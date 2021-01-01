« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 595740 times)

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13240 on: Today at 07:26:55 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:21:58 am
God there is negative and then there is this crap

His first paragraph is spot on to be honest.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13241 on: Today at 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:26:55 am
His first paragraph is spot on to be honest.

Yep. And we definitely need to spend £100 million this summer. Weve put off genuine succession at both midfield and up top for long enough that we now need multiple first 13-14 players and we need them for next season. 1, perhaps 2, of the front 4 are declining. In midfield weve got a lot of injury prone and not trusted players. The successors to some of the ageing players should be here already but theyve not worked out. It seems like Elliott and Jones have helped us dodge the bullet a little bit but were in pretty urgent need of more physicality and pace in there to complement Fabinhos lighthouse style of play and the technical gifts of Thiago, Elliott and Jones. Hopefully we can get pretty close to breaking even by selling players but if were dependent on player sales before we can spend were potentially screwed. I do not like the idea of relying on fees for some of our fringe players given how hard work sales have been recently.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,761
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13242 on: Today at 08:39:42 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm
Dont think there is any chance that Klopp goes into next season with only Fabinho and Henderson as his experienced midfielders with effectively 4 youngsters. Thiago will be here next season for sure.

I hope he stays but it's possible with Xavi in charge Barca go in for Thiago and we let him go to save on wages and bring in a more durable player.

He's no use to us if he's never fit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13243 on: Today at 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:21:58 am
God there is negative and then there is this crap

And there's optimistic and there's this nonsense.

Answer this, how is spending the guts of £100 million an "us" Summer?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13244 on: Today at 08:58:28 am »
Voetbal International say we've held talks with PSV's Cody Gakpo (as have Man City).

He's apparently going to extend his contract with PSV by a year to 2026, but still an expectation he'll go in the summer with the contract extension more about protecting his value. Could be an interesting one, 22 years old and predominantly plays off the left. He's 6'2, which would maybe give us something different.

Dunno though, have my doubts over us signing from the Eredivisie - his goal record is fine but it's not close to what Malen's was, and he seems to be struggling after going to Dortmund. Different player, obviously, so impossible to compare but not sure I buy it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13245 on: Today at 09:04:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:58:28 am
Voetbal International say we've held talks with PSV's Cody Gakpo (as have Man City).

He's apparently going to extend his contract with PSV by a year to 2026, but still an expectation he'll go in the summer with the contract extension more about protecting his value. Could be an interesting one, 22 years old and predominantly plays off the left. He's 6'2, which would maybe give us something different.

Dunno though, have my doubts over us signing from the Eredivisie - his goal record is fine but it's not close to what Malen's was, and he seems to be struggling after going to Dortmund. Different player, obviously, so impossible to compare but not sure I buy it.
I doubt Liverpool would buy big money from non top 5 league.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,837
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13246 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Tchouameni/Guimaraes for centre mid, Nkunku in attack and then Carvalho doing a bit of a hybrid role. Feels quite an 'us' summer.
Sounds feasible. With Milner, Ox, Origi, Takumi and Neco going. I think if we recruited a mid-fielder with a more defensive mindset, we could let the right-back cover go, moving Fabinho or using Bradley as and when (and praying Trent doesn't acquire a long-term injury - also very 'us'.)
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13247 on: Today at 09:10:18 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 08:58:20 am
And there's optimistic and there's this nonsense.

Answer this, how is spending the guts of £100 million an "us" Summer?

Firstly, the players I mentioned were really just examples. Regardless, I'm not sure that Guimaraes and Nkunku would be £100m, think the figures I've seen floated for Guimaraes are around £35m and it's hard to gauge what Nkunku would cost. If it was Tchouameni for midfield, that's maybe a bit pricier but I don't know.

Anyway, when you look back, we have spent a decent wedge in most summers under Klopp, with the post title win summer being the main exception. £62m in Klopp's first summer, £80m in the summer of 2017 - with an additional £70m in January when we got Van Dijk, which was a delayed summer transfer. £160m in 2018 on Alisson, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Keita. Even last year, hit with the pandemic, we spent £75m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.

We're likely to see plenty of departures before the end of the summer window, freeing up further cash and also wages. So it's not unlikely to me we'd be able to spend £100m. Almost certainly losing Williams, Phillips, Milner, at least one of Ox/Keita, one or both of Origi/Minamino, and that's before we get to the futures of the front three. Is it really that crazy we might spend £100m in those circumstances?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13248 on: Today at 09:12:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Tchouameni/Guimaraes for centre mid, Nkunku in attack and then Carvalho doing a bit of a hybrid role. Feels quite an 'us' summer.

After how many spliffs?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13249 on: Today at 09:38:11 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Tchouameni/Guimaraes for centre mid, Nkunku in attack and then Carvalho doing a bit of a hybrid role. Feels quite an 'us' summer.

Would be perfect. But depends who needs to be sold to fund them. Because only Fabio Carvalho on that list we'll be able to afford without selling.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13250 on: Today at 09:39:44 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:23:45 am
He's not mad, just a little delusional. He just wants it to happen, so constructs arguments using creative scenarios, situations and available evidence to engineer a tangible hook to hang his coat on. The reality is it's an unlikely outcome, the protracted contract negotiations with Salah a player who has expressed a desire to stay at the club if we can come to an agreement, reading between the lines the sticking point of that agreement will be the financial remuneration. We currently have no precedent of paying wages for any one individual player that is competitive with any of the highest paid players in the world. The outcome of the Salah contract negotiations is the test case whether we are prepared to move the parameters of our existing wage strategy and structure. Sensibility dictates that if we are finding those negotiations challenging (which is fair observation as it's been going on for some time) where all parties are seemingly wanting to strike an agreement, the financial package required to entice Mbappe would be even greater. The implications of COVID to our revenue, the investment in various infrastructure projects (stadium and training ground) an existing wage bill that is on the line of what is a healthy proportion of revenue to wages - a succession of transfer windows where little net investment has been made, indicates we are not flush with excess cash. When you put all those factors together - a reasonable person would find it highly unlikely we will secure Mbappe.
To be honest there is massive speculation there. I think in the article Pearce wrote about Salah the other week there was a reference to other factors outside of the wage. For all we know he could be, like lots of fans, looking for something that shows FSG are committed to improving the team. Asking what are their intentions for the summer. If he stays will we still be challenging for the league and CL in two years? As one of the best players in the world he may well want to know if we will compete.
In terms of Mbappe, the two are very different propositions. Mbappe is 7 years younger, humongous commercial appeal now and for the forseeable future and huge fan following. The owners may find it easier (and be more prepared) to offer Mbappe what he wants than Salah.
The bigger issues I would imagine are more likely about whether the lad wants to come here(most sources suggest not over RM) and what the wage disparity would do in the dressing room.
There have always been wage disparity - if Mo signs a new deal surely that will lead to one anyway - so maybe that is something that is not as big a concern to them.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13251 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 08:58:20 am
And there's optimistic and there's this nonsense.

Answer this, how is spending the guts of £100 million an "us" Summer?

I think Barefooot Doctor has answered this pretty well but coming out of the pandemic with a season of full attendance, hopefully a pretty good run in the CL and a couple of decent player sales will give us a good kitty this summer

It was the sheer negativity of the Elliott and Glatzel comment though- just so miserable. In the last 2 summers we have added Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas and Konate whilst losing well over £100m due to covid- its not hard to think the club will continue to make smart decisions as we come out of a difficult period and we will improve the team
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13252 on: Today at 09:57:33 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:30 pm
Tchouameni/Guimaraes for centre mid, Nkunku in attack and then Carvalho doing a bit of a hybrid role. Feels quite an 'us' summer.

If you're drinking Bacardi.



Sounds like the kind of summer many of us would love to see, whether that happens or not remains to be seen.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,082
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13253 on: Today at 10:00:08 am »
I actually think that those 3 players (Touchameni, Nkunku, Carvalho) seems a realistic summer, would be below £100m? Obviously depends on prices and letting go of a few but we can sign players like those, where its gets madly unrealistic is us getting an Mbappe, Haaland or Bellingham.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13254 on: Today at 10:00:15 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:38:11 am
Would be perfect. But depends who needs to be sold to fund them. Because only Fabio Carvalho on that list we'll be able to afford without selling.
Its an interesting one.
If we wait until we have sold players then we may not be able to bring in those we need and if we buy the players and then struggle to shift players on we will be left with a big net outlay.
Hopefully there is enough for at least one big transfer and after that more if we can raise funds.
If we are relying on sell to buy to fund our major deals I think we could be in for a shock as I don't see us being able to move on a number of them that easily. Hopefully I am wrong.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13255 on: Today at 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:35:19 am
Idk How you can Hendo reliable with his injury history at his age. Elliott, Jones, Fabinho Agree with. Kieta feels so many question from outside idk. Thiago had issues but having better then not. I agree with a MF but I think it will be more attacking type more like Elliott then Thiago. Also Would expect Morton possibly to be more ready next year but idk fully on him and trust this staff to evaluate it
Imho we definetly need a quick, defensive athletic midfielder as that would really help. Jones may grow into that but we have loads of games so they would both play plenty. If they are top top level then maybe they can really improve us in attack as well.
I am not relying on Morton yet as I dont see he addresses the issues. Not to say he wouldnt longer term but we shouldn't be putting such pressure on him anyway
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13256 on: Today at 10:10:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:57:33 am
If you're drinking Bacardi.



Sounds like the kind of summer many of us would love to see, whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

I just don't think that's an unrealistic summer. Two players for the first team (not even necessarily automatic starters) and a 19-year-old on a free from the Championship. Doesn't seem particularly mad to me, and I'd argue that it's on a par with the Tsimikas, Thiago and Jota summer (arguably slightly weaker, considering the stature of Thiago). And probably less of a financial outlay, if you take wages into account.

Think people are being far too negative in thinking a transfer window where we add two good players and a young prospect is fanciful. Maybe it won't be Nkunku, maybe it won't be Tchouameni/Guimaraes, but I'd expect us to be signing a couple of players around that level.

And again, it's worth reiterating that we are likely to see significant outgoings from the squad to help fund things.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13257 on: Today at 10:10:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:08 am
I actually think that those 3 players (Touchameni, Nkunku, Carvalho) seems a realistic summer, would be below £100m? Obviously depends on prices and letting go of a few but we can sign players like those, where its gets madly unrealistic is us getting an Mbappe, Haaland or Bellingham.
I get not getting hopes up on Mbappe but I don't get the Bellingham one.
18, quality quality player, player you could build a team around. Maybe £80-90m now and will need replacing in 10-11 years. Looks like he could be a "generational talent". Why on earth wouldn't we be in for him?
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,407
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13258 on: Today at 10:16:24 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:10:50 am
I get not getting hopes up on Mbappe but I don't get the Bellingham one.
18, quality quality player, player you could build a team around. Maybe £80-90m now and will need replacing in 10-11 years. Looks like he could be a "generational talent". Why on earth wouldn't we be in for him?

Because we can't afford him.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13259 on: Today at 10:17:56 am »
I think the player we need is that balancing number 8, so a more disciplined version of a Bellingham... but that's just my view. Tchouameni is the argument for that - it'd arguably make the whole side just work better.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13260 on: Today at 10:20:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:08 am
I actually think that those 3 players (Touchameni, Nkunku, Carvalho) seems a realistic summer, would be below £100m? Obviously depends on prices and letting go of a few but we can sign players like those, where its gets madly unrealistic is us getting an Mbappe, Haaland or Bellingham.

I think we have more cover in the wide forward positions all the way down to our youth(Gordon, Musialowski) than we have in the number 9 position, for that reason I would rather get a number 9 who can play on the wings than a wide forward who can play in midfield which Nkunku and Carvalho are.

Amine Gouiri for example, Joao Felix maybe even Diaz etc.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13261 on: Today at 10:20:55 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:35:19 am
Idk How you can Hendo reliable with his injury history at his age. Elliott, Jones, Fabinho Agree with. Kieta feels so many question from outside idk. Thiago had issues but having better then not. I agree with a MF but I think it will be more attacking type more like Elliott then Thiago. Also Would expect Morton possibly to be more ready next year but idk fully on him and trust this staff to evaluate it
Sorry, in terms of Hendo I think he will stay on basis he is club captain, great example to players, just signed new contract and will do a good job if surrounded by right players.
Plus we will still have plenty of disruption in that area of the pitch it would appear.
All the others -Naby, Thiago, the Ox - are more vulnerable I think. Cannot imagine FSG are too keen on paying big wages to Naby and Thiago for instance when they miss a number of games and may continue to miss more moving forwards. I think if they got a half decent offer and could replace them with potential or a solid player the club may well do it.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13262 on: Today at 10:21:59 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:20:55 am
Sorry, in terms of Hendo I think he will stay on basis he is club captain, great example to players, just signed new contract and will do a good job if surrounded by right players.
Plus we will still have plenty of disruption in that area of the pitch it would appear.
All the others -Naby, Thiago, the Ox - are more vulnerable I think. Cannot imagine FSG are too keen on paying big wages to Naby and Thiago for instance when they miss a number of games and may continue to miss more moving forwards. I think if they got a half decent offer and could replace them with potential or a solid player the club may well do it.

Would be madness to let go of our best midfielder(Thiago).
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,750
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13263 on: Today at 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:16:24 am
Because we can't afford him.

We obviously can well generate at least half that in sales this summer without a high profile player leaving.
Whether we want to or not is another matter - but the we can afford an 80 million player belongs in a west ham forum not a club with our financial profile
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:36 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13264 on: Today at 10:27:56 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:16:24 am
Because we can't afford him.
If the club don't want him because he doesn't fit the skillset they are after that is one thing but to me if he does and they think he will be an elite player for years to come then not signing him would be a short term false economy.
It would also fly in the face of the messages the club have put out for years about money being there for "generational talents".
I think if they consider him a cat A and he wants to come here they will be in for him. Especially if he is £80m and not in excess of £100m.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,287
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13265 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Nice to see that the win yesterday, being in a cup final and the prospect of a lot of players returning soon has put people in a positive, optimistic mood.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13266 on: Today at 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:21:59 am
Would be madness to let go of our best midfielder(Thiago).
Madness is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Thiago has a long term injury that the club are managing and I don't see he plays or will play enough to be relied upon. The disruption of being in and out in itself does plenty of damage.
It would be better to buy players to improve the team that are more likely to consistently contribute and if the club feel he will be available enough to be a squad player keep him.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13267 on: Today at 10:33:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:27:05 am
We obviously can well generate at least half that in sales this summer without a high profile player leaving.
Whether we want to or not is another matter - but the we can afford an 80 million player belongs in a west ham forum not a club with our financial profile
Agree
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13268 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 10:16:24 am
Because we can't afford him.

You dont think we could afford ~20m a season over 4 years?
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13269 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
How are we doing on homegrown numbers? Milner is leaving and Ox might too, but there's a good crop of young British players coming through. Just not sure what the rules are anymore and when players qualify.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 327 328 329 330 331 [332]   Go Up
« previous next »
 