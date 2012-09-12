« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 584297 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13040 on: Today at 12:32:21 pm »
Even with 1 year left. Villa will want more than 10m for Chukwuemeka. They get near that off the tribunal most likely if he left on a free.

He is a superb talent. Would be a great signing. Although he is similar to Jones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13041 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:32:21 pm
Even with 1 year left. Villa will want more than 10m for Chukwuemeka. They get near that off the tribunal most likely if he left on a free.

He is a superb talent. Would be a great signing. Although he is similar to Jones.

Yes as is Ramsey who is even more similar, probably why I wouldnt bother, would rather see how Balagizi progresses another similar player to the aforementioned
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13042 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:07:17 am
Anyone think we might be keeping a watch on Suarez and his situation?
Surely would be an option, if only on loan until the end of the season?

nope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13043 on: Today at 12:37:47 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:32:21 pm
Even with 1 year left. Villa will want more than 10m for Chukwuemeka. They get near that off the tribunal most likely if he left on a free.

He is a superb talent. Would be a great signing. Although he is similar to Jones.

Considering what players usually go for when it goes to tribunal, I doubt it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13044 on: Today at 12:52:20 pm »
Beef Cherki time?
https://twitter.com/MattThielen/status/1484507799853977606

Quote
Matt Thielen
@MattThielen
Liverpool have formally registered their interest in signing @OL_English teenager Rayan Cherki. #LFC @lequipe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13045 on: Today at 12:59:41 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:15:14 pm
Plus I always get him confused with Chukwueze

I thought it was Chewbacca?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13046 on: Today at 01:05:26 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Beef Cherki time?
https://twitter.com/MattThielen/status/1484507799853977606


It's Cherki time, gobble, gobble!



This is BOTH a reference to a sexual act AND to the worst film of all time, as starring Ben Affleck and J-Lo.



So I think I win a prize?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13047 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Cherki's youtube game is incredibly strong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13048 on: Today at 01:18:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:05:26 pm
It's Cherki time, gobble, gobble!



This is BOTH a reference to a sexual act AND to the worst film of all time, as starring Ben Affleck and J-Lo.



So I think I win a prize?

You get to watch Gigli permanently a loop from now until the end of time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13049 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:18:17 pm
You get to watch Gigli permanently a loop from now until the end of time.

Damn, that's worse than a ban from the Transfer Forum*


*Sorry I mean Moderating it!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13050 on: Today at 01:22:49 pm »
How does one formally register an interest? How does it differ from just casually registering an interest? What about if there's no registering of any kind and the interest is just expressed?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13051 on: Today at 01:27:36 pm »
Piece on the Athletic on Fabio Carvalho, with some info from Pearce on our interest:

Quote
One club known to be interested, however, is Liverpool. They have scouted Carvalho extensively and their reports have been described as glowing. He would fit the bill at Anfield in terms of his age, profile and the fact he qualifies as homegrown. The clubs recruitment staff have been monitoring the teenagers situation closely in the knowledge that his contract expires this summer and he will be available for a compensation fee.

Says that Liverpool sources have denied we're trying to sign him this month, but 'remains to be seen' if our stance changes should Fulham show a willingness to sell in January. Apparently we believe we're one of a dozen clubs with an interest.

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13052 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
Can definitely see us going for him in summer, guess its a case of if someone else comes along to pay a fee for him now.

Him and a senior player, like Nkunku/Raphinha, would sort front line out brilliantly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13053 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Beef Cherki time?
https://twitter.com/MattThielen/status/1484507799853977606

We've formally registered our interest? Is there anywhere we can see this register? If not, is the register held by a public body? Can we FOI this?

Honestly, some of the language that journalists use around transfers is weird. I doubt we've approached the club (and certainly not the player) in any capacity and surely the only formal mark of interest is a bid. Everything else is informal sounding out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13054 on: Today at 01:47:42 pm »
Ive watched Carvalho a couple of times in the flesh, Im no Peter, but hes ready for premier league football now, if we signed him he wouldnt be plying his trade in the U23s, hed be getting plenty of minutes.  I guess its whether other clubs could offer him more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13055 on: Today at 01:48:46 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:22:49 pm
How does one formally register an interest? How does it differ from just casually registering an interest? What about if there's no registering of any kind and the interest is just expressed?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13056 on: Today at 01:53:10 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:52:20 pm
Beef Cherki time?
https://twitter.com/MattThielen/status/1484507799853977606


Signed him on FM21. Huge potential. Always injured. Flattered to deceive.

Avoid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13057 on: Today at 01:59:40 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13058 on: Today at 02:00:25 pm »
I'd like to formally declare interest in making Scarlett Johansson my wife.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13059 on: Today at 02:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:25 pm
I'd like to formally declare interest in making Scarlett Johansson my wife.

I've got first dibs on her so back the fuck off   :wanker

Please
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13060 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:27:36 pm
Piece on the Athletic on Fabio Carvalho, with some info from Pearce on our interest:

Says that Liverpool sources have denied we're trying to sign him this month, but 'remains to be seen' if our stance changes should Fulham show a willingness to sell in January. Apparently we believe we're one of a dozen clubs with an interest.

https://theathletic.com/3082148/2022/01/21/fabio-carvalhos-future-fulham-liverpool-and-a-free-scoring-prodigy-managed-by-his-family/

Quote
Fulham are also understood to be reluctant to sell this month considering his importance to the team, and speculation about a £5 million valuation has been dismissed by club sources as far too low for a player of his value.

Probably a £3.5m plus 20% sell-on clause at the tribunal if we get him, which I hope we do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13061 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:25 pm
I'd like to formally declare interest in making Scarlett Johansson my wife.

I've done the same for Margot Robbie! But it hasn't happened just yet but I live in hope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13062 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:47:42 pm
Ive watched Carvalho a couple of times in the flesh, Im no Peter, but hes ready for premier league football now, if we signed him he wouldnt be plying his trade in the U23s, hed be getting plenty of minutes.  I guess its whether other clubs could offer him more.

I think we can pretty much assure him he'd have a crack at playing time. He only needs to look at Gordon. Origi is pretty much halfway to the exit, Minamino might join him. A mid-season WC and the possibility of five subs is going to bring opportunities
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13063 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:03:00 pm
Probably a £3.5m plus 20% sell-on clause at the tribunal.
Elliott's was over £4m.total. Could see it being £5m+ given Carvalho is more established in their first team
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13064 on: Today at 02:11:35 pm »
I've not seen him but if he's a highly rated young midfielder, home grown, out of contract, it'd make sense. Seems he's getting good experience of first team football in the Championship, and could be a good squad option for a bigger club going forward. If Fulham know he won't sign a new deal it'd probably be a decent idea to try and sign him now and loan him back until the summer.

Considering I think we're in need of a few additions in the summer he could be a good option, I think we need two midfielders, one probably younger and cheaper, and perhaps this is the option, or at least one of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13065 on: Today at 02:16:22 pm »
The only deal that would make sense for Fulham would be potentially accepting an offer now and keeping him on loan until the end of the season. £5 million now or slightly less in six months is neither here nor there considering he's likely to play a big role in getting promoted and Fulham earning probably £100 million plus in the PL. You're only getting him now if you're chucking £15-20 million at them I'd guess.
