: wige on Today at 07:00:33 pm
This whole discussion started because it was stated that Messi's continued pay rises at Barcelona didn't influence the wage demands of his team mates. Which was, and is, patently nonsense.
well, anyone who sees FSG's financial discipline as being on the same planet as Barca's .... as Jurgen says "I can't help them".
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13418 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:26:00 pm
Wait, is Ornstein considered reliable?! Because.
He was the main man for Arsenal for information when he was at the BBC, but since he's moved to the Athletic he's more a go to guy for anything regarding PL clubs now.

This is brilliant if this goes through.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13419 on: Today at 09:34:05 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:26:00 pm
Wait, is Ornstein considered reliable?! Because.

that'd be a really smart transfer deal, if Carvalho is as good as advertised (I wouldn't be able to pick him out of a police lineup, personally).
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13420 on: Today at 09:35:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:26:00 pm
Wait, is Ornstein considered reliable?! Because.

I believed that until I saw the Paul Konchesky bit. ;D
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13421 on: Today at 09:36:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:27:58 pm
I think I preferred some of our fans when we were shit and selling our best players to meet interest payments to the banks.

At least that was something to be pissed off about!!

ha ha yeah.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13422 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm »
Been a shte window all round, the two spanners on Sky are really milking twitter shite to fill in their transfer show ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13423 on: Today at 09:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:37:36 pm
Been a shte window all round, the two spanners on Sky are really milking twitter shite to fill in their transfer show ;D

Moshiri will be on soon with some hilarity to lighten their mood.
