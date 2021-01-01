« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 557057 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12480 on: Today at 02:23:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:20:29 pm
Varane next to Maguire? Not so good. Varane next to Van Dijk? Much better. Varane is still a very good player, but he was never the defence leader at Real Madrid. He was always the wing-man of Ramos ...

Nice attempted save there, good effort.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12481 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:43:32 am
The midfield was shite last season with the exception of the games Fabinho and Thiago started together (Wijnaldum was ever present).

If Thiago was as durable as Wijnaldum then the midfield would be less of an issue.

Yes but Thiago is not the answer due to the amount of times he has been absent. Keita should be our main midfield player but hes neither fit nor good enough (I think if he had been fit then he would have improved).

Our midfield is a long way off Citys and Chelseas. If we had either of their midfield then I would suggest that we would be neck and neck with City. Our keeper, defence and attack are as good as any team around but we have a midfield that changes every week and is not good enough.
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 