« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 579986 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12960 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:43:53 pm
Looks like it! A two for the price of one deal with Raphinha!

Bog of.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12961 on: Today at 02:49:14 pm »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,663
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12962 on: Today at 02:54:07 pm »
I'm all in on Tchoumeni now that I've heard he's named after one of Rome's greatest emperors. We already have a Emperor Constantine, Emperor Isaac, King James and the poet Virgil.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,060
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12963 on: Today at 02:59:56 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:22:12 pm
Thats football supporters though isn't it. There were probably people on Bournemouth forums going 'My mate says Ibe is even better than Sterling'

Definitely a good young player, I'm not sure he's ready to be 5th choice at Liverpool just yet though. There'd be ructions if he was our only attacking depth signing whilst the likes of Nkunku went elsewhere.

Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12964 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:54:07 pm
I'm all in on Tchoumeni now that I've heard he's named after one of Rome's greatest emperors. We already have a Emperor Constantine, Emperor Isaac, King James and the poet Virgil.

Although Adrian has had mishaps organising a wall.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12965 on: Today at 03:00:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:49:14 pm
a bog of what?

Buy One Get One Free.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12966 on: Today at 03:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:00:58 pm
Buy One Get One Free.
Michael Edwards' last master stroke for us?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12967 on: Today at 03:13:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:59:56 pm
Dont think we would go for an attacking 5 that included Nkunku, Jota, Firmino, Mane and Salah. Probably one option of that high profile too many.

I think we could, especially if one of those five was in the final year of their deal which will almost certainly be the case.

However, I think it might see a reduction in numbers in midfield, with the idea maybe that Nkunku could do the odd bit there. If you had those five, plus say Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Jones plus a new midfielder, that could work. 12 players for 6 spots, and further change a year later when Keitas deal expires and one of Mane/Firmino leave.

Could swap Keita for Ox in that scenario, obviously.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 320 321 322 323 324 [325]   Go Up
« previous next »
 