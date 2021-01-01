Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.



His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.



I like your post even though (and especially because) it has almost nothing to do with mine. I like Bobby too and think it would be a decent plan for him to see out his contract until the end with us. I don't see us extending his contract and not sure anyone comes in with a big enough transfer fee to make that happen, not even sure what that figure would be.