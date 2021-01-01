LOL, what?
What? Look. FSG are first and foremost business men. American ones.
They are not going to risk spending too much when they know Klopp will be leaving in 2 years ,which is pretty soon.
The next manager will require funding of transfers of new players for their own style of management and plying systems.
In the meantime, if Liverpool can qualify for the CL, which they should with the present players, FSG will have achieved their financial goals for the next step. If they do win the CL or PL in that time, their stock will go up.
Meanwhile, it is about managing the risk of falling away and spending.