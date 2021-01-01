« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 596340 times)

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 11:38:26 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 11:32:57 am
If Zakaria (a free transfer) and Carvalho (compensation fee) are the limit of our abilities we truly are screwed.

Irrespective of outgoings. Btw - aside from Salah who are we dishing out new contracts to this summer?

Chamberlain, Keita, Firmino and Mane all have one year to go too. We can't allow all 4 to go on frees, would be terrible mismanagement to allow that. If no one comes in for them we'll have to give a few of them new contracts to protect value surely?

Not sure where we are suddenly getting money from to fund £80m signings. Nkunku or someone like him would likely be Mane's replacement and if we sold Keita/Ox maybe we'd go for another high profile midfielder, but it wouldn't be an £80m one.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:40:17 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 11:53:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:38:26 am
Chamberlain, Keita, Firmino and Mane all have one year to go too. We can't allow all 4 to go on frees, would be terrible mismanagement to allow that.

I'm not sure that's how the club analyses it - they see a value in the service from the contract and as a 'destination' club, I think they factor in that value on its own merits without thinking about sell on (when it's a senior pro going into their 30s). I think Wijnaldum illustrated that. They could let all four go on frees and feel comfortable about it in theory.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:53:05 am
I'm not sure that's how the club analyses it - they see a value in the service from the contract and as a 'destination' club, I think they factor in that value on its own merits without thinking about sell on (when it's a senior pro going into their 30s). I think Wijnaldum illustrated that. They could let all four go on frees and feel comfortable about it in theory.

Then they look at the books and think "Shit, we've just let probably £150m worth of assets go for free and we haven't got a hope in hell of affording replacements"
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:32:41 am
@FowlerLegend


I think Klopp is comfortable working with a small squad. And also he must be comfortable working within the financial framework (not constraints unless you're owned by Qataris) as he has never indicated otherwise. Perhaps, I was in the mindset you are in before but I know I think we will develop some of our own young players, and also continue to move carefully in the transfer market.


As many agree, this summer seems crucial, mainly because of the age profile of our front 3, the issues we've had with some midfielders not being available and ALSO their age profiles.


The players mentioned on here just recently seem like realistic targets, with a project spend of around £80-100 million, pending their cost and pending how much we can generate from sales.


Naby Keita contines to be a question mark, the player of the tournament (?) so far at AFCON should in my opinion be give a big run in the team between his return and May, to help answer the question there. If Klopp really doesn't fancy him in his system then we'll need transfer money for our kitty and we move on...

Thanks for the post.

I appreciate that not everyone will agree with my viewpoint. I am just saying we didn't need to spend like City to stay ahead of City but if they want to maintain their asset value they may have to soon.

I get that Jürgen likes to work with a small knit squad and appears ok with the finance structure and that is part of what makes him such a great coach for an owner (and often for us).

I also get that we don't know for sure whether Klopp is telling the club he doesn't need the money.

However it appears more likely that he is told we don't have the money, he accepts things as they are presented to him and in every problem tries to see an opportunity. That is to his credit and I am sure we will solve some issues from within.

However this season ironically he needs more players because a number are injury prone and some of the players are just never going to be the solution. Milner has been a great servant to the club but we shouldn't need to rely on him anywhere near as much as we have.

Fundamentally I just struggle with the idea that we couldn't have done more or that if we had that would have definetly been financially irresponsible. I think we could but chose to take a really inflexible short term financial view and not think how that maybe was a lot  more damaging long term.

Doesn't mean there isn't time to rectify it and hopefully we will be active in the summer.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:53:05 am
I'm not sure that's how the club analyses it - they see a value in the service from the contract and as a 'destination' club, I think they factor in that value on its own merits without thinking about sell on (when it's a senior pro going into their 30s). I think Wijnaldum illustrated that. They could let all four go on frees and feel comfortable about it in theory.

Mane, Keita, Firmino and Ox in a year times will still have massive value. If they are happy to let over £100m worth of assets walk away for free when we're a club that can only spend what we bring in then we're in trouble. How do you have any chance in replacing those 4 with only their wages free'd up?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:55 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 12:03:13 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 09:39:44 am
To be honest there is massive speculation there. I think in the article Pearce wrote about Salah the other week there was a reference to other factors outside of the wage. For all we know he could be, like lots of fans, looking for something that shows FSG are committed to improving the team. Asking what are their intentions for the summer. If he stays will we still be challenging for the league and CL in two years? As one of the best players in the world he may well want to know if we will compete.
In terms of Mbappe, the two are very different propositions. Mbappe is 7 years younger, humongous commercial appeal now and for the forseeable future and huge fan following. The owners may find it easier (and be more prepared) to offer Mbappe what he wants than Salah.
The bigger issues I would imagine are more likely about whether the lad wants to come here(most sources suggest not over RM) and what the wage disparity would do in the dressing room.
There have always been wage disparity - if Mo signs a new deal surely that will lead to one anyway - so maybe that is something that is not as big a concern to them.

Having both Salah and Mbappe guarantees PL/CL challenges over the next 3-4 years, and increased revenues from prize and TV money. For some reason, Mbappe is also the most marketable player in the World (poster boy of Nike, cover of FIFA etc.), so he will bring in additional commercial revenues.

People often say that FSG are businessmen, yet they overlook the fact that having both Salah and Mbappe on our team is also a wonderful business opportunity, on top of being a footballing one. I know that most of our fans don't like American terminology, but Mbappe is what you call a "franchise" player, both on and off the field. These players are paid well, but they usually cost the club nothing, because they bring the club more revenues than their high wages.

Even when he was earning 1 million per week, Messi was still earning Barcelona money, because he was bringing in more in commercial revenue, prize money and TV money. They fucked up with the transfers of Dembele, Coutinho, Griezmann and the likes, not with Mess's massive contract ...
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 12:05:15 pm »
Thiago signing hasnt worked out due to his injuries.
He has been good but not the world class level we thought.

I would sell in the summer if we got a bid of 20m. Mostly due to injuries.

In regards signings.
Apart from Tchoumeni & Nkunku(at 40m) I would be very wary of signing outside the PL.

Countless examples of players struggling from the Bundesliga particularly forwards like Havertz,Werner,Sancho. It is a league made for forwards.
Serie A the pace is far slower too. Vlahovic I would stay away from too.

Someone will mention Salah that was 5 years ago when the PL was not far ahead of the rest of Europe.

Raphinha is the standout option for our attack.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 12:06:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:38:26 am
Chamberlain, Keita, Firmino and Mane all have one year to go too. We can't allow all 4 to go on frees, would be terrible mismanagement to allow that. If no one comes in for them we'll have to give a few of them new contracts to protect value surely?

Not sure where we are suddenly getting money from to fund £80m signings. Nkunku or someone like him would likely be Mane's replacement and if we sold Keita/Ox maybe we'd go for another high profile midfielder, but it wouldn't be an £80m one.
Maybe if they take paycuts but pretty soon the players have the leverage. Arguably allowing so many to expire at the same time wasn't great management in the first place.
Radically, I would be happy with the owners taking on some of the stadium debt (which doesn't impact FFP) and let the club use that to buy players if they cannot sell enough to buy players we need to stay competitive in the short term.
The level of debt on the club (which owners are clearly happy with) stays the same, they protect their asset until better commercial revenues make us more sustainable and no risk to FFP.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,289
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 12:24:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:35:13 am
Or maybe we haven't been spending much in recent transfer windows because we want to re-sign Salah and sign Mbappe ...

Or because there's been (and still is) a global pandemic that has absolutely obliterated a lot of things we make money on (including having no fans paying for tickets for pretty much a year)
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:13 pm
Having both Salah and Mbappe guarantees PL/CL challenges over the next 3-4 years, and increased revenues from prize and TV money. For some reason, Mbappe is also the most marketable player in the World (poster boy of Nike, cover of FIFA etc.), so he will bring in additional commercial revenues.

People often say that FSG are businessmen, yet they overlook the fact that having both Salah and Mbappe on our team is also a wonderful business opportunity, on top of being a footballing one. I know that most of our fans don't like American terminology, but Mbappe is what you call a "franchise" player, both on and off the field. These players are paid well, but they usually cost the club nothing, because they bring the club more revenues than their high wages.

Even when he was earning 1 million per week, Messi was still earning Barcelona money, because he was bringing in more in commercial revenue, prize money and TV money. They fucked up with the transfers of Dembele, Coutinho, Griezmann and the likes, not with Mess's massive contract ...
I imagine (I don't know) that these days agents and football clubs have a very big financial discussion that goes along the lines of "my player makes you X and so wants y" and I struggle to imagine that y is more than X.Ir has to be a win win.
Hypothetically, Maybe Mbapoe would want more than we could afford because he will make RM more than he would make us.
However I agree with you, if there is one player in world football O could see FSG pushing the boat out for if they received encouragement it's him.
Loads of kids follow footballers not football clubs these days, that in itself would be big and it would allow us to renegotiate with our sponsors as well like PSG did with Messi plus numerous other commercial benefits across the FSG group.
I am sure the owners would be in on that
Salah I see it less. His wage will stay the same as his appeal starts to drop over the term if his contract. I think that is arguably the harder deal to get past with the owners.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,114
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 12:28:53 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:24:17 pm
Or because there's been (and still is) a global pandemic that has absolutely obliterated a lot of things we make money on (including having no fans paying for tickets for pretty much a year)

Every club (apart from the oil clubs) has suffered from the pandemic. If people claim that Real Madrid have not been spending the last couple of years because they are saving money for the signing of Mbappe, the same applies for LFC. You can't have it both ways. It is called double standards ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 