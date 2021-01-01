« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
What has Julian Knight got up his sleeves? Michael Edwards i doubt gives a fuck anymore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
Jota is the only example.

We cant expect Jones and Elliot to be starting every game for a side challenging for the title and the European Cup. Theyre young, and theyll be squad players for a couple of years.

Jota was the right profile. We needed an addition like him in midfield a year or two ago.

I mean Elliott was starting for us, and playing to the level of everyone else.

Sometimes youth players step up. Trent did. Sterling did before that for us. Elliott could be the next quite easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:08:17 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
I mean Elliott was starting for us, and playing to the level of everyone else.

Sometimes youth players step up. Trent did. Sterling did before that for us. Elliott could be the next quite easily.

It was early days but Elliott was looking like he'd made the transition. Not saying he's in the same class,yet, as Mount or Foden but they didn't have their first season in the PL disrupted by a major injury.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm
If Bellingham is too expensive, which he probably is for us, I'd be looking to bring Bissouma and Tielemans in this summer given that both (correct me if I'm wrong) only have 18 months left on their deals.

I think the combination of their steel and class would hugely upgrade us which says a lot given they're at mid-table teams. Neither would cost outlandish fees nor wages. Both are at a good age with pretty good injury records. Neither would expect to start every game if the likes of Hendo and Thiago were fit and in form but they'd have every chance of making the shirt their own given their ability.

I honestly can't believe we're in Ox's fifth season and Naby's fourth and still relying on them to deliver. Its beyond bizarre but has to come to an end this summer along with Milner who has been a fantastic servant for us. I think Jones looks like a player who could use a loan too especially if Elliott comes back in the form he was in prior to injury.

This summer needs to be one of streamlining the squad and wage bill and ensuring we have quality not quantity. Jarrod Bowen and those two midfielders would tick the boxes for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
The last thing we need is another slow/immobile midfielder like Tielemans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
The last thing we need is another slow/immobile midfielder like Tielemans.

Not all three of our midfielders need to be brick shithouses. There's room for a Thiago or a Tielemans in there when you've got Fab and Bissouma alongside them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:25:19 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
I hard disagree with playing Rice as an 8 - he hasn't a creative bone in his body and is not that comfortable on the ball.  He is a old school Defensive Midfielder, who is also decent at CB.  Bellingham is also about 20 times the player Rice is, and is 4 years younger to boot.
if you think Rice is not good on the ball, I don't think you've seen him play at all. In fact I'm just ready to disregard anything you post ever again.

You're telling me the Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder is not good on the ball? He's in the top 5 for passes completed in the opposition half, and at the top for interceptions and tackles.

I wasn't sold on the kid at all before this season but I've watched West Ham a lot and he's outstanding. Whenever a West Ham defender is in trouble and wants to play out rather than hoof, they look for him and he's always available for a wall pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:48:06 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:25:19 am
if you think Rice is not good on the ball, I don't think you've seen him play at all. In fact I'm just ready to disregard anything you post ever again.

You're telling me the Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder is not good on the ball? He's in the top 5 for passes completed in the opposition half, and at the top for interceptions and tackles.

I wasn't sold on the kid at all before this season but I've watched West Ham a lot and he's outstanding. Whenever a West Ham defender is in trouble and wants to play out rather than hoof, they look for him and he's always available for a wall pass.

Not sure where you're getting those stats from, but FBREF has him 3.29 progressive passes per 90, which would put him dead last amongst Liverpool midfielders, never mind the league? His carries are a bit higher, but still below that of Thiago, Ox, Keita and Jones. I should say - I like Rice, I think he's a good player, but not for Liverpool and certainly not for the fee he'd command.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:54:55 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:48:06 am
Not sure where you're getting those stats from, but FBREF has him 3.29 progressive passes per 90, which would put him dead last amongst Liverpool midfielders, never mind the league? His carries are a bit higher, but still below that of Thiago, Ox, Keita and Jones. I should say - I like Rice, I think he's a good player, but not for Liverpool and certainly not for the fee he'd command.
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s. Hes a number 8 played at 6 by necessity by West Ham. And my post was in reply to someone that said hes bad with the ball..
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:02 am by scatman »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:06:31 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:55 am
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s.

Think per 90 is probably a more useful metric than total. Not sure he stacks up that well on progressive passing against other #6s either - from a cursory glance he ranks below Fabinho, Kante, Xhaka, Matic, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Allan... I could go on.

Not saying I necessary disagree with what I think you're getting at - that Rice may be a better progressor of the ball than his role at West Ham allows - just that it's a bit bold to call him the "Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder" when statistically he's pretty average at both as far as I can see.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:06 am by Haggis36 »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:49:46 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:55 am
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s. Hes a number 8 played at 6 by necessity by West Ham. And my post was in reply to someone that said hes bad with the ball..
Per 90 is always better then per game.
https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/Declan-Rice
He good at carrying but not at passing Also irc watching he struggles when pressed he not somebody this staff would look to sign is my guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:19:44 am
We can't afford Declan Rice even if he is good enough ( I don't watch West Ham to know) in my opinion.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:27:18 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm
Meh for me, we just havent played much and didnt have rhythm  we arent city. We dont want to be.
Meh?
That performance last night was Meh.
Face it, Salah is carrying us. Has been for a while. Yes he is good enough to, but he is covering how bad the others are at times. There is absolutely no creativity. That was utter shite last night, just because Salah was out.

It truly pisses me off on here when anyone who mentions signing a player is told we are not City like they are the only club in the world that can actually sign a player. Its ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:28:00 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:19:44 am
We can't afford Declan Rice even if he is good enough ( I don't watch West Ham to know) in my opinion.
Not worth £100m anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:30:59 am
There are so many really good attackers and midfielders about that we dont need to be worrying about trying to find money that we clearly dont have for players like Haaland, Mbappe, Rice and Bellingham.

Im always for buying the best we can get our hands on rather than lesser players but in the case of midfield there are loads of good ones. Mbappe and Haaland are a level or two above but just think of them as Messi and Ronaldo and ignore them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:34:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:59 am
There are so many really good attackers and midfielders about that we dont need to be worrying about trying to find money that we clearly dont have for players like Haaland, Mbappe, Rice and Bellingham.

Im always for buying the best we can get our hands on rather than lesser players but in the case of midfield there are loads of good ones. Mbappe and Haaland are a level or two above but just think of them as Messi and Ronaldo and ignore them.
We need players that are more effective than the likes of Ox, Keïta and Minamino. They don't have to be household names. Just need to be able to come in without a seismic dropoff like the Greek Scouser.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:00:50 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm
If Bellingham is too expensive, which he probably is for us, I'd be looking to bring Bissouma and Tielemans in this summer given that both (correct me if I'm wrong) only have 18 months left on their deals.

I think the combination of their steel and class would hugely upgrade us which says a lot given they're at mid-table teams. Neither would cost outlandish fees nor wages. Both are at a good age with pretty good injury records. Neither would expect to start every game if the likes of Hendo and Thiago were fit and in form but they'd have every chance of making the shirt their own given their ability.

I honestly can't believe we're in Ox's fifth season and Naby's fourth and still relying on them to deliver. Its beyond bizarre but has to come to an end this summer along with Milner who has been a fantastic servant for us. I think Jones looks like a player who could use a loan too especially if Elliott comes back in the form he was in prior to injury.

This summer needs to be one of streamlining the squad and wage bill and ensuring we have quality not quantity. Jarrod Bowen and those two midfielders would tick the boxes for me.
I would imagine Bellingham would be some way cheaper than both of them. I would imagine that you would still be ooking at over £100m plus big wages for the two of them.
Depends how they categorise Bellingham or Tchounemi I suppose, if they see either them as A I imagine they will find the money..
Irrespective of that I don't think they will go for Bissouma because of his supposed attitude issues (aside from the alleged assault).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:08:02 am
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 08:00:50 am
I would imagine Bellingham would be some way cheaper than both of them. I would imagine that you would still be ooking at over £100m plus big wages for the two of them.
Depends how they categorise Bellingham or Tchounemi I suppose, if they see either them as A I imagine they will find the money..
Irrespective of that I don't think they will go for Bissouma because of his supposed attitude issues (aside from the alleged assault).

I don't think he would be some way cheaper. Reckon £80m can get both of them and thats probably around what Bellingham goes for. Plus with his profile and his price, Bellingham is getting into the high £100ks in wages and Tielemans and Bissouma together are probably around or just over. Plus you sign 2, not one.

Not that I think we should sign Tielemans or Bissouma by the way.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:08:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:34:40 am
We need players that are more effective than the likes of Ox, Keïta and Minamino. They don't have to be household names. Just need to be able to come in without a seismic dropoff like the Greek Scouser.
It needs to be more than what tsimikas brings. Needs to the sort of player who if it's a big game and everyone is fit there'd be a question over will they start with or instead of X. Tsimikas is very much even after 18 months a back up. Where if him and Robertson are both available I don't think there's any doubt who starts say a champions League quarter final.

Also think a player like Bissouma is the opposite of where we should be spending big money
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:09:53 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:08:07 am
It needs to be more than what tsimikas brings. Needs to the sort of player who I'd it's a big game and everyone is fit there's be a question over will they start with or instead of X. Tsimikas is very much even after 18 months a back up. Where if him and Robertson are both available I don't think there's any doubt who starts say a champions League quarter final.
Tsimikas is clearly good enough. He came in against Chelsea and we didn't flinch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:13:22 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:09:53 am
Tsimikas is clearly good enough. He came in against Chelsea and we didn't flinch.
That's an argument to have with Klopp. I think he looks good enough to play more as well but it's 18 months and like I said I don't think he's seen as good enough to start important games if others (Robertson) are available. We need the level of player who Klopp trusts to play those games
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:18:02 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:13:22 am
That's an argument to have with Klopp. I think he looks good enough to play more as well but it's 18 months and like I said I don't think he's seen as good enough to start important games if others (Robertson) are available. We need the level of player who Klopp trusts to play those games
The point is that he can come in against good opposition without a massive dropoff which is more than good enough for a backup. We need more like that in our midfield and attack.

No point having this argument because the same point was used used to defend Minamino and he's never been good enough. "Oh, you can ring Klopp and let him know" looool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:24:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:18:02 am
The point is that he came come in against good opposition without a massive dropoff which is more than good enough for a backup. We need more like that in our midfield and attack.

No point having this argument because the same point was used used to defend Minamino and he's never been good enough. "Oh, you can ring Klopp and let him know" looool
But again, they need to be good enough/trusted enough to play. Tsimikas has about 600 league minutes in 18 months. We may think the player isn't showing a drop off but if they're not playing a huge amount there obviously is something Klopp sees. Any midfield or attacking players needs to be Jota/Fabinho/Thiago level where they forcing themselves in to the starting line up early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:42:44 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:24:29 am
But again, they need to be good enough/trusted enough to play. Tsimikas has about 600 league minutes in 18 months. We may think the player isn't showing a drop off but if they're not playing a huge amount there obviously is something Klopp sees. Any midfield or attacking players needs to be Jota/Fabinho/Thiago level where they forcing themselves in to the starting line up early.

Tsimakis missed a lot of games through injury to be fair, we didnt see Robertson for the first few months when he joined either, some people were posting he was a dud because he hasnt been played by the manager, there is simply an adaptation time and this differs from player to player and the demands of the position they play in
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:44:15 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 10:39:41 pm
I genuinely think we are too late. Holes needed to be plugged in 2019 and in every window since.

Unless some youth really steps up, then we have far too much to do in a single window, and seemingly no money to fucking do it anyway.

What do we realistically need to keep up with City and Chelsea? Two very good midfielders and two forwards? No chance of that coming in a single window. By the time we've got good depth there, the defence will need looking at again. . .

We're just always a year behind in what we need to do with incomings. That means this year we'll sign a midfielder and another forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:47:17 am
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm
It's been shocking squad planning. Covid does offer some excuse. But we haven't done enough.

At least all the fawning James Pearce Athletic articles have stopped about how meticulous we are and nothing is ever left to chance.

We've winged it for too long now on Klopp's brilliance and Edwards's eye for a good deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:49:08 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:24:29 am
But again, they need to be good enough/trusted enough to play. Tsimikas has about 600 league minutes in 18 months.

Alternatively, he has played about 594 league minutes this season (he only played 6 last season).

He's obviously now trusted and there is obviously very little drop off between him and Robertson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:52:19 am
What we need to think about is Henderson dropping off a fair bit this season, and Thiago being spotty with availability - we need players to start essentially.

I don't think we need an attacking midfielder in the sense of a classic 10 - someone who's job is to sit behind the forwards and support them, I don't think we are currently particularly balanced with that type of player.

What we need is players who are genuine box to box in whatever fashion, who can work defensively and create. From what I can see Keita and Thiago were meant to bring this balance of support on both fronts, but obviously neither can play consistently.

I think it is interesting that someone brought up Teilemans, because a fair few people here commented that there is no need as he is too similar in style to Thiago; if Thiago doesn't play too often and we want someone in that role, for the right price perhaps Tielemans is the right option.

However if we are saying he's a bit slow and not as impactful as a player, perhaps we need another midfielder who does bring a bit of drive and directness to play on the other side of midfield. I know Bissouma was mentioned but I personally don't think he is right because from what I have seen I don't think he can do much more than a 6 role (which he is very good at, would be the ultimate back up to Fabinho, but I think someone phasing Henderson out is more important at the moment). I don't know who this player would be, I don't think we have to go for a household name but we have to go for the correct player under the assumption that they are going to be a starter, because very soon they will be, if not immediately.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:58:22 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:49:08 am
Alternatively, he has played about 594 league minutes this season (he only played 6 last season).

He's obviously now trusted and there is obviously very little drop off between him and Robertson.
How often is he playing matches when Robertson is fit or not suspended? He's kind of in that Minamino and Origi zone of if we need him he'll play but if it's an important game he's not in the  discussion to start. Maybe he breaks through to that with more game time, but if we're buying a forward or midfielder in the summer we need more, quicker than what Tsimikas has been given/got. Might happen by default if Milner or Mane/Firmino goes for someone though as then there's minutes by default.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:01:36 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:58:22 am
How often is he playing matches when Robertson is fit or not suspended? He's kind of in that Minamino and Origi zone of if we need him he'll play but if it's an important game he's not in the  discussion to start. Maybe he breaks through to that with more game time, but if we're buying a forward or midfielder in the summer we need more, quicker than what Tsimikas has been given/got. Might happen by default if Milner or Mane/Firmino goes for someone though as then there's minutes by default.

To be fair he has gotten games when Robertson has been left out. In the case of Minamino and even Origi, sometimes we have shoehorned players from other positions i.e. Ox to play in their roles. Robertson is first choice and to get 2 players as good as him is hard. But when he is out or he needs a rest as long as Klopp puts in a player that player can be deemed trusted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:02:26 am
What has Julian Knight got up his sleeves? Michael Edwards i doubt gives a fuck anymore.

We are fucked if he is running things now, he is a really shitty Tory MP!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:18:24 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:01:36 am
To be fair he has gotten games when Robertson has been left out. In the case of Minamino and even Origi, sometimes we have shoehorned players from other positions i.e. Ox to play in their roles. Robertson is first choice and to get 2 players as good as him is hard. But when he is out or he needs a rest as long as Klopp puts in a player that player can be deemed trusted.
Yeah that's fair and he's a good back up to have. Just believe we need more than that if we're signing players in midfield or attack this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:20:51 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
That's it in a nutshell and anyone claiming any different is arguing for the sake of it.

Every excuse has been trotted out for our reluctance to spend money, it's actually become palatable now to see it as a good thing.

The idea that players better than what we have,  cost huge money.  Money we don't have unless we get rid of Deadwood.

It's universally acceptable with a large portion of our fanbase that we cannot sign another attacker until we cut Divock Origi loose. It's mental.

Our owners are on record as having admired Arsenal's model during the latter days of Wenger/Dein. Guaranteed CL money whilst spending feck all.
I think the summer (as we often seem to say) is massive.
I think we will really see what FSG's ambitions for the club are. Another summer of bare minimum and I think more and more of the fanbase will start to question them and their approach and the atmosphere in the ground that has been so great for so long will start to flatten.
Remembering in all of this that the club plan at least 2 windows ahead and Edwards job has been to do that, the football side surely could see these issues arising. At the same time from Summer 19 Pearce etc have let it be known that the club want to buy the right player and not just any player (in Summer 19 the line was money will always be there for a game changing player).
That is all fair enough but more worryingly Pearce etc are now putting out the line that of course we can't buy Bellingham if he is £90m. That for me is the crucial bit.
If they have waited and waited, put up with the short term pain to get the right player (like with Van Dijk) then that is good. If they turn around and say "well now he is too expensive" then it will feed the narrative that they just don't want to spend.
For what it's worth I think they will invest and maybe we will even bring in 4 or 5. 1 or 2 for good money and 2 or 3 for low value fees as there seems to be a tidal wave of players coming to or very close to end of contracts this summer.
With so many of ours coming towards end of contracts too, maybe it will be a very busy summer.
For all the criticism of the owners they are clearly smart people. I cannot see them risking the value of the club dropping significantly and maybe the investment will be more cyclical, like it seems to be with the red Sox.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:22:48 am
We need a starting XI midfielder-- don't think Fab-Thiago-Hendo is a good fit, Hendo plays instead of Fab or Thiago for me, not with them-- and a Jota-level or better forward.

Get Salah and Mane to agree to a new contract or sell them in the summer so we don't lose them for free. If we sell one or both of them, bring in replacements.

Sell Bobby, Origi, Minamino, Ox, Keita, Philips, Williams. Milner leaves on a free.

Forwards would be Salah (or a new signing), Mane (or a new signing), Jota, new signing, Gordon

Midfield would be Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, new signing, Morton. Elliott can split his time between the midfield and forward line as Klopp sees fit.

We're only looking for two new starting XI quality signings, really. Absolute worst case scenario would be four if both Salah and Mane are sold, which is highly unlikely.

Hopefully this won't be unreasonable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:29:40 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
I mean Elliott was starting for us, and playing to the level of everyone else.

Sometimes youth players step up. Trent did. Sterling did before that for us. Elliott could be the next quite easily.

Yet youth players lack consistency, the most important ingredient in a league campaign.
We have massively under invested since the cl win. It is ridiculous to argue otherwise.
FSG are bleeding the asset.
