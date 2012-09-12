« previous next »
The problem with Coutinho is that just before we sold him, he was suffering a lot of back issues which meant he couldnt play for us. Since then hes spent a lot of time sitting on the bench at Barca which will only aggravate those back issues more so I wouldnt sign him.
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:49:29 am
You are making up negatives now. This is a 24 year old player who was good enough to play in a first team at 16. Fabregas broke into the arsenal team around that age didn't do him much harm did it?

My issues with Tielemans are mostly about his ability, particularly his press resistance, and about whether he would be worth the fee that he would command. I'm absolutely in favour of signing a young midfielder in the summer (if money wasn't an issue I'd sign two, truth be told), it's just that Tielemans wouldn't be anywhere the top of my list.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:11:18 am
I have this (ridiculous) theory - What if we let Coutinho join Villa to see if he can regain his form & confidence and make a possible move for him at the end of his loan if he's successful? I imagine he'd be willing to take a wage cut, after all his best football he's played was at Liverpool. Or maybe I'm just too much of a romantic  ;D

Not sure how that is romantic.

The obsession a few have with wanting Coutinho back is, well, baffling to put it mildly!

IF Liverpool have money to spend on creative players, then Id presume they wouldnt be wasting it on him.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:17:18 am
The esteemed and incredibly reliable fichajes.net says we like Nkunku. It's on!

https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/christopher-nkunku-perfecta-solucion-liverpool-sadio-mane-20220115.html

Hardly a rocket science. Nkunku would be the perfect target for us, for many reasons ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:58:44 am
Hardly a rocket science. Nkunku would be the perfect target for us, for many reasons ...

So definitely not happening then
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:34:37 am
My issues with Tielemans are mostly about his ability, particularly his press resistance, and about whether he would be worth the fee that he would command. I'm absolutely in favour of signing a young midfielder in the summer (if money wasn't an issue I'd sign two, truth be told), it's just that Tielemans wouldn't be anywhere the top of my list.

I'd argue Tielemans ability to play in the half spaces is one of his strengths. Certainly an upgrade on Milner and Henderson when playing further up the pitch.
Nkunku is going to have half a dozen clubs after him this Summer. Most of them would probably also offer better wages then us too.

If we are interested then let's hope the allure of the club and Jurgen is enough to attract him.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:04:50 pm
So definitely not happening then

It happened with Konate, so no reason to think that Nkunku won't happen ...
Quote from: OOS on Today at 12:06:32 pm
I'd argue Tielemans ability to play in the half spaces is one of his strengths. Certainly an upgrade on Milner and Henderson when playing further up the pitch.
Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which  is phenomenal.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.

He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.

Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:12:54 pm
Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which  is phenomenal.

The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.

He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.

Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.

Yeah, the main issues most people have with our midfield is a lack of pace and a lack of creativity. Tielemans would potentially address the latter, but definitely not the former. And I say potentially in terms of his creativity because I think there are question marks as to whether we would adapt our system to allow him to be as creative as he is now, or whether Klopp wants to keep with a midfield three that are more workmanlike than anything else (Wijnaldum was/is a creative player but not for us).

If we are looking to completely re-design our midfield, then I think Tielemans would be fine alongside another midfielder, like a Bissouma who does have the speed and the legs to get around. So you'd have a world class DM in Fabinho, then two 8s - one offensively minded but without workrate, and one more defensively minded who can get around the pitch and become another 6 when the situation calls for it.
So whilst obviously most of us know very little in reality about the players we're rumoured to like is there universal approval of Nkunku as a target for this summer? That's gotta be super rare! RAWK unites.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:32:17 pm
Yeah, the main issues most people have with our midfield is a lack of pace and a lack of creativity. Tielemans would potentially address the latter, but definitely not the former. And I say potentially in terms of his creativity because I think there are question marks as to whether we would adapt our system to allow him to be as creative as he is now, or whether Klopp wants to keep with a midfield three that are more workmanlike than anything else (Wijnaldum was/is a creative player but not for us).

If we are looking to completely re-design our midfield, then I think Tielemans would be fine alongside another midfielder, like a Bissouma who does have the speed and the legs to get around. So you'd have a world class DM in Fabinho, then two 8s - one offensively minded but without workrate, and one more defensively minded who can get around the pitch and become another 6 when the situation calls for it.

This is optimist but I genuinely think Jones and Elliott deal with the creativity issue. We need physicality and deep lying ball progression ability, rather than creativity in and around the box.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:49:00 pm
So whilst obviously most of us know very little in reality about the players we're rumoured to like is there universal approval of Nkunku as a target for this summer? That's gotta be super rare! RAWK unites.
Got to be a first, but I'm sure someone will come along soon enough to call the Bundesliga a farmer's league. It's rare you have a player blessed with physicality, pace, finishing ability, progressive ability and the stats to back it all up, all whilst at a club that's not a direct competitor with ourselves or likely to completely price us out of the market.

It makes massive sense so I'm hopeful.
The idea we need creativity isnt correct.
We have been scoring plenty, creating numerous chances in most games.

Our attacking XG is better than in 19/20.

We do need another attacker. But a creator I dont think so.

we have Trent,Robertson,Salah,Thiago(build up play) all who can create. Eliott & Jones both will improve too.

We lack pace in midfield especially to cover the spaces.
We also need another forward as well.

So ideally 2 big signings in the summer if possible.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:49 pm
The idea we need creativity isnt correct.
We have been scoring plenty, creating numerous chances in most games.

Our attacking XG is better than in 19/20.

We do need another attacker. But a creator I dont think so.

we have Trent,Robertson,Salah,Thiago(build up play) all who can create. Eliott & Jones both will improve too.

We lack pace in midfield especially to cover the spaces.
We also need another forward as well.

So ideally 2 big signings in the summer if possible.

Id say 3 are probably what we need: Camavinga (not happy at Madrid so should be available for a reasonable fee), Gouiri (matches up well to Firmino, at a good age to move + Nkunku - adds the explosiveness and unpredictability we are missing

Would cost over £100M but that is the type of investment weve been crying out for

We need players with quality that can stay fit , any player without a near perfect  injury record should just be avoided .
Have we signed any of Tchouameni, Vlahovic and Diaz yet?
We haven't had a Mac Red squad list in a few pages, what's up Mac?
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:44:33 pm
We haven't had a Mac Red squad list in a few pages, what's up Mac?
Im the middle of doing up a up to date list
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:00:49 pm
The idea we need creativity isnt correct.
We have been scoring plenty, creating numerous chances in most games.

Our attacking XG is better than in 19/20.

We do need another attacker. But a creator I dont think so.

we have Trent,Robertson,Salah,Thiago(build up play) all who can create. Eliott & Jones both will improve too.

We lack pace in midfield especially to cover the spaces.
We also need another forward as well.

So ideally 2 big signings in the summer if possible.


We're good enough at scouting and high up enough to be able to get a player who is both good on the ball/creative and brings athleticism to midfield
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:38:36 pm
Have we signed any of Tchouameni, Vlahovic and Diaz yet?

Reminds this dialogue (around 3:00)  ;D

- Is it 1358 yet?
- No,
- Then fuck off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17rphtkOdXU
