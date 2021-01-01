« previous next »
All 3 of our strikeforce have yet to have contract extensions?
Contract expiry
Mo- June 2023
Mane- June 2023
Bob- June 2023
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 07:54:58 am
All 3 of our strikeforce have yet to have contract extensions?
Contract expiry
Mo- June 2023
Mane- June 2023
Bob- June 2023

Haaland
Mbappe
Jota

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:13:34 am
Haaland
Mbappe
Jota

i see a pink elephant yonder!   LOL
Tchouameni broken hearts in the world, etc.

https://mobile.twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1483889507502075911



As a pun I will give that a 9/10. A solid start to a Thursday.

Also, I often feel the way a player's name sounds is important as to whether we should sign them.
For example "Salah" sounds like a good Bond villain name. Bobby Firmino sounds like the 3 or 4th character in a Martin Scorsese gangster
epic and as such a player whose first name is Aurelien - will do for me.
As a pun I will give that a 9/10. A solid start to a Thursday.

Also, I often feel the way a player's name sounds is important as to whether we should sign them.
For example "Salah" sounds like a good Bond villain name. Bobby Firmino sounds like the 3 or 4th character in a Martin Scorsese gangster
epic and as such a player whose first name is Aurelien - will do for me.

Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.

His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.
Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.

His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.

I like your post even though (and especially because) it has almost nothing to do with mine. I like Bobby too and think it would be a decent plan for him to see out his contract until the end with us. I don't see us extending his contract and not sure anyone comes in with a big enough transfer fee to make that happen, not even sure what that figure would be.
Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho after chief scout Barry Hunter watched him in action last weekend against Bristol City. #LFC #FFC

https://twitter.com/sportspeteo/status/1484092204339666947?s=21

Think he used to work for sky sports if I remember correctly
Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Fulham star Fabio Carvalho after chief scout Barry Hunter watched him in action last weekend against Bristol City. #LFC #FFC

https://twitter.com/sportspeteo/status/1484092204339666947?s=21

Think he used to work for sky sports if I remember correctly

Wasn't he at Man City before us. Pretty sure he's been here since Rodgers was in charge.

This kid scored 2 cracking goals against Birmingham City yesterday.
What's a naive injury? Do we treat it with a dose of cynicism?

Sorry, English is not my first language. I should have said "not that simple" ...
Those are some pretty good numbers, to be honest for a young striker playing in a crap team.

Most of the all-time greats in PL average around 0.6- 0.65 Goals-per 90. That often can include penalties as well.

You can't compare the numbers for a player playing in Fiorentina with say someone like Jota or Halaand. Jota is has a very high xg because he is playing in a team that creates tonnes of chances. He is playing with Salah, Mane, Bobby and our full-backs. Jota had very similar numbers to Valhaovic at Wolves.

He has basically doubled his expected goals and expected assist numbers since joining us.

Exactly. Imagine Vlahovic with the service of Trent and Robbo from the flanks ...
Wasn't he at Man City before us. Pretty sure he's been here since Rodgers was in charge.


Yeah he and Dave Fallows logged back in to the Man City database and found this Carvalho fella an all (love that they did that). :)
I like your post even though (and especially because) it has almost nothing to do with mine. I like Bobby too and think it would be a decent plan for him to see out his contract until the end with us. I don't see us extending his contract and not sure anyone comes in with a big enough transfer fee to make that happen, not even sure what that figure would be.

I quoted your post because you like a pun and I was really quite pleased with my 'Firmino' one. I will now go and live in a cave as a goat.
