LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12800 on: Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:17:20 pm
Do you sit and ever think about how the other 99% of clubs are even able to exist with statements like this? Or do you truly think the money the club makes goes into some type of mysterious vortex that only affects LFC and nobody else? As far as the wages, so every team that we would recruit from pay their players the same or more wages already? Our 5th highest wage bill in world football is just not really true?

As far as other teams, which better ones are we talking about where the player would agree?

What are you talking about regarding the first paragraph? I said that we have a massive wage bill which is swallowing much of what we make. So therefore thats why we dont have lots of money to spend each summer, so dont see how its wise to end up losing three forwards on frees and then trying to get the money to sign 3 replacements.

Also you said we would be free £400k of wages and that would give us the head room to buy new players, but is £400k over several years enough to purchase three forwards and wouldnt 3 forwards cost more than that?

If Mane and Salah were sale in the summer for reasonable prices then the likes of PSG, Bayern, Madrid would be interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12801 on: Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm »
Wonder if we'll keep an eye on Carvalho at Fulham.

Homegrown, out of contract soon and looks a good prospect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12802 on: Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm »
Elliott back to team training today, so one more midfield/attacking option ...

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1483540559994236930?t=WC0aDz2fZwfuZdSBFYIfVQ
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12803 on: Yesterday at 09:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 05:10:36 pm
Why arent we looking at Vlahovic? Can anyone answer that?

Looks like a trap to be honest. Too expensive for what is likely a purple patch. He's massively over-performing relative to XG which means he's probably going to regress a bit. Still a good player, but over-valued at the moment. (His numbers are good for his age mind - I'm sure he'd do well in the prem, just that players who going through a hot patch are typically poor value)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12804 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 08:54:56 pm
Wonder if we'll keep an eye on Carvalho at Fulham.

Homegrown, out of contract soon and looks a good prospect.

I've seen some unreliable rumours we are,looks a talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12805 on: Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:09:33 pm
Looks like a trap to be honest. Too expensive for what is likely a purple patch. He's massively over-performing relative to XG which means he's probably going to regress a bit. Still a good player, but over-valued at the moment. (His numbers are good for his age mind - I'm sure he'd do well in the prem, just that players who going through a hot patch are typically poor value)

Vlahovic became a regular starter at Fiorentina in October/November 2020. His "hot patch" started in December 2020, and he hasn't stopped scoring since. People keep saying that most of his goals are penalties, but that is not true ...

https://youtu.be/JiSsjf0Au9U

He is probably not what we are looking for, but I would absolutely love to see what Klopp could make out of him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12806 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:09:33 pm
Looks like a trap to be honest. Too expensive for what is likely a purple patch. He's massively over-performing relative to XG which means he's probably going to regress a bit. Still a good player, but over-valued at the moment. (His numbers are good for his age mind - I'm sure he'd do well in the prem, just that players who going through a hot patch are typically poor value)
How long does a purple patch last for exactly?, he has almost 40 league goals in a season and a half.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12807 on: Yesterday at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
We couldn't afford Bowen last summer let alone now.

The Premier League is always going to be a difficult market to shop in.

Jim Bowen is more likely
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12808 on: Yesterday at 09:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm
How long does a purple patch last for exactly?, he has almost 40 league goals in a season and a half.
His goalscoring record is impressive, but 11 of those are penalties.

Where would even play him? As far as we know, Jota will continue to play centrally going forward with the option of playing him on the left when needed. Vlahovic doesn't profile similar to any of our four forwards and will cost 60-70m easily. If we are spending that type of money, I would hope it would be on a dynamic wide forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12809 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:45:17 pm
We couldn't afford Bowen last summer let alone now.

The Premier League is always going to be a difficult market to shop in.

Is that the case though? You might be right, but I think it's equally as likely we just wanted to see if he would progress further. We've shown before we're willing to wait for the 'right moment' to sign someone. That can be for a variety of reasons - maybe we'd have gone for him if we got a good offer for Origi, for example. Maybe we liked the idea of seeing how he got on in the Europa League - his first time in continental competition - before putting money down on him. Again, we've seen before that we're happy enough to pay more for a player in return for having more reliable data and confidence that they'll succeed here.

It's also possible (maybe even likely) that we aren't interested at all, of course - but the above could apply to lots of potential targets, not just Bowen. Jonathan David, who was just mentioned, is another. Yeah, cheaper to get him straight from Belgium but waiting to see how he performs in a stronger league helps reduce the risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12810 on: Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm »
reading this thread, if Jesus Christ came available on a free transfer and low wages,  with the best record in world football, plus YNWA tattooed all over his body, a lot of people would pick him to bits for some bloody reason.

makes you wonder how they'd manage if they had to do transfers for a living.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12811 on: Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm
reading this thread, if Jesus Christ came available on a free transfer and low wages,  with the best record in world football, plus YNWA tattooed all over his body, a lot of people would pick him to bits for some bloody reason.

makes you wonder how they'd manage if they had to do transfers for a living.
He's terrible on crosses.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12812 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
He's terrible on crosses.
and there you go.



(walked into that one didn't I? :) )
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12813 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:41:33 pm
What are you talking about regarding the first paragraph? I said that we have a massive wage bill which is swallowing much of what we make. So therefore thats why we dont have lots of money to spend each summer, so dont see how its wise to end up losing three forwards on frees and then trying to get the money to sign 3 replacements.

Also you said we would be free £400k of wages and that would give us the head room to buy new players, but is £400k over several years enough to purchase three forwards and wouldnt 3 forwards cost more than that?

If Mane and Salah were sale in the summer for reasonable prices then the likes of PSG, Bayern, Madrid would be interested.

Did you see what I bolded? You started your last reply with it.  "We have already established that we are short of money" Yeah I'm not sure you who established that with but it's not me.  To now say that the wage bill is too big to afford anything and also the same wage bill going lower does nothing, well why even bother as it's just hopeless then?

How do any teams lose players on a free and sign new ones?  It's called amortization. I'm sure there is still an accounting pro around here that can explain it all but £400k a week (which I think is on the low side) can easily fund a lot.

Quote
If Mane and Salah were sale in the summer for reasonable prices then the likes of PSG, Bayern, Madrid would be interested.

And yet there is not even a murmur of something like this being likely and as I said before that would probably mean Salah's statements would be completely different than they currently are.  Odds are these teams are advising them they'd be happy to take them on a free though personally I hope once Mbappe confirms his move that PSG will do something unreasonable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12814 on: Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
He's terrible on crosses.

That he may be, but hed still be a nailed-on starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12815 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:29:47 pm
That he may be, but hed still be a nailed-on starter.

and you can never leave him for dead as an opponent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12816 on: Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm »
It's agreed that we need a pacy attacker that can play across the line and then 1-2 midfielders - ideally with mobility and speed too?

Even in the not yet stars category - I think we need to spend 50-65m for that (75m if 3 players).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12817 on: Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
He's terrible on crosses.

On the other hand, if he gets one goal you know theres a second coming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12818 on: Today at 12:24:04 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:43:37 pm
On the other hand, if he gets one goal you know theres a second coming.

That's because he's a goal gotta.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12819 on: Today at 12:58:25 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:27:21 pm
Vlahovic became a regular starter at Fiorentina in October/November 2020. His "hot patch" started in December 2020, and he hasn't stopped scoring since. People keep saying that most of his goals are penalties, but that is not true ...

https://youtu.be/JiSsjf0Au9U

He is probably not what we are looking for, but I would absolutely love to see what Klopp could make out of him ...
Per 90 minutes his NPXG is .57 last year and .62 with NPG of .43 and .4. He basically is juicing penalties and underperforming scoring in open play and gives nothing else outside of goals. His shot chart looks fine but he getting good chances and not finishing in open play, along with not doing anything besides scoring
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12820 on: Today at 01:10:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
Elliott back to team training today, so one more midfield/attacking option ...

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1483540559994236930?t=WC0aDz2fZwfuZdSBFYIfVQ
Tis so good to see this young man back training hard again after that horrendous injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12821 on: Today at 01:10:54 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
He's terrible on crosses.

Can he do it on a rainy night in winter? Yes, he walks on water.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12822 on: Today at 01:12:45 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm
How long does a purple patch last for exactly?, he has almost 40 league goals in a season and a half.
Mo's patch has been running for 4.5 seasons now.   ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12823 on: Today at 03:54:50 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:10:54 am
Can he do it on a rainy night in winter? Yes, he walks on water.
Don't know why is everyone getting excited about him. Watch hm come and then go missing for 18 years...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12824 on: Today at 06:31:46 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:18:50 pm
He's terrible on crosses.

Id argue he is amazing on crosses. So good he won over the Roman fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12825 on: Today at 07:00:32 am »
Fabio Carvalho is the exact type of player we should be targeting.  Young, quick, home-grown and cheap.  Good re-sale value if it doesn't work out but either way a great squad padder with a chance to develop into much more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12826 on: Today at 07:10:08 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:54:50 am
Don't know why is everyone getting excited about him. Watch hm come and then go missing for 18 years...
No need to crucify the lad before he's even signed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12827 on: Today at 08:05:29 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:04 am
That's because he's a goal gotta.

Throw him on as an impact sub - a "here comes the Calvary" type situation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12828 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:00:32 am
Fabio Carvalho is the exact type of player we should be targeting.  Young, quick, home-grown and cheap.  Good re-sale value if it doesn't work out but either way a great squad padder with a chance to develop into much more.

Absolutely. He should be our 5th choice in terms of attacking options
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12829 on: Today at 08:38:43 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:00:32 am
Fabio Carvalho is the exact type of player we should be targeting.  Young, quick, home-grown and cheap.  Good re-sale value if it doesn't work out but either way a great squad padder with a chance to develop into much more.
I could see us doing this deal on Jan (assuming Fulham will deal with us). Attacking midfielder but has a touch of Bobby about him for me.
If Zakaria was available for the £6m they are talking about wouldn't be averse to having a look at that either. Proactively replaces a probable departing squad member (Milner), allows him to have this season to fully acclimatise, strengthens us ahead of the run in, in an area of the pitch we lack good cover and probably wouldn't impact summer transfer budget
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12830 on: Today at 08:41:20 am »
Fulham arent going to sell a player they will need to get to the premier league in January. Contract expiring or otherwise.

Signing him now and loaning him back for 6 months is probably how the deals done if it is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12831 on: Today at 08:48:35 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:04 am
That's because he's a goal gotta.

 ;D Superb.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12832 on: Today at 08:50:06 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:00:32 am
Fabio Carvalho is the exact type of player we should be targeting.  Young, quick, home-grown and cheap.  Good re-sale value if it doesn't work out but either way a great squad padder with a chance to develop into much more.

Yes. I wouldnt even mind us hoovering up players like this and loaning them back to the selling club so they can gain first team experience in a familiar environment. Bring those we think are ready straight to Anfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12833 on: Today at 08:55:29 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:41:20 am
Fulham arent going to sell a player they will need to get to the premier league in January. Contract expiring or otherwise.

Signing him now and loaning him back for 6 months is probably how the deals done if it is.
He'd probably have to make it clear he's not signing a new contract regardless of promotion, only then would they consider it as even signing for someone and being loaned back could impact his form if his heart's no longer in it and he's looking to the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12834 on: Today at 08:59:48 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:41:20 am
Fulham arent going to sell a player they will need to get to the premier league in January. Contract expiring or otherwise.

Signing him now and loaning him back for 6 months is probably how the deals done if it is.

Fulham still a bit sore about us getting Harvey and of course us not taking Dempsey.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12835 on: Today at 09:29:05 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:41:20 am
Fulham arent going to sell a player they will need to get to the premier league in January. Contract expiring or otherwise.

Signing him now and loaning him back for 6 months is probably how the deals done if it is.
Unless we think we wouldn't get him in the summer I don't see the logic of a buy to loan him back. We pay £5m for something we cannot get to use.
I see your point though of wanting to keep him to gain promotion. I suppose if they feel that they don't want an unhappy player disrupting the squad harmony that may change though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12836 on: Today at 09:35:46 am »
I doubt they'd get £5 million if they let his contract run down and he leaves in the summer, but then for the sake of a few million I can't imagine they'd want to weaken their team when they're fighting promotion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12837 on: Today at 09:43:50 am »
Dont know much about Carvalho, but if Im his agent Im recommending an interim step  a Southampton/Brighton/Leeds  rather than going straight to a top club. Thats the difficulty we face now when it comes to recruiting young players, most want to be playing week in week out and we just cant offer that in most cases.

I think that's a big part of the reason we managed to get Elliott and Gordon, they were that bit younger which meant they didn't expect to be involved with the first team straight away and could slot into the U23s. I'd love to see us signing the best homegrown talent in that 19 to 21 bracket from the Championship, but it's an uphill battle at the moment.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:35:46 am
I doubt they'd get £5 million if they let his contract run down and he leaves in the summer, but then for the sake of a few million I can't imagine they'd want to weaken their team when they're fighting promotion.

He'd be a tribunal fee, presumably? So the buying club is going to have to stump up cash even though he'll be out of contract. So there's some logic in a club paying Fulham a fee now and loaning him back, rather than waiting and seeing what a tribunal decides.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12838 on: Today at 10:06:45 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:43:50 am
He'd be a tribunal fee, presumably? So the buying club is going to have to stump up cash even though he'll be out of contract. So there's some logic in a club paying Fulham a fee now and loaning him back, rather than waiting and seeing what a tribunal decides.

He would, but considering the highest fee ever (I think) by tribunal was Ings, and he was a pretty established PL player and we ended up paying a few million for Harvey its unlikely to be much for Carvalho. I guess buying him now and loaning him back makes most sense for all parties. Selling him now for £5 million makes no sense for Fulham.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12839 on: Today at 10:10:49 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:06:45 am
He would, but considering the highest fee ever (I think) by tribunal was Ings, and he was a pretty established PL player and we ended up paying a few million for Harvey its unlikely to be much for Carvalho. I guess buying him now and loaning him back makes most sense for all parties. Selling him now for £5 million makes no sense for Fulham.
I don't get how that works for the club buying him. Why just not wait for him to be free? You pay £5m to aid Fulham's promotion push.
