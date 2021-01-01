The midfield was shite last season with the exception of the games Fabinho and Thiago started together (Wijnaldum was ever present).



If Thiago was as durable as Wijnaldum then the midfield would be less of an issue.



Yes but Thiago is not the answer due to the amount of times he has been absent. Keita should be our main midfield player but hes neither fit nor good enough (I think if he had been fit then he would have improved).Our midfield is a long way off Citys and Chelseas. If we had either of their midfield then I would suggest that we would be neck and neck with City. Our keeper, defence and attack are as good as any team around but we have a midfield that changes every week and is not good enough.