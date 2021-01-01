He's not mad, just a little delusional. He just wants it to happen, so constructs arguments using creative scenarios, situations and available evidence to engineer a tangible hook to hang his coat on. The reality is it's an unlikely outcome, the protracted contract negotiations with Salah a player who has expressed a desire to stay at the club if we can come to an agreement, reading between the lines the sticking point of that agreement will be the financial remuneration. We currently have no precedent of paying wages for any one individual player that is competitive with any of the highest paid players in the world. The outcome of the Salah contract negotiations is the test case whether we are prepared to move the parameters of our existing wage strategy and structure. Sensibility dictates that if we are finding those negotiations challenging (which is fair observation as it's been going on for some time) where all parties are seemingly wanting to strike an agreement, the financial package required to entice Mbappe would be even greater. The implications of COVID to our revenue, the investment in various infrastructure projects (stadium and training ground) an existing wage bill that is on the line of what is a healthy proportion of revenue to wages - a succession of transfer windows where little net investment has been made, indicates we are not flush with excess cash. When you put all those factors together - a reasonable person would find it highly unlikely we will secure Mbappe.



To be honest there is massive speculation there. I think in the article Pearce wrote about Salah the other week there was a reference to other factors outside of the wage. For all we know he could be, like lots of fans, looking for something that shows FSG are committed to improving the team. Asking what are their intentions for the summer. If he stays will we still be challenging for the league and CL in two years? As one of the best players in the world he may well want to know if we will compete.In terms of Mbappe, the two are very different propositions. Mbappe is 7 years younger, humongous commercial appeal now and for the forseeable future and huge fan following. The owners may find it easier (and be more prepared) to offer Mbappe what he wants than Salah.The bigger issues I would imagine are more likely about whether the lad wants to come here(most sources suggest not over RM) and what the wage disparity would do in the dressing room.There have always been wage disparity - if Mo signs a new deal surely that will lead to one anyway - so maybe that is something that is not as big a concern to them.