Sometning is definitely happening, otherwise the deal with Real Madrid would have already been leaked to the media. The rise of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid this season is probably also playing a role, as well as the availability of Haaland due to his release clause. The departure of Zidane must also has some influence, since he was one of the factors attracting Mbappe to Real Madrid. We will have to wait and see, but this game is far from over ...



Well as I say I am not massively confident but based on what we know about Perez, his whole approach to the ESL and the galaticos he is not going to let something like upsetting PSG fans ahead of a CL game get in his way.I would actually say it's absolutely the opposite, I imagine he would have been desperate to announce it Jan 1st, put PSG in their place (with all their new money and their refusal to join the breakaway) and destabilise them ahead of the CL. He used to enjoy spending world record fees to show RM were the biggest club in the world and make a statement.The fact that they haven't been able to announce it.would suggest he is not totally sold on them. Either that is because he wants to sign a short contract with PSG so they can get money for him (doesn't make much sense as they turned down £100m + in the summer) or there is an alternative scenario that he is mulling over. That could be another club or a long term contract at PSG.Suppose we will see.