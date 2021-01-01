To be honest there is massive speculation there. I think in the article Pearce wrote about Salah the other week there was a reference to other factors outside of the wage. For all we know he could be, like lots of fans, looking for something that shows FSG are committed to improving the team. Asking what are their intentions for the summer. If he stays will we still be challenging for the league and CL in two years? As one of the best players in the world he may well want to know if we will compete.
In terms of Mbappe, the two are very different propositions. Mbappe is 7 years younger, humongous commercial appeal now and for the forseeable future and huge fan following. The owners may find it easier (and be more prepared) to offer Mbappe what he wants than Salah.
The bigger issues I would imagine are more likely about whether the lad wants to come here(most sources suggest not over RM) and what the wage disparity would do in the dressing room.
There have always been wage disparity - if Mo signs a new deal surely that will lead to one anyway - so maybe that is something that is not as big a concern to them.
Having both Salah and Mbappe guarantees PL/CL challenges over the next 3-4 years, and increased revenues from prize and TV money. For some reason, Mbappe is also the most marketable player in the World (poster boy of Nike, cover of FIFA etc.), so he will bring in additional commercial revenues.
People often say that FSG are businessmen, yet they overlook the fact that having both Salah and Mbappe on our team is also a wonderful business opportunity, on top of being a footballing one. I know that most of our fans don't like American terminology, but Mbappe is what you call a "franchise" player, both on and off the field. These players are paid well, but they usually cost the club nothing, because they bring the club more revenues than their high wages.
Even when he was earning 1 million per week, Messi was still earning Barcelona money, because he was bringing in more in commercial revenue, prize money and TV money. They fucked up with the transfers of Dembele, Coutinho, Griezmann and the likes, not with Mess's massive contract ...