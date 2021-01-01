« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 591762 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 08:58:01 pm
I wish I had your confidence 😃
If there is one player I could see both FSG and Klopp being excited about its this lad. Obviously a cracking player but also massive commercial potential so I could see why the owners MAY go all out for him.
I cannot quite bring myself to believe he will come here but there are little suggestions. For all Madrid's posturing each day that goes by where he doesn't announce a deal with them then you wonder why.
If we were in the same situation with Salah I would think no way is he staying so I don't see him stopping at PSG as that rarely ever happens having gone on so long (could be wrong though).
So I don't really get why the deal with RM hasn't happened. I also don't get why, as they were so confident they would get him on a free, they bid for him in the summer and why he didn't agitate for a move. Maybe they were worried his head was being turned?
Now RM are conveniently letting it be known it won't be announced until after they have played them in CL. What difference does that make? If you announce it before or after fans will still think you weren't trying. That smacks to me of RM still trying to convince him.
So, there are small signals that suggest that the move to RM is not a foregone conclusion and if money is not the main motivator maybe just maybe we are in there with a shout.
Just to Stoke the fires a bit more, maybe it's why they haven't thrown the kitchen sink at Salah just yet either. Waiting to see how this plays out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13161 on: Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13162 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 08:58:01 pm
I wish I had your confidence 😃
If there is one player I could see both FSG and Klopp being excited about its this lad. Obviously a cracking player but also massive commercial potential so I could see why the owners MAY go all out for him.
I cannot quite bring myself to believe he will come here but there are little suggestions. For all Madrid's posturing each day that goes by where he doesn't announce a deal with them then you wonder why.
If we were in the same situation with Salah I would think no way is he staying so I don't see him stopping at PSG as that rarely ever happens having gone on so long (could be wrong though).
So I don't really get why the deal with RM hasn't happened. I also don't get why, as they were so confident they would get him on a free, they bid for him in the summer and why he didn't agitate for a move. Maybe they were worried his head was being turned?
Now RM are conveniently letting it be known it won't be announced until after they have played them in CL. What difference does that make? If you announce it before or after fans will still think you weren't trying. That smacks to me of RM still trying to convince him.
So, there are small signals that suggest that the move to RM is not a foregone conclusion and if money is not the main motivator maybe just maybe we are in there with a shout.

Sometning is definitely happening, otherwise the deal with Real Madrid would have already been leaked to the media. The rise of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid this season is probably also playing a role, as well as the availability of Haaland due to his release clause. The departure of Zidane must also has some influence, since he was one of the factors attracting Mbappe to Real Madrid. We will have to wait and see, but this game is far from over ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13163 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:09:38 pm
Quod erat demonstrandum?
Oeuf a la mode, as they say in Lille.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13164 on: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
Sometning is definitely happening, otherwise the deal with Real Madrid would have already been leaked to the media. The rise of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid this season is probably also playing a role, as well as the availability of Haaland due to his release clause. The departure of Zidane must also has some influence, since he was one of the factors attracting Mbappe to Real Madrid. We will have to wait and see, but this game is far from over ...


 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13165 on: Yesterday at 09:31:22 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm
West Hm are an upper mid Prem team, fighting to go higher. They have money. So apart from contract trouble, they wont want to let go of Bowen unless we made it worth their while. At that point I dont see good enough value there. Solid player. Would t be out of place here, but borderline starter material for me. However, at the likely price they would demand Id rather shape elsewhere.

The same probably goes for Raphina too.

If anyone is leaving West Ham this year it's Declan Rice. If they fail to qualify for the CL (I hope the do at Man United expense) one of the other top 4 will come knocking. They'll get a record fee and invest that in a couple of quality players to strengthen the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13166 on: Yesterday at 10:07:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:11:16 am
What do people think of West Ham's Jarrod Bowen?

Quote from: Hazell on July 22, 2020, 07:27:44 pm
Impressed with Bowen since West Ham signed him, an unusually smart signing by them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13167 on: Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
Sometning is definitely happening, otherwise the deal with Real Madrid would have already been leaked to the media. The rise of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid this season is probably also playing a role, as well as the availability of Haaland due to his release clause. The departure of Zidane must also has some influence, since he was one of the factors attracting Mbappe to Real Madrid. We will have to wait and see, but this game is far from over ...
Well as I say I am not massively confident but based on what we know about Perez, his whole approach to the ESL and the galaticos he is not going to let something like upsetting PSG fans ahead of a CL game get in his way.
I would actually say it's absolutely the opposite, I imagine he would have been desperate to announce it Jan 1st, put PSG in their place (with all their new money and their refusal to join the breakaway) and destabilise them ahead of the CL. He used to enjoy spending world record fees to show RM were the biggest club in the world and make a statement.
The fact that they haven't been able to announce it.would suggest he is not totally sold on them. Either that is because he wants to sign a short contract with PSG so they can get money for him (doesn't make much sense as they turned down £100m + in the summer) or there is an alternative scenario that he is mulling over. That could be another club or a long term contract at PSG.
Suppose we will see.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13168 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm
Sometning is definitely happening, otherwise the deal with Real Madrid would have already been leaked to the media. The rise of Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid this season is probably also playing a role, as well as the availability of Haaland due to his release clause. The departure of Zidane must also has some influence, since he was one of the factors attracting Mbappe to Real Madrid. We will have to wait and see, but this game is far from over ...
Something is happening.

He's waiting for season to end before joining Madrid (or announcing it).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13169 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
Something is happening.

He's waiting for season to end before joining Madrid (or announcing it).
You are probably right but if RM were so confident why bid for him last summer? Surely there is more political damage (and significantly less cost) to get him on a free.
Why make it known that they are waiting for the CL tie before announcing it. Lose face again when nothing gets announced.
I just don't think it's a foregone conclusion he is going there that is all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13170 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
Something is happening.

He's waiting for season to end before joining Madrid (or announcing it).

More than likely. He's probably hoping to win the league and CL and then have all the focus on him joining. Doing anything would be a major distraction between now and when PSG play RM after the window closes. He's got nothing to gain announcing it now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm
You are probably right but if RM were so confident why bid for him last summer? Surely there is more political damage (and significantly less cost) to get him on a free.
Why make it known that they are waiting for the CL tie before announcing it. Lose face again when nothing gets announced.
I just don't think it's a foregone conclusion he is going there that is all.

I never understand what Madrid do half the time. ;D You'd think if there was even an inkling of Mbappe coming to England people would know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:40:08 pm
More than likely. He's probably hoping to win the league and CL and then have all the focus on him joining. Doing anything would be a major distraction between now and when PSG play RM after the window closes. He's got nothing to gain announcing it now.
Definitely has nothing to gain announcing it now. He & Madrid will want maximum exposure & Madrid to laud it over other major clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
Well as I say I am not massively confident but based on what we know about Perez, his whole approach to the ESL and the galaticos he is not going to let something like upsetting PSG fans ahead of a CL game get in his way.
I would actually say it's absolutely the opposite, I imagine he would have been desperate to announce it Jan 1st, put PSG in their place (with all their new money and their refusal to join the breakaway) and destabilise them ahead of the CL. He used to enjoy spending world record fees to show RM were the biggest club in the world and make a statement.
The fact that they haven't been able to announce it.would suggest he is not totally sold on them. Either that is because he wants to sign a short contract with PSG so they can get money for him (doesn't make much sense as they turned down £100m + in the summer) or there is an alternative scenario that he is mulling over. That could be another club or a long term contract at PSG.
Suppose we will see.

Well, Florentino has tried to use his business connections in Qatar (the construction consortium he is running have an ongoing 2 billion investment there) to broker the deal last summer, and he was brutally rejected. PSG haven't even bothered responding to Real Madrid's bids. I don't know if FSG have any business interests in Qatar, but Perez is certainly under pressure to abandon the deal and allow Mbappe to remain at PSG ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 11:10:38 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
I never understand what Madrid do half the time. ;D You'd think if there was even an inkling of Mbappe coming to England people would know.
As I say, I am not confident he is coming here but I don't see why anyone would know he is coming here. The club have been very good at keeping a lid on stuff.
To be honest I don't see what anyone at PSG gain from it dragging on, it just becomes more disruptive week on week doesn't it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13175 on: Today at 12:37:40 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:03:26 pm
Easily. Salah praises Mbappe. Salah holds contract negotiations with demands likely related for player signings. Mbappe heaps praise on Salah, admires him. Connect the dots... and... ;D

In fairness though, and I know I'll get a lot of "we are not signing Mbappe" replies, I wonder of there is a small chance the club might be working on both fronts, which complicates everything and that's why we haven't seen Salah sign a new contract yet. And if it's not Mbappe, maybe it's someone else of notice.

 :mooncat :mooncat :mooncat

THAT is our attack next season. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13176 on: Today at 12:43:33 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13177 on: Today at 12:55:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:43:33 am
All I have left to say on the matter tonight is:

https://twitter.com/LivEchoLFC/status/1181441592172978176?t=nfKe4WQgqa96raUUP2zZEA
Now that we have achieved that, what next?  Repeating the achievement is probably much more difficult.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13178 on: Today at 01:00:24 am »
Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen has definitely improved his output this season. Looks like a very young raw version of Mané.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13179 on: Today at 06:00:47 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 09:38:02 am
Can anyone explain to me why Joey G is not being repurposed as a DM? It seems so obvious for a number of reasons:
  • Our midfield is a massive defensive liability whenever Fab doesn't play - JG has more defensive abilities than our other midfielders
  • When we go through our dodgy patch it is nearly always when teams park the bus and then fluke a counter-attack or two, which is only possible because our midfield is SOOOOOOO slow, and Joey is one of the fastest members of our squad
  • He has all the attributes of a very competent DM
  • When we want to sure things up we bring on Milner. Milner is 36, not a great headerer, slow over 5 yards. Plays like a bit of yard dog if we're being honest. Couldn't JG do the same but better
  • Joe is English, counts as squad trained?, if successfully repurposed would be able to fill DC, RB and DM, so extremely versatile.


Selling him would be utter, utter madness  :duh

Someone enlighten me!

Edit: f*ck you bullet points

Im no medic or physio, but I cant imagine moving higher up the pitch into a position that I assume requires more running is going to be great for him. The transition from CB to 6 is completely different to 6 to CB as a CB only has to play whats in front of them compared to a DM who also has to keep an eye on whats behind them; hence its much more common to see a DM (Fabinho, Mascherano, Busquets etc) drop back in than the other way round.

Obviously keeping Gomez would be ideal but if he wants to move on to try be first-choice elsewhere, I dont think wed stand in his way. With Matip not getting any younger, there certainly is room for him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13180 on: Today at 06:14:21 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:00:47 am
Im no medic or physio, but I cant imagine moving higher up the pitch into a position that I assume requires more running is going to be great for him. The transition from CB to 6 is completely different to 6 to CB as a CB only has to play whats in front of them compared to a DM who also has to keep an eye on whats behind them; hence its much more common to see a DM (Fabinho, Mascherano, Busquets etc) drop back in than the other way round.

Obviously keeping Gomez would be ideal but if he wants to move on to try be first-choice elsewhere, I dont think wed stand in his way. With Matip not getting any younger, there certainly is room for him here.
All this on 6 but there are two Cbs who are over 30. Matip cant play 3 games a week. Virgil is 30 but unreal. Konate looks very good but Gomez ability to pass out of the back is very good along with his defending. When he get chances he should be fine.
Gomez/Matip are pretty similar. Konate looks like Young Virgil clone and Gomez is just a younger Matip type(with less height).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13181 on: Today at 07:47:40 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:14:21 am
All this on 6 but there are two Cbs who are over 30. Matip cant play 3 games a week. Virgil is 30 but unreal. Konate looks very good but Gomez ability to pass out of the back is very good along with his defending. When he get chances he should be fine.
Gomez/Matip are pretty similar. Konate looks like Young Virgil clone and Gomez is just a younger Matip type(with less height).

Its not just height though. Joe is not very good aerially and does get caught under the ball every once in a while. He has more recovery pace than Matip though, but in general, they are not the same type. Klopp prefers aerially dominant defenders who he expects will win the inevitable long balls which most teams will resort to which is why Joe's time has been limited this season. I really like him and hope he stays but joel and virg are good for another 3-5 years easily, and with Konate improving game by game, I can see why he feels he may not be able to break into the first XI consistently, especially with his fitness issues, and want a move. I dont want him gone but I wouldnt be overly upset if we accepted a big offer for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13182 on: Today at 09:27:40 am »
Our best defensive record since Paisley came with a Gomez and Van Dijk partnership.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13183 on: Today at 11:28:32 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:55:12 am
Now that we have achieved that, what next?  Repeating the achievement is probably much more difficult.

Weve achieved our singular title win under FSG, its not impossible but we can only win with our hands tied behind our backs financially, the funding isnt there to expect a challenge realistically, its only the sheer brilliance of Klopp that gives us a remote chance and hes got 2 seasons left
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13184 on: Today at 11:29:18 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:40 am
Our best defensive record since Paisley came with a Gomez and Van Dijk partnership.


Yes a fit Gomez was a brilliant player to watch, his recovery pace was off the charts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13185 on: Today at 11:40:58 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:40 am
Our best defensive record since Paisley came with a Gomez and Van Dijk partnership.

It did  and then his knee exploded :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 11:45:19 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:40 am
Our best defensive record since Paisley came with a Gomez and Van Dijk partnership.

Yep Konates performances havent been anywhere near peak Gomez either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13187 on: Today at 11:48:31 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm
Oeuf a la mode, as they say in Lille.

Mange tout my son
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 11:56:57 am »
https://twitter.com/louorns/status/1484272044963508228?s=21

Really, really hope were after Guimaraes in summer.

Would be perfect for us.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 12:00:05 pm »
Quote from: BTGH on January 21, 2022, 08:45:27 pm
Doesn't look like we have any intentions to bring in any first team reinforcements this month 🤔
Don't think we need anyone in do we?

We only move in the Jan market if we have an injury crisis (last year) or we are making a deal that we couldn't make in the Summer (Virgil).
