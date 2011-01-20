Stagnation is a little off the mark. Harvey was brilliant at the start of the season on his own merits but Jones looked great in pre-season too and got concussed in Switzerland, didn't he? The Porto away game was one of the best midfield performances from a Liverpool player in a very long time, I'd argue. We're lucky to have two young players that good I think.



Jones and Elliott still have a lot to learn, but they are both amazing talents and have a bright future at our club. In fact, the decision to go after an experienced midfielder in Thiago in the summer of 2020, instead of our usual targets age, was probably influenced by the fact that we already had Jones and Elliott at the club. Because of the fact that Klopp is such a competent manager, we often forget that he is one of the best coaches and talent developers in the World ...