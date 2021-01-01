That's it in a nutshell and anyone claiming any different is arguing for the sake of it.



Every excuse has been trotted out for our reluctance to spend money, it's actually become palatable now to see it as a good thing.



The idea that players better than what we have, cost huge money. Money we don't have unless we get rid of Deadwood.



It's universally acceptable with a large portion of our fanbase that we cannot sign another attacker until we cut Divock Origi loose. It's mental.



Our owners are on record as having admired Arsenal's model during the latter days of Wenger/Dein. Guaranteed CL money whilst spending feck all.



I think the summer (as we often seem to say) is massive.I think we will really see what FSG's ambitions for the club are. Another summer of bare minimum and I think more and more of the fanbase will start to question them and their approach and the atmosphere in the ground that has been so great for so long will start to flatten.Remembering in all of this that the club plan at least 2 windows ahead and Edwards job has been to do that, the football side surely could see these issues arising. At the same time from Summer 19 Pearce etc have let it be known that the club want to buy the right player and not just any player (in Summer 19 the line was money will always be there for a game changing player).That is all fair enough but more worryingly Pearce etc are now putting out the line that of course we can't buy Bellingham if he is £90m. That for me is the crucial bit.If they have waited and waited, put up with the short term pain to get the right player (like with Van Dijk) then that is good. If they turn around and say "well now he is too expensive" then it will feed the narrative that they just don't want to spend.For what it's worth I think they will invest and maybe we will even bring in 4 or 5. 1 or 2 for good money and 2 or 3 for low value fees as there seems to be a tidal wave of players coming to or very close to end of contracts this summer.With so many of ours coming towards end of contracts too, maybe it will be a very busy summer.For all the criticism of the owners they are clearly smart people. I cannot see them risking the value of the club dropping significantly and maybe the investment will be more cyclical, like it seems to be with the red Sox.