« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 312 313 314 315 316 [317]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 564437 times)

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12640 on: Yesterday at 07:03:46 pm »
Watched some of Raphina today (multi screen as we werent on tv!) - he's a class act.
Needs to watch his shooting locations a bit but that could be coached out of him and he'd have more options with us but he's quality.
We're obviously only signing him if Salah leaves but I can't see why we wouldn't go for him if he did
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12641 on: Yesterday at 07:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
hes 20, not exactly damning that he wasnt in the first 11 of one of the best teams in the league every week last season, considering the other midfielders available.

Klopp only speaks out when he thinks it will have a positive effect, Jones should take a bit of a public boot up the backside as a compliment really as he likely has the mental fortitude to deal with it.  Hopefully he steps up. 2nd half was for sure a positive enough sign.
I was talking about this season (before his absence of availability for games).
The point was that Klopp clearly thinks he needs a kick up the backside. I am sure it is designed to have a positive impact on him.
It is just a bit unusual for Klopp to be so pointed in his comments about a player especially considering he is only 20/21.
Will be interesting to see how it develops.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,566
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12642 on: Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
hes 20, not exactly damning that he wasnt in the first 11 of one of the best teams in the league every week last season, considering the other midfielders available.

Klopp only speaks out when he thinks it will have a positive effect, Jones should take a bit of a public boot up the backside as a compliment really as he likely has the mental fortitude to deal with it.  Hopefully he steps up. 2nd half was for sure a positive enough sign.

At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,500
  • Follow the gourd
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12643 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).
Jones has predominantly been played on the left of the midfield three though.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12644 on: Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:03:46 pm
Watched some of Raphina today (multi screen as we werent on tv!) - he's a class act.
Needs to watch his shooting locations a bit but that could be coached out of him and he'd have more options with us but he's quality.
We're obviously only signing him if Salah leaves but I can't see why we wouldn't go for him if he did

Salah is also very effective through the middle, so I can see us signing Raphinha even if Salah stays. Still, I think that Nkunku will be our primary target, since he is such a natural fit for our style of play ...
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,424
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12645 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 07:17:02 pm
I was talking about this season (before his absence of availability for games).
The point was that Klopp clearly thinks he needs a kick up the backside. I am sure it is designed to have a positive impact on him.
It is just a bit unusual for Klopp to be so pointed in his comments about a player especially considering he is only 20/21.
Will be interesting to see how it develops.

I mean, you need to look at the stats no? He was starting games before the concussion and the eye injury. This is what I dont get about your posts. Hes been involved WHEN hes been available.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,686
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12646 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm
Salah is also very effective through the middle, so I can see us signing Raphinha even if Salah stays. Still, I think that Nkunku will be our primary target, since he is such a natural fit for our style of play ...

If Salah leaves I'd buy them both
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,602
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12647 on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm »
I take it none of the usual fellas have us going for someone this window?
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12648 on: Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm
I mean, you need to look at the stats no? He was starting games before the concussion and the eye injury. This is what I dont get about your posts. Hes been involved WHEN hes been available.
He started in 6 games of the 15 he was available and has played 90 mins 3 times.
During that period we were at times down to the bare bones and he wasn't called upon. I get he is only 20-21 but Klopp would appear not to be completely happy with him and is challenging him to step up. Not sure what I have said that is inconsistent with that.

Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12649 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
If Salah leaves I'd buy them both
100%. If Salah leaves, he's an obvious target. Right age profile, stepped up his scoring, and has bags of ability on the ball.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12650 on: Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).

JONES HAD A CONCUSSION TO START THE SEASON.

Why is this so hard to understand? He wasn't going to be thrown in right away even if he was on the bench.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12651 on: Yesterday at 09:30:28 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
If Salah leaves I'd buy them both

I don't think that Salah is going anywhere. Judging by what Klopp has stated in his latest interview, we are very much planning with Salah on board ...
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,197
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12652 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
Im almost convinced well sign Jarrod Bowen at some point.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12653 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
Im almost convinced well sign Jarrod Bowen at some point.

With 3 years remaining on his contract, and with West Ham doing well, he will cost a fortune. He is not a realistic option for this summer ...
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12654 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:04:04 pm
JONES HAD A CONCUSSION TO START THE SEASON.

Why is this so hard to understand? He wasn't going to be thrown in right away even if he was on the bench.

That might well be true but Melissa Reddy wrote at the time that Elliott had leapfrogged Curtis to secure the position in midfield. Nothing to do with the concussion but more a feeling that he had stagnated a little. That was certainly the prevailing feeling then. I'm not sure attributing Curtis's stagnation was due to a concussion is accurate.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/curtis-jones-liverpool-porto-champions-league-b1928949.html
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12655 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm »
Stagnation is a little off the mark. Harvey was brilliant at the start of the season on his own merits but Jones looked great in pre-season too and got concussed in Switzerland, didn't he? The Porto away game was one of the best midfield performances from a Liverpool player in a very long time, I'd argue. We're lucky to have two young players that good I think.

Quote from: royhendo on August  6, 2021, 02:14:17 pm
The Athletic have been working up numbers on an 'XThreat' metric - here it's plotted for our squad against rate of loss of possession. Curtis is currently putting numbers like a 6 foot 1 Thiago Alcantara, in short. (The further to the top left quadrant you get, the better for the side.)



Here's the graph for Manchester City.



They describe XThreat in the following article: https://theathletic.com/2751525/2021/08/06/introducing-expected-threat-or-xt-the-new-metric-on-the-block/

"whats the chance of scoring in the current possession based on where the ball is now?"

(This is basically along the lines of the metrics demoed by our own Tim Watchkiss on the Xmas Lectures a couple of years ago - goal probability.)

Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12656 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:27:28 pm
At the same time though it was Elliot who was given the nod to start this season in midfield rather than Jones (or others).
Elliott is much more of a 10 type MF and Jones is supposed to be a controller type. Jones is much more of an 8. Jones is more Thiago and Elliott more Ox type(Silva also can compare too)
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12657 on: Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Stagnation is a little off the mark. Harvey was brilliant at the start of the season on his own merits but Jones looked great in pre-season too and got concussed in Switzerland, didn't he? The Porto away game was one of the best midfield performances from a Liverpool player in a very long time, I'd argue. We're lucky to have two young players that good I think.

Jones and Elliott still have a lot to learn, but they are both amazing talents and have a bright future at our club. In fact, the decision to go after an experienced midfielder in Thiago in the summer of 2020, instead of our usual targets age, was probably influenced by the fact that we already had Jones and Elliott at the club. Because of the fact that Klopp is such a competent manager, we often forget that he is one of the best coaches and talent developers in the World ...
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12658 on: Yesterday at 11:18:01 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Stagnation is a little off the mark. Harvey was brilliant at the start of the season on his own merits but Jones looked great in pre-season too and got concussed in Switzerland, didn't he? The Porto away game was one of the best midfield performances from a Liverpool player in a very long time, I'd argue. We're lucky to have two young players that good I think.
Klopp made light of it at the time, he got a slight concussion on the Monday and missed the game on the Saturday Vs Norwich due to protocol. I don't think he would have been allowed in the match day squads following that if there were any concerns
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12659 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:14:39 pm
Jones and Elliott still have a lot to learn, but they are both amazing talents and have a bright future at our club. In fact, the decision to go after an experienced midfielder in Thiago in the summer of 2020, instead of our usual targets age, was probably influenced by the fact that we already had Jones and Elliott at the club. Because of the fact that Klopp is such a competent manager, we often forget that he is one of the best coaches and talent developers in the World ...

Who has 2 years left with us.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,045
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12660 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:53:49 pm
Who has 2 years left with us.

Maybe, or maybe not. To be honest, Klopp is not looking like someone who is planning to leave. He just gave a PL debut to a 17-year-old talent ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,176
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12661 on: Today at 12:08:54 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:34:37 pm
How much would 2 or 3 new attackers cost us in wages? Konate I read was on £60k a week as a very inexperienced centre back. You imagine new attackers we sign are around that and probably even more right?

However much it would be would be less than what we're paying now is the bottom line.  Then you amortize the transfer fee over 4 or 5 years and there is no difference.  We don't sign out and out strikers who command top dollar, basically wingers that put up striker type numbers that are under valued. I actually think ManC will beat us to Nkunku but there's a lot of players out there with his profile and I'm confident whoever ultimately we get will be fine.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,323
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12662 on: Today at 12:35:37 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Stagnation is a little off the mark. Harvey was brilliant at the start of the season on his own merits but Jones looked great in pre-season too and got concussed in Switzerland, didn't he? The Porto away game was one of the best midfield performances from a Liverpool player in a very long time, I'd argue. We're lucky to have two young players that good I think.

Perhaps stagnation is a little harsh. I was looking at his numbers on FBRef and while some of his passing numbers are similar to Thiago, he does not fare as well on progressive passes or goal creation actions despite playing a little further up the field. I have no doubt that the coaching staff are trying to help Curtis choose his moments more wisely but at the moment, to my eye anyway, he looks to be playing well within himself.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,435
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12663 on: Today at 12:48:38 am »
It's on lads! #Haaland2022

Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,019
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12664 on: Today at 12:52:17 am »
Were signing Ian rush!! Wooooooo
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12665 on: Today at 02:13:19 am »
I've a feeling that we won't sign anyone this window
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12666 on: Today at 02:15:22 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:19 am
I've a feeling that we won't sign anyone this window

Really putting your neck on the line with that prediction.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12667 on: Today at 02:44:10 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:13:19 am
I've a feeling that we won't sign anyone this window

I have a feeling we wont sell anyone this window either.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12668 on: Today at 06:20:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:44:10 am
I have a feeling we wont sell anyone this window either.

Liverpool transfer window.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,593
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12669 on: Today at 07:27:44 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:52:17 am
Were signing Ian rush!! Wooooooo

:D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 312 313 314 315 316 [317]   Go Up
« previous next »
 