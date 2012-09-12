He'll see Gordon starting in a League Cup semi final and think, "I could get a game for them".



Yeah, and we're not in the habit of stockpiling young talents for the sake of it. If we want him, we'll be selling him on a proper pathway to playing for the first team. Now, that might just be domestic cups and possible sub appearances in the short term, but by the sounds of it we really, really rate him. So we present the pathway, and then it's up to the player whether to go for it. You see someone like Elliott who has grasped the opportunity with both hands, way before anyone expected. Trent, obviously, and Jones too. Doesn't always work out, obviously - see someone like Solanke who got plenty of first team chances but just wasn't at the right level at the right time. Exciting one though.