Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
He'd be a great Firmino replacement, his work rate is exceptional.

I wouldn't mind anyone of the 3 of Him, Saka and ESR.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13001 on: Yesterday at 11:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:26:51 pm
Thanks Peter, I appreciate that.

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13002 on: Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm
James Benge
@jamesbenge
Completely unprompted (he was asked about Chelsea in the final), Jurgen Klopp says: "Martinelli by the way... everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player."

Klopp praised Martinelli a couple of years ago after a match so he obviously has his eye on him.

Doubt if we get him because he'd cost a fortune.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13003 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rhys-williams-recalled-swansea-loan-spell

Most likely going on another loan, or maybe staying as our 5th choice central defender if Phillips is leaving ...
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13004 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:56:03 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/rhys-williams-recalled-swansea-loan-spell

Most likely going on another loan, or maybe staying as our 5th choice central defender if Phillips is leaving ...

I mean he's played next to no games there so makes complete sense to bring him back. I'd imagine he'll go out again somewhere else.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 01:35:19 am »
Nkunku has been mentioned that many times we are 100% not signing him.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 07:31:17 am »
One thing I noticed last night is that Martinelli looks like hes bulked up a lot the last couple of years. Hes far from the finished product, but physically he is very much a Klopp muscles in all the right places type of player now. Plus he qualifies as a homegrown player too.

Think hes sort of in that place though where hes not experienced or competent enough to go for a high fee, but his credentials certainly means that Arsenal will not let him go for cheap. But Id take him over Saka to be honest. Sentiment wise, I just prefer to think we are buying a potential Mane replacement rather than Salah, and prefer not to have another England talent that will be mentally scarred for life by playing for Liverpool.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 07:59:12 am »
We just test Arsenal with Martinelli. They might want a ridiculous price but he'd suit us.
Offline Persephone

« Reply #13008 on: Today at 08:19:45 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:59:12 am
We just test Arsenal with Martinelli. They might want a ridiculous price but he'd suit us.
Arsenal will want stupid money for him, and we seem to be skint every transfer window.
Offline Asam

« Reply #13009 on: Today at 08:55:04 am »

Were not signing Saka, ESR or Martinelli
Online Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 09:41:19 am »
When it comes to signing players, I think the argument of "who can we sign thats better than XYZ" "They wouldn't be starting players only backup" "He wont play ahead of (insert player name here) etc etc"can well and truly be fucking binned off considering what Jota has done. Came in with no expectation of being the main man and has ran through walls to make it happen. No one thought he'd be this good. I'd have him ahead of Bobby and Mane as starting in the front three. Cant bear to hear that shit anymore - we cant find anyone better bullshit. They don't have to be better than what we have when we sign them, they just have to have room to become better.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
I'm softening my stance and referring back to an earlier Royhendo post.

Our kids are really good. It feels like the future of this team (that Klopp will hand over) will be in the feet of Curtis, Elliot, Jota, Kaide Gordon, Trent, Konate and chums.

Confident now that a couple of good, young signings in the summer will be enough for us. Wide forward and young, durable midfielder.

We don't need to spend millions* if we create footballers like Curtis Jones.



*some millions but not megabucks millions
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 09:47:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:19:18 pm
Klopp praised Martinelli a couple of years ago after a match so he obviously has his eye on him.

Doubt if we get him because he'd cost a fortune.

Not if he lets his contract run down. Not in our interest to sign him right now anyway. Why not let him get a few more years at Arsenal and then try and sign him when he will be at the perfect age and have bags more experience?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 09:47:28 am »
Martinelli is like a major injury waiting to happen, good player but definitely something wrong with him long term
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 09:49:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:41:19 am
When it comes to signing players, I think the argument of "who can we sign thats better than XYZ" "They wouldn't be starting players only backup" "He wont play ahead of (insert player name here) etc etc"can well and truly be fucking binned off considering what Jota has done. Came in with no expectation of being the main man and has ran through walls to make it happen. No one thought he'd be this good. I'd have him ahead of Bobby and Mane as starting in the front three. Cant bear to hear that shit anymore - we cant find anyone better bullshit. They don't have to be better than what we have when we sign them, they just have to have room to become better.

Not being funny....but when was that argument made? I dont think I've seen anyone on RAWK arguing that sort of point for 2/3 years.
Offline JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 10:08:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm
James Benge
@jamesbenge
Completely unprompted (he was asked about Chelsea in the final), Jurgen Klopp says: "Martinelli by the way... everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player."

;)

It wasn't really unprompted, he called him "the Brazilian winger" earlier in the press conference - forgetting his name - then it obviously came to him a few minutes later and he sort of corrected himself. Probably didn't want to seem disrespectful.
Offline lamonti

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:47:28 am
Martinelli is like a major injury waiting to happen, good player but definitely something wrong with him long term

Is there anything at all you're basing that on?
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 10:20:35 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:47:28 am
Martinelli is like a major injury waiting to happen, good player but definitely something wrong with him long term
Erm, what ever do you mean?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Just a feeling, from the injuries he's already had, just about every time he goes down they are really concerned about his knees/ankles etc.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 10:56:41 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:41:52 pm
James Benge
@jamesbenge
Completely unprompted (he was asked about Chelsea in the final), Jurgen Klopp says: "Martinelli by the way... everybody should remember that name. Outstanding player."

;)

I like his name, James Benge. There's an electronic band called Benge that are dead creepy.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13020 on: Today at 10:57:07 am »
I think with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Chamberlain, we might look to bring in one or two homegrown players.

Who do we reckon we might look at? In terms of established players, I think it's tricky as most will be cost prohibitive (Bellingham, Rice although we're probably not interested). Bowen feels the only real possibility. Ramsey looks a player too.

Think it's more likely though that we look at slightly younger players, potentially with contracts running down - Carvalho seems like a goer, maybe Chukwuemeka who only has a year left.
Offline Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13021 on: Today at 10:58:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:49:55 am
Not being funny....but when was that argument made? I dont think I've seen anyone on RAWK arguing that sort of point for 2/3 years.

The argument was made in the summers prior to, and including, the one that Jota was signed in.
Whenever a poster would state an opinion referencing the need to bring in a top forward alongside Salah/Mane/Firmino, the counter argument that was constantly thrown about was as he referenced. Namely, who's better than those three that wouldn't cost silly money, and if there was someone that good and available, why would they be happy playing 4th fiddle behind them?

Jota has come in and killed that argument. In fact, he was already showing this from within his first few months before injury,
There are numerous players out there that can benefit our squad, our starting lineup, provide much needed competition, and are affordable.
The question is whether there is a desire to spend, rather than the argument FBF highlighted.

Not being funny, but I'm pretty certain you were one of those on that side of the fence.
Craig and yourself tend to drift into any bandwagon argument that offers excuses limiting the need to spend FSG cash.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 11:01:56 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 10:58:20 am
The argument was made in the summers prior to, and including, the one that Jota was signed in.

So 2/3 years ago :)
Offline Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13023 on: Today at 11:05:48 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:01:56 am
So 2/3 years ago :)

So 1.5 years ago :wave
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13024 on: Today at 11:06:47 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:05:48 am
So 1.5 years ago :wave

The 'summers before we signed Jota' were 1.5 years ago?
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13025 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Anyone think we might be keeping a watch on Suarez and his situation?
Surely would be an option, if only on loan until the end of the season?
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13026 on: Today at 11:08:24 am »
Nope. We have a 'no dickheads' policy innit?
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13027 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:06:47 am
The 'summers before we signed Jota' were 1.5 years ago?

Well, if you read my quote, it was the summers before and up to and including the summer we brought Jota.
If I recall, we brought him in rather late in that summer window, so that argument was trotted out plenty during that window.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13028 on: Today at 11:09:24 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:08:30 am
Well, if you read my quote, it was the summers before and up to and including the summer we brought Jota.
If I recall, we brought him in rather late in that summer window, so that argument was trotted out plenty during that window.

Ahhh ok so 1.5-3 years. My bad :)
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13029 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:08:24 am
Nope. We have a 'no dickheads' policy innit?

Hmm, but surely if he's our dickhead, wouldn't be as bad?
We're still in 3 cup competitions, and if we win our games in hand and beat City away, we're only 5 points behind the leaders.
Would be a safe option to backup our other forwards.

Meh, I just would have loved to have seen Suarez playing in Klopp's system and with this team. Getting sentimental as I'm getting older.
Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #13030 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:24 am
Ahhh ok so 1.5-3 years. My bad :)

Ta, works for me. :wave
