I've not seen him but if he's a highly rated young midfielder, home grown, out of contract, it'd make sense. Seems he's getting good experience of first team football in the Championship, and could be a good squad option for a bigger club going forward. If Fulham know he won't sign a new deal it'd probably be a decent idea to try and sign him now and loan him back until the summer.



Considering I think we're in need of a few additions in the summer he could be a good option, I think we need two midfielders, one probably younger and cheaper, and perhaps this is the option, or at least one of them.