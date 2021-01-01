We need a starting XI midfielder-- don't think Fab-Thiago-Hendo is a good fit, Hendo plays instead of Fab or Thiago for me, not with them-- and a Jota-level or better forward.
Get Salah and Mane to agree to a new contract or sell them in the summer so we don't lose them for free. If we sell one or both of them, bring in replacements.
Sell Bobby, Origi, Minamino, Ox, Keita, Philips, Williams. Milner leaves on a free.
Forwards would be Salah (or a new signing), Mane (or a new signing), Jota, new signing, Gordon
Midfield would be Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Jones, new signing, Morton. Elliott can split his time between the midfield and forward line as Klopp sees fit.
We're only looking for two new starting XI quality signings, really. Absolute worst case scenario would be four if both Salah and Mane are sold, which is highly unlikely.
Hopefully this won't be unreasonable