There's an issue with both Bowen and Raphinha in that their preferred position would be where Salah plays, and he's quite good.



Not a deal breaker necessarily. One, we don't know how Klopp wants to evolve the team - tactical tweaks, the possibility of moving Salah more centrally. And even if we keep the exact same setup, we don't know how Klopp would use Bowen/Raphinha. For example, maybe he would put them in midfield (a definite possibility with Raphina, I think).



But if I was to guess, I'd say if we get a forward it'd be someone whose natural position isn't RW.