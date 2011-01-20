We couldn't afford Bowen last summer let alone now.



The Premier League is always going to be a difficult market to shop in.



Is that the case though? You might be right, but I think it's equally as likely we just wanted to see if he would progress further. We've shown before we're willing to wait for the 'right moment' to sign someone. That can be for a variety of reasons - maybe we'd have gone for him if we got a good offer for Origi, for example. Maybe we liked the idea of seeing how he got on in the Europa League - his first time in continental competition - before putting money down on him. Again, we've seen before that we're happy enough to pay more for a player in return for having more reliable data and confidence that they'll succeed here.It's also possible (maybe even likely) that we aren't interested at all, of course - but the above could apply to lots of potential targets, not just Bowen. Jonathan David, who was just mentioned, is another. Yeah, cheaper to get him straight from Belgium but waiting to see how he performs in a stronger league helps reduce the risk.