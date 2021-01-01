@FowlerLegend





I think Klopp is comfortable working with a small squad. And also he must be comfortable working within the financial framework (not constraints unless you're owned by Qataris) as he has never indicated otherwise. Perhaps, I was in the mindset you are in before but I know I think we will develop some of our own young players, and also continue to move carefully in the transfer market.





As many agree, this summer seems crucial, mainly because of the age profile of our front 3, the issues we've had with some midfielders not being available and ALSO their age profiles.





The players mentioned on here just recently seem like realistic targets, with a project spend of around £80-100 million, pending their cost and pending how much we can generate from sales.





Naby Keita contines to be a question mark, the player of the tournament (?) so far at AFCON should in my opinion be give a big run in the team between his return and May, to help answer the question there. If Klopp really doesn't fancy him in his system then we'll need transfer money for our kitty and we move on...



Thanks for the post.I appreciate that not everyone will agree with my viewpoint. I am just saying we didn't need to spend like City to stay ahead of City but if they want to maintain their asset value they may have to soon.I get that Jürgen likes to work with a small knit squad and appears ok with the finance structure and that is part of what makes him such a great coach for an owner (and often for us).I also get that we don't know for sure whether Klopp is telling the club he doesn't need the money.However it appears more likely that he is told we don't have the money, he accepts things as they are presented to him and in every problem tries to see an opportunity. That is to his credit and I am sure we will solve some issues from within.However this season ironically he needs more players because a number are injury prone and some of the players are just never going to be the solution. Milner has been a great servant to the club but we shouldn't need to rely on him anywhere near as much as we have.Fundamentally I just struggle with the idea that we couldn't have done more or that if we had that would have definetly been financially irresponsible. I think we could but chose to take a really inflexible short term financial view and not think how that maybe was a lot more damaging long term.Doesn't mean there isn't time to rectify it and hopefully we will be active in the summer.