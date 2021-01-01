As a pun I will give that a 9/10. A solid start to a Thursday.
Also, I often feel the way a player's name sounds is important as to whether we should sign them.
For example "Salah" sounds like a good Bond villain name. Bobby Firmino sounds like the 3 or 4th character in a Martin Scorsese gangster
epic and as such a player whose first name is Aurelien - will do for me.
Do we want to get rid of Bobby? Fir Mi? No.
His game is not based on pace, it's the Müller thing of being a Raumdeuter; seeing the spaces others don't. More than anything else, though, he gets the pure 'joy' of football and transmits it to all of us. I think Soldado is somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic ocean right now because he's still running after Bobby Dazzler sent him the wrong way.