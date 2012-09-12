I'd argue Tielemans ability to play in the half spaces is one of his strengths. Certainly an upgrade on Milner and Henderson when playing further up the pitch.



Tielemans would be a transformational signing for the midfield, or a completely disappointing one, dependent entirely on context and if we build a structure around him. It's not wrong to say he has a passing range, subtlety of passing, vision and long range shot completely unavailable to any and all of our usual midfield options - he has a goal involvement every 180 minutes this season, which is phenomenal.The issues he has are that he doesn't press, he's not mobile, he's not particularly physical and he shows poor defensive stats. I'd argue he'd be better as a 10 than an 8 - because if you play him as an 8, you need two players purely there to do everything he doesn't do.He's help massively against low block sides because of his ability to move the ball accurately in the final third with next to no time needed to control the ball and spot the pass - he'd do it from a more advanced position than Thiago. But if you play him as an 8, you need two holders/runners and I'd argue you need someone additional in there who's more mobile than anyone we currently have for the deeper midfield roles. As a 10 he may be best but you then lose something from the forward line.Lovely player, plays the game beautifully, not sure he's what we need and he'd be too expensive to have as a squad option.