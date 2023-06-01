« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:44:59 pm
That's prudent from their business perspective. But AFAIK none of that spending counts towards FFP.

It has nothing to do with FFP. We are being run like a business, and being run well. We as fans want to win titles every season, of course. FSG, on the other hand, are building a club that will be competitive with Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle for the next 20 years. In case you have missed it, Man Utd and Arsenal have already lost that battle, and only 20 years ago they were the members of the Big 3 with LFC ...


RyanBabel19

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:22:20 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
How would Ndombele go in our midfield? Maybe a loan as he's on the outer at Spurs.

Just asking. He was outstanding in a great Lyon team and is has only just turned 25.
Bit of a Pogba, very good technical ability but just doesn't do enough in terms of concentration and application. He SHOULD be one of the most dynamic midfielders in this league but he doesn't apply himself

At his best he's what our midfield needs, strong, creative, combative but he isn't showing it in the premier league


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:27 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:22:20 am
Bit of a Pogba, very good technical ability but just doesn't do enough in terms of concentration and application. He SHOULD be one of the most dynamic midfielders in this league but he doesn't apply himself

At his best he's what our midfield needs, strong, creative, combative but he isn't showing it in the premier league

But if he has all those traits could working with someone like Klopp get him to do that on a regular basis. We could offer someone like AOC or Phillips as a potential swap.



Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:58:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:41:27 am
But if he has all those traits could working with someone like Klopp get him to do that on a regular basis. We could offer someone like AOC or Phillips as a potential swap.

There's a reason we value work ethic in incoming players so highly, Klopp isn't just going to magically turn him into a different person.


riismeister

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:22:24 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:30:41 pm
In other words--you've removed Gini's minutes and replaced them with Balsa wood!
Don't knock balsa wood. It got Thor Heyerdahl and friends safely across the pacific ocean from Peru to the polynesian islands.


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:38:23 am
At this point I'm resigned to the fact that the overwhelming odds are Mane, Firmino and Salah are all going to be here one way or another until Summer 2023.  So this thread is basically going to be of value for tracking the eventual Milner replacement in the summer, which I do think will be a top level signing, and fuck all else over the next 12 months.  Maybe a Minamino sale?  Though my guess is they'd just use Gordon to cover those minutes unless they really want to loan him out for a year to the Championship.

Ideally you don't want to have to replace a whole forward line in one summer window, I suppose with Jota we don't, but barring Salah re-signing it's looking like Klopp will get one year to set the baseline with a new group and then hand it off.  So set your clocks to June 1st, 2023 people.  This time we will mean business.  Or not.  Who knows? 


BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:22:27 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:58:15 am
There's a reason we value work ethic in incoming players so highly, Klopp isn't just going to magically turn him into a different person.

I didn't realise he was also on 200k per week.  :o



FowlerLegend

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:28:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm
It has nothing to do with FFP. We are being run like a business, and being run well. We as fans want to win titles every season, of course. FSG, on the other hand, are building a club that will be competitive with Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle for the next 20 years. In case you have missed it, Man Utd and Arsenal have already lost that battle, and only 20 years ago they were the members of the Big 3 with LFC ...
Out of interest, why have Utd lost that battle?

