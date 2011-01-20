I have never been a FSG apologist, but we have just finished a new state-of-the-art £50 million training complex, and we are upgrading the stadium with 7,000 new seats, in a middle of a pandemic and a world economic crisis. Personally, I'd like a bit more turnover in the squad (especially in the second XI) every season, including the January tranafer windows, but I am also glad that we are introducing more and more youngsters to senior football. I guess we will have to wait for the crisis to be over, so we can see what is the plan for the future ...