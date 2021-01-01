One issue that I think we are coming up against and appear to be coming up against lately is that we don't stretch the opposition's defence as much as we used to a couple of years ago. I think we're still elite at this but not as elite as we were when we won the league and CL. It would be nice to see us bring on another option to stretch the defence from out wide.



Defences have clued in and been dropping back more when we have the ball - although we don't struggle as much as we did in the past against solid blocks against us we do still have issues at times finding a way through when the crosses are inffective (something Thiago/Keita and Ox to lesser extent was supposed to solve).Having said that Mane and Salah seemingly are our only pacey options in the final first (jota isnt slow...but everyone else is a bit middling and doesnt have burst of acceleration we need at times to do the stretching when it happens).