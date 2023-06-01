At this point I'm resigned to the fact that the overwhelming odds are Mane, Firmino and Salah are all going to be here one way or another until Summer 2023. So this thread is basically going to be of value for tracking the eventual Milner replacement in the summer, which I do think will be a top level signing, and fuck all else over the next 12 months. Maybe a Minamino sale? Though my guess is they'd just use Gordon to cover those minutes unless they really want to loan him out for a year to the Championship.



Ideally you don't want to have to replace a whole forward line in one summer window, I suppose with Jota we don't, but barring Salah re-signing it's looking like Klopp will get one year to set the baseline with a new group and then hand it off. So set your clocks to June 1st, 2023 people. This time we will mean business. Or not. Who knows?