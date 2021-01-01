And there's optimistic and there's this nonsense.
Answer this, how is spending the guts of £100 million an "us" Summer?
Firstly, the players I mentioned were really just examples. Regardless, I'm not sure that Guimaraes and Nkunku would be £100m, think the figures I've seen floated for Guimaraes are around £35m and it's hard to gauge what Nkunku would cost. If it was Tchouameni for midfield, that's maybe a bit pricier but I don't know.
Anyway, when you look back, we have spent a decent wedge in most summers under Klopp, with the post title win summer being the main exception. £62m in Klopp's first summer, £80m in the summer of 2017 - with an additional £70m in January when we got Van Dijk, which was a delayed summer transfer. £160m in 2018 on Alisson, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Keita. Even last year, hit with the pandemic, we spent £75m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.
We're likely to see plenty of departures before the end of the summer window, freeing up further cash and also wages. So it's not unlikely to me we'd be able to spend £100m. Almost certainly losing Williams, Phillips, Milner, at least one of Ox/Keita, one or both of Origi/Minamino, and that's before we get to the futures of the front three. Is it really that crazy we might spend £100m in those circumstances?