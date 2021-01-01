« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 597651 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:25 pm
So ok, Mbappe and Salah have now paid for themselves. What happens when Virgil or Trent knock on the door and say why some newbie in the team is earning almost 3 times what they earn a week? Are we upping Trent's Instagram game so he brings in even more a year?

Pay Mbappe a salary that is officially within the same sort of range as our highest paid, but with a mammoth signing-on fee (in lieu of a transfer fee) that is payable over the course of his contract.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:52:28 pm
Pay Mbappe a salary that is officially within the same sort of range as our highest paid, but with a mammoth signing-on fee (in lieu of a transfer fee) that is payable over the course of his contract.

No agent worth his or her salt is going to be fooled like this. Effectively its still the same money going out the club and agents love quoting the size of the deal, be it a 10, 20, 30m etc. contract. They would know that effectively, over the course of a deal, Mbappe is earning loads more than their client.

If at my work someone double over the course of a few years that I got for the same job but instead got it in a lump sum at the start, I would know what was going on. Anyone would.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 02:54:16 pm »
Tell them that Mbappe actually pays us to play via Nike and to get that good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:49:25 pm
So ok, Mbappe and Salah have now paid for themselves. What happens when Virgil or Trent knock on the door and say why some newbie in the team is earning almost 3 times what they earn a week? Are we upping Trent's Instagram game so he brings in even more a year?
Won't he do that when Mo signs a new contract anyway? Otherwise won't the club tell him that "he makes us X and is a World Class talent, so we pay him y".

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 02:57:28 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 02:55:00 pm
Won't he do that when Mo signs a new contract anyway? Otherwise won't the club tell him that "he makes us X and is a World Class talent, so we pay him y".



Yes, which is one of the primary reasons (reportedly anyway) why this contract is a bit of an issue. There are other factors like Salah's age and stuff, but ultimately wage inflation is a thing.

But at least Salah has proven it in this team. Mbappe hasn't and isn't even better than Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:20 pm
I'm sorry, but I don't see how Mbappe guarantees us at least £26m a year extra when we're already tied in to long contracts for our main sponsorship avenues. That's assuming it'd only be £500,000 a week anyway. Could well be higher just for a basic salary and he'd want gigantic bonuses for goals and winning I'd guess. We already qualify for the Champions League every year and usually get far, so that's not a point either. We would not be making money having him at Liverpool.
I think it would be based on the additional deals and the increased amount they could get from current deals. Who knows how much that would be exactly 
If they felt they wouldn't make any more though I imagine they wouldn't sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:54:09 pm
No agent worth his or her salt is going to be fooled like this. Effectively its still the same money going out the club and agents love quoting the size of the deal, be it a 10, 20, 30m etc. contract. They would know that effectively, over the course of a deal, Mbappe is earning loads more than their client.

If at my work someone double over the course of a few years that I got for the same job but instead got it in a lump sum at the start, I would know what was going on. Anyone would.


I think players realise that anyone joining on a free (especially if they're an in-demand, top-tier player) will receive a hefty signing bonus. I think the reaction would be far more accepting than you and others make out.

If we gave Jesse Lingard a £50m signing bonus plus £300k/week, sure, the players would be hammering down the boardroom door. But this is Mbappe. A player that's likely going to improve all their chances of landing silverware.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:00:13 pm

I think players realise that anyone joining on a free (especially if they're an in-demand, top-tier player) will receive a hefty signing bonus. I think the reaction would be far more accepting than you and others make out.

If we gave Jesse Lingard a £50m signing bonus plus £300k/week, sure, the players would be hammering down the boardroom door. But this is Mbappe. A player that's likely going to improve all their chances of landing silverware.



They may do, but Trent was almost effectively free and based on what Madrid want to pay Mbappe, he would be on less than a 1/3rd. I would find it hard to think that would be accepted readily.

Also if you take that we pay for transfers over the length of a contract then its still not like the cost of purchase for a player is that high. Mane cost £30m 5 or 6 years ago so he could say his next contract is effectively him resigning again for the club on a 'free', as he has paid back that initial transfer cost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:57:28 pm
Yes, which is one of the primary reasons (reportedly anyway) why this contract is a bit of an issue. There are other factors like Salah's age and stuff, but ultimately wage inflation is a thing.

But at least Salah has proven it in this team. Mbappe hasn't and isn't even better than Salah.
I dont doubt it is. Wage disparity has been in the game probably always and I am sure it is consideration for them. Whether it's the stumbling block or whether it's nothing to do with the stumbling block who knows.

Mo has his pro's and his cons, as does Mbappe. I don't really buy the fact Mbappe is an outsider as causing a huge issue. He is World Cup Winner, World Cup final scorer, young, massive potential both on and off the pitch, probable successor to Ronaldo and Messi. I am sure from a football point if view the players would be ecstatic. How much would he save us on fees and wages on players desperate to join and play alongside him? How many players forced through moves to play with Messi?

The finances are quite complex but sadly I think it will probably be RM's issue not ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:57:07 pm
Well, you can't say that Real Madrid can afford Mbappe because they haven't been spending the last couple of years, but we can't afford him because of the pandemic. You also can't say that we can't afford Mbappe because we are spending £80 million on the stadium upgrade, at the same time when Real Madrid are spending £700 million on the ongoing Bernabeu upgrade. Like I said, it is double standards ;)

It IS double standards because no bank in Spain will foreclose on Real Madrid. If they need to they will access hundreds of millions of Euros on credit. That is something we can't or won't do.

Also, I think they have more favourable terms in the Spanish TV deal.

Anyway, does Mbappé not fancy it there any more because Zidane has gone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 03:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:00:13 pm

I think players realise that anyone joining on a free (especially if they're an in-demand, top-tier player) will receive a hefty signing bonus. I think the reaction would be far more accepting than you and others make out.

If we gave Jesse Lingard a £50m signing bonus plus £300k/week, sure, the players would be hammering down the boardroom door. But this is Mbappe. A player that's likely going to improve all their chances of landing silverware.

Not only their chances of winning silverware. Mbappe on the team would seriously improve their chances of getting their own bonuses. In the case of Virgil, that is over £100,000 per week, on top of his guaranteed £200,000. I am sure Virgil and his agent would cry all the way to the bank if we do sign Mbappe ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 03:18:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:08:55 pm
It IS double standards because no bank in Spain will foreclose on Real Madrid. If they need to they will access hundreds of millions of Euros on credit. That is something we can't or won't do.

Also, I think they have more favourable terms in the Spanish TV deal.

Anyway, does Mbappé not fancy it there any more because Zidane has gone?

Even Real Madrid and Barcelona are no longer untouchable. Barcelona were practically forced by La Liga to release Messi last summer, because their finances didn't add up, even though they didn't have any problems securing new loans.

And yes, Zidane leaving Real Madrid works in our favor ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
I actually don't want to sign Mbappé, he's a bit of a vulgar signing for how we operate. And I'd prefer we develop younger players, or our own.

But.....it would be extremely funny because the amount of people on here who've said "We're not signing Mbappé" numerous times, it's almost a mantra....I'd like to see them all eat humble pie and their hats. And it would prove once and for all, that all of us know precisely...



Nothing :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 03:23:23 pm »
I'll do a Samie... ;D

https://twitter.com/KopWorld/status/1485559237594030087

Quote
@kopworld
Tchouameni is done for the summer Thumbs up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:23:23 pm
I'll do a Samie... ;D

https://twitter.com/KopWorld/status/1485559237594030087


Don't


Tchouameni broken hearts in this thread already.



*your line, Roy I think anyway
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 03:27:12 pm »
I reckon it won't be a million miles from the truth that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:23:23 pm
I'll do a Samie... ;D

https://twitter.com/KopWorld/status/1485559237594030087

It would be great if true. Great talent, and adding another young French player after Konate certanly won't hurt us ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 03:32:44 pm »
Lets hope so- it was around this time last year that Konate was really kicking off as our target so we should have done the groundwork with the player by now.

I think Tchouameni is interesting as we don't normally go for players in high demand to avoid potential bidding wars. Does he have a release clause? I think he would be ideal for us
