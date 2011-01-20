« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 05:42:20 pm
Quote from: SamLad on January 18, 2022, 10:13:20 pm
reading this thread, if Jesus Christ came available on a free transfer and low wages,  with the best record in world football, plus YNWA tattooed all over his body, a lot of people would pick him to bits for some bloody reason.


His dad already played for us, too.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 05:33:53 pm
Harry Kane always had excellent underlying numbers. There was nothing to suggest that he was in a purple patch (even before he really broke out). Vlahovic is the opposite. He's a good player, don't get me wrong (even if he regresses to the mean - he is doing well for his age), but his goals are not representative of his quality. This has been seen a thousand times before, and its incredibly rare that its not just a purple patch. So the question you need to ask, is if he regresses to the mean, as is quite likely, how much are you willing to pay? Over-performance equals over-priced. This is the point of our analytics department - to work out where the value is in the market.

This is the basic definition of a transfer trap. Someone who is good, but looks way better than they are so the price bracket is in the elite category.

We've had this same discussion in June 2007, before we've signed Torres, and many people were disappointed that we didn't go for Eto'o or Villa instead. So please, don't tell us the veterans of the Transfer Forum about the definition of a transfer trap ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 06:16:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:42:20 pm

His dad already played for us, too.

Martavious?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:18:02 pm
Not sure about that. If we are assuming that we keep Firmino then that gives us him and Jota and yet another, when our system is more reliant on the pace and directness we get with players like Salah and Mane.

Firmino is approaching a decline I dont think hes quite there yet but certainly not the Bobby of 2017, I like Jota and feel he is on the cusp of being world class but I still dont like the system overall when he is the number 9. Doesnt hold the ball well, loose touches, cant drop into the 10 position and provide a numerical advantage, I think many of his best qualities would be just as important on the wide left position. But with Firmino we dont have anyone who can replicate what he offers and I do feel we suffer a bit when this is the case, especially if we dont have our starting two CMs of Fabinho and Thiago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:01:19 pm
We've had this same discussion in June 2007, before we've signed Torres, and many people were disappointed that we didn't go for Eto'o or Villa instead. So please, don't tell us the veterans of the Transfer Forum about the definition of a transfer trap ...

Apologies, but that is possibly the most facile response you could have mustered. Address the bloody point mate. Analytics were in their infancy then (so we can't have had the same discussion), and if we had the same data I'm sure it would have revealed that Torres was a top player and under-valued relative to his performance.

Also, you posting nonsense for many years doesn't suddenly make that nonsense more intelligible. You've championed every crap player under the sun for the last decade or so, so looking at longer picture doesn't do you many favours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 06:44:40 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 01:19:27 pm
Yeah it'd be such a drag if we had a number nine who kept scoring goals.

The people who don't think this guy is good are the same people who never thought Harry Kane was any good, of whom there were/are absolutely tons on this board.
I haven't seen anyone suggest he isn't good, he's just a risk and doesn't fit our team at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 06:55:24 pm
So can we just sell Nat and pay Mo with it?

Job done. Easy, this lark.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 06:56:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm
Firmino is approaching a decline I dont think hes quite there yet but certainly not the Bobby of 2017, I like Jota and feel he is on the cusp of being world class but I still dont like the system overall when he is the number 9. Doesnt hold the ball well, loose touches, cant drop into the 10 position and provide a numerical advantage, I think many of his best qualities would be just as important on the wide left position. But with Firmino we dont have anyone who can replicate what he offers and I do feel we suffer a bit when this is the case, especially if we dont have our starting two CMs of Fabinho and Thiago.
Jota seems to have this nasty habit of putting the spherical white thing into the space between the wooden uprights, wherever he plays in the front 3, so he'll do for me, cracking player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 07:05:16 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Apologies, but that is possibly the most facile response you could have mustered. Address the bloody point mate. Analytics were in their infancy then (so we can't have had the same discussion), and if we had the same data I'm sure it would have revealed that Torres was a top player and under-valued relative to his performance.

Also, you posting nonsense for many years doesn't suddenly make that nonsense more intelligible. You've championed every crap player under the sun for the last decade or so, so looking at longer picture doesn't do you many favours.

Excuse me as I don't want to get dragged into a discussion about this but I'll offer a slightly different point of view which ain't aimed at anyone.

Many people think that a great player in one team will perform equally well on another team. They also don't think that a "decent" player who plays for another team could be brilliant for another team.

So looking at some past players. Keegan. Who would have thought that a player from Scunthorpe United would one-day be a Ballon d'Or winner? Part of his success was his obvious work-rate that was second to none. He then was paired up with John Toshack and the pair gelled perfectly; each complimenting the other. Would Keegan have been as successful elsewhere? I doubt it. He was bought as a midfield player but Shankly moved him up front and he excelled. He quickly declined when he left for Hamburg. So Keegan was not a superstar when he arrived but through hard work and luck and guidance he became one of the best players we have had. Did Shankly know that Keegan would develop so far? I guess not but he saw enough to be convinced that there was a star in there.

Jimmy Case. On paper he was just another player as he came from non-league club South Liverpool. He quickly developed and got onto the first team and played alongside some of the greats. He was not the most gifted player we had but he did his job perfectly and let the other more flamboyant players around him shine. He was part of a very successful team and I would say he would not have been anywhere close to being successful with any other team. Case was not "lucky" and he didn't just find himself on a good team. He worked his socks off to get there and he deserved his medals.

Ok so Torres. A "decent" player who really shone when he joined Liverpool. He played as the lone striker and one reason that he was so good was that he and Gerrard played so well together. Would he have been as good anywhere else? Who knows.

Lastly, Ian Rush. Was he a great forward or did he turn into one because of the partnership with Dalglish. Both were good players but together they made each other great.

My point is that you need a manager who has great vision to see how a decent player could work with another decent player to become a great player. Ok so none of the above were "decent" but all of them were better when they player for Liverpool. They got excellent coaching and they played with others who improved them. Buying players is always a risk and you have to know what your team needs. No amount of analysis would have said that Keegan would turn into the player he was.

On the flip side, there are loads of great players who moved to another club and flopped. Did they get shit overnight or were they just a square peg in a round hole?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12889 on: Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
I've not seem any Klopp press conferences recently, has he given any indication that we may be signing anyone this window or that we at least have money available if the right player becomes available?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12890 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Apologies, but that is possibly the most facile response you could have mustered. Address the bloody point mate. Analytics were in their infancy then (so we can't have had the same discussion), and if we had the same data I'm sure it would have revealed that Torres was a top player and under-valued relative to his performance.

Also, you posting nonsense for many years doesn't suddenly make that nonsense more intelligible. You've championed every crap player under the sun for the last decade or so, so looking at longer picture doesn't do you many favours.

It's a shame that the Transfer Forum is closed, because there we could find my posts from June 2008 suggesting we sign a young wide forward from Ajax called Luis Suarez for the left-sided attacking position, and a post from July 2008 suggesting we sign a young striker from Palermo called Edinson Cavani, as a replacement for the departing Crouch, our backup striker. No matter how many computer analysis you make, you will never manage to beat that  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12891 on: Yesterday at 07:45:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 18, 2022, 06:45:17 pm
We couldn't afford Bowen last summer let alone now.

The Premier League is always going to be a difficult market to shop in.

I don't think that was the case though. Think it was more of a case that we couldn't shift any of our non-homegrown quota(Origi, Minamino etc...). If we'd found buyers for those, we may well have bid for Bowen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12892 on: Yesterday at 07:54:21 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:45:26 pm
I don't think that was the case though. Think it was more of a case that we couldn't shift any of our non-homegrown quota(Origi, Minamino etc...). If we'd found buyers for those, we may well have bid for Bowen.

Phew that was lucky
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12893 on: Yesterday at 08:01:54 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 07:29:47 pm
I've not seem any Klopp press conferences recently, has he given any indication that we may be signing anyone this window or that we at least have money available if the right player becomes available?

dont think he was asked about signings in the last one. And hes only done 2 press confereces in the last 5 or 6 matches I think due to him having had covid and with Pep doing the league cup one this week.  Someone asked Peter Kraweitz when he did the PC a couple weeks ago, but he gave a very stock answer as youd expect!

The assumption seems to be there wont be signings, which of course would be no surprise. Market in general seems slow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12894 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:33:52 pm
Apologies, but that is possibly the most facile response you could have mustered. Address the bloody point mate. Analytics were in their infancy then (so we can't have had the same discussion), and if we had the same data I'm sure it would have revealed that Torres was a top player and under-valued relative to his performance.

Also, you posting nonsense for many years doesn't suddenly make that nonsense more intelligible. You've championed every crap player under the sun for the last decade or so, so looking at longer picture doesn't do you many favours.

Arguing with Mac? Hace you no shame lad?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12895 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12896 on: Yesterday at 08:17:22 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:36:21 pm
It's midfield we'll be looking at though really isn't it?

I think that we are looking at signing both a forward and a midfielder. Maybe also a backup right fullback if we can get a good price for Neco, and an experienced 3rd choice goalkeeper, if Adrian leaves in the summer. Milner and Karius seem to be on their way out as free agents, Phillips is on the market, as well as Davies in the summer. Origi and Ox seem to be the other candidates for departure ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12897 on: Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm
Not sure we'll be in for a right back, we've got Bradley coming through with Neco already the back up, and if he does go, we've got the options of Gomez and van den Berg to look at if needed.

Definitely need to get a midfielder and forward at the very least.  Not that fussed about a keeper at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12898 on: Yesterday at 08:32:51 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm
Not sure we'll be in for a right back, we've got Bradley coming through with Neco already the back up, and if he does go, we've got the options of Gomez and van den Berg to look at if needed.

Definitely need to get a midfielder and forward at the very least.  Not that fussed about a keeper at the moment.

It is not a priority, but I wouldn't mind a backup right fullback who can also deputize as a midfielder if needed. I like these swiss knife utility players who can cover multiple positions, even though I also like the idea of developing Van den Berg and Bradley for the backup right fullback position ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12899 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
Tchouameni broken hearts in the world, etc.

https://mobile.twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1483889507502075911

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12900 on: Yesterday at 08:52:03 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
Tchouameni broken hearts in the world, etc.

https://mobile.twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1483889507502075911


Ay, atollah you now, he's going to be Is Lam dunk wherever he goes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12901 on: Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Harvey Barnes seems to have gone to the fringes of the Leicester side. Wonder if the summer could be a good opportunity to go for him, maybe to replace Ox in that squad player midfielder/attacker role?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12902 on: Yesterday at 09:07:46 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Harvey Barnes seems to have gone to the fringes of the Leicester side. Wonder if the summer could be a good opportunity to go for him, maybe to replace Ox in that squad player midfielder/attacker role?

Just going to say this not sure if he has been injured but I think he is a good player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12903 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:07:46 pm
Just going to say this not sure if he has been injured but I think he is a good player.
;D

Got an assist about 90 seconds after I posted about him  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12904 on: Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:03:07 pm
Harvey Barnes seems to have gone to the fringes of the Leicester side. Wonder if the summer could be a good opportunity to go for him, maybe to replace Ox in that squad player midfielder/attacker role?

The main problem with him is that hes not particularly good and hasnt improved in the last 2+ years
A lot of taking head lfc fans were chomping at the bit to pay 60-70 mil for him last summer  underlying numbers are your friend kids hes just not a productive attacking player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:52:21 pm
Raphinha this summer represents a chance for Leeds to receive £55-60 million. They have one or two other good players but this is
the moneyspinner for them.

Looks a great player, lots of attributes. He's 25. Surely looking to play Champions League.

Trouble is, we have someone on his side of the forward line, someone quite good.
He can easily play the Position that Elliott plays too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
The main problem with him is that hes not particularly good and hasnt improved in the last 2+ years
A lot of taking head lfc fans were chomping at the bit to pay 60-70 mil for him last summer  underlying numbers are your friend kids hes just not a productive attacking player

he had a bad injury though didnt he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12907 on: Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
It seems that Origi's injury is not that naive, and Pep has confirmed that he won't be back for the FA Cup game vs Cardiff on February 6th. We won't be signing anyone on a permanent deal, but another attacker on loan until the end of the season moght not be a bad idea. Someone like Luka Jovic, maybe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12908 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:05:03 pm
It seems that Origi's injury is not that naive, and Pep has confirmed that he won't be back for the FA Cup game vs Cardiff on February 6th. We won't be signing anyone on a permanent deal, but another attacker on loan until the end of the season moght not be a bad idea. Someone like Luka Jovic, maybe?

What's a naive injury? Do we treat it with a dose of cynicism?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12909 on: Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Feels increasingly like Origi might go on a free this summer. Pearce says we can trigger an extension, but only if he starts a certain number of games this season. Youd think with him missing the busiest period of the season, when Salah and Mane are away at AFCON, that hell struggle to get many more starts from here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12910 on: Today at 12:18:20 am
Think it's in all parties work events best interest if he leaves this Summer. He's a cult hero but it's time we move on from him and get someone that is more likely to compete with the first choice players just like Jota did.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12911 on: Today at 12:20:27 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 12:58:25 am
Per 90 minutes his NPXG is .57 last year and .62 with NPG of .43 and .4. He basically is juicing penalties and underperforming scoring in open play and gives nothing else outside of goals. His shot chart looks fine but he getting good chances and not finishing in open play, along with not doing anything besides scoring

Those are some pretty good numbers, to be honest for a young striker playing in a crap team.

Most of the all-time greats in PL average around 0.6- 0.65 Goals-per 90. That often can include penalties as well.

You can't compare the numbers for a player playing in Fiorentina with say someone like Jota or Halaand. Jota is has a very high xg because he is playing in a team that creates tonnes of chances. He is playing with Salah, Mane, Bobby and our full-backs. Jota had very similar numbers to Valhaovic at Wolves.

He has basically doubled his expected goals and expected assist numbers since joining us.

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12912 on: Today at 12:37:25 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:20:27 am
Those are some pretty good numbers, to be honest for a young striker playing in a crap team.

Most of the all-time greats in PL average around 0.6- 0.65 Goals-per 90. That often can include penalties as well.

You can't compare the numbers for a player playing in Fiorentina with say someone like Jota or Halaand. Jota is has a very high xg because he is playing in a team that creates tonnes of chances. He is playing with Salah, Mane, Bobby and our full-backs. Jota had very similar numbers to Valhaovic at Wolves.

He has basically doubled his expected goals and expected assist numbers since joining us.
Yea the issue is unlike Jota, he just a poacher he only scores he doesnt give value in anything else. Jota is good progressing the ball(passing and dribbling), dribbling , creative, pressing. Jota a slightly better score scorer a little less creative Firmino for the most part with his role. I do think Jota could be in the #9 role also but Salah so good at that. They have found a way to make it work well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12913 on: Today at 12:40:17 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Feels increasingly like Origi might go on a free this summer. Pearce says we can trigger an extension, but only if he starts a certain number of games this season. Youd think with him missing the busiest period of the season, when Salah and Mane are away at AFCON, that hell struggle to get many more starts from here.

Wonder what the figure is for number of starts. He's on 4 so far - 2 were in the League Cup (where he probably won't get any more starts) and 2 in the CL (where you'd imagine that, absent an injury crisis, he'll be unlikely to start now we're at the business end of the competition). He might start our next couple of FA cup fixtures (if fit) and maybe a handful of PL games when the CL starts back up again, but feels like his best chance of gametime was while Bobby was injured and he just hasn't been available.

I reckon he struggles to hit 10 in all competitions, certainly no more than 15, and those both seem like fairly low bars (i.e. you'd imagine the figure in the contract would be higher than that). To be honest I feel like even if we somehow triggered the extension, he'd probably be quite content to stay here another year and go for free next year, so whichever way you cut it I think he's probably going for nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12914 on: Today at 01:05:10 am
Surprised this wasn't posted earlier from Florian Plettenberg

 Update #Firmino: He will decide for himself whether he will stay at #LFC or not. Talks about his future will take place in the next months, not now. The club doesn't want to scare him away. His relation to Klopp is still perfect. The rumours about #Barca are not hot. @SkySportDE

Does Bobby get an extension to his contract, sold this summer or leave on a free in 18 months?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12915 on: Today at 01:37:16 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:05:10 am
Surprised this wasn't posted earlier from Florian Plettenberg

 Update #Firmino: He will decide for himself whether he will stay at #LFC or not. Talks about his future will take place in the next months, not now. The club doesn't want to scare him away. His relation to Klopp is still perfect. The rumours about #Barca are not hot. @SkySportDE

Does Bobby get an extension to his contract, sold this summer or leave on a free in 18 months?
I dont expect him to get extended.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12916 on: Today at 01:45:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm
It's a shame that the Transfer Forum is closed, because there we could find my posts from June 2008 suggesting we sign a young wide forward from Ajax called Luis Suarez for the left-sided attacking position, and a post from July 2008 suggesting we sign a young striker from Palermo called Edinson Cavani, as a replacement for the departing Crouch, our backup striker. No matter how many computer analysis you make, you will never manage to beat that  ;)
If it was opened up again and we checked all your logins the amount you got wrong would break rawk so bad a black hole would open killing all of us instantly. Im not saying this is a bad thing. Probably for the best really.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12917 on: Today at 02:22:50 am
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:36:21 pm
It's midfield we'll be looking at though really isn't it?

Yeah. Our summer business seems obvious. At least one midfielder (ideally two) and an attacker.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:49:55 pm
Feels increasingly like Origi might go on a free this summer. Pearce says we can trigger an extension, but only if he starts a certain number of games this season. Youd think with him missing the busiest period of the season, when Salah and Mane are away at AFCON, that hell struggle to get many more starts from here.

Wouldn't surprise me in the least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #12918 on: Today at 03:53:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:26:01 pm
The main problem with him is that hes not particularly good and hasnt improved in the last 2+ years
A lot of taking head lfc fans were chomping at the bit to pay 60-70 mil for him last summer  underlying numbers are your friend kids hes just not a productive attacking player

Didn't he create their second lead-taking goal as soon as he came off the bench? His underlying numbers were pretty decent and well rounded. I still think he'd be an excellent purchasec but not at the summer numbers (Probably why it didnt materialize). If he's available in the summer for a reasonable price, I'm sure we'd still be in for him.
