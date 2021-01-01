If Bellingham is too expensive, which he probably is for us, I'd be looking to bring Bissouma and Tielemans in this summer given that both (correct me if I'm wrong) only have 18 months left on their deals.



I think the combination of their steel and class would hugely upgrade us which says a lot given they're at mid-table teams. Neither would cost outlandish fees nor wages. Both are at a good age with pretty good injury records. Neither would expect to start every game if the likes of Hendo and Thiago were fit and in form but they'd have every chance of making the shirt their own given their ability.



I honestly can't believe we're in Ox's fifth season and Naby's fourth and still relying on them to deliver. Its beyond bizarre but has to come to an end this summer along with Milner who has been a fantastic servant for us. I think Jones looks like a player who could use a loan too especially if Elliott comes back in the form he was in prior to injury.



This summer needs to be one of streamlining the squad and wage bill and ensuring we have quality not quantity. Jarrod Bowen and those two midfielders would tick the boxes for me.