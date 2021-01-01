« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 550883 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12320 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
What has Julian Knight got up his sleeves? Michael Edwards i doubt gives a fuck anymore.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,939
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12321 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm
Jota is the only example.

We cant expect Jones and Elliot to be starting every game for a side challenging for the title and the European Cup. Theyre young, and theyll be squad players for a couple of years.

Jota was the right profile. We needed an addition like him in midfield a year or two ago.

I mean Elliott was starting for us, and playing to the level of everyone else.

Sometimes youth players step up. Trent did. Sterling did before that for us. Elliott could be the next quite easily.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12322 on: Yesterday at 11:08:17 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
I mean Elliott was starting for us, and playing to the level of everyone else.

Sometimes youth players step up. Trent did. Sterling did before that for us. Elliott could be the next quite easily.

It was early days but Elliott was looking like he'd made the transition. Not saying he's in the same class,yet, as Mount or Foden but they didn't have their first season in the PL disrupted by a major injury.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12323 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm »
If Bellingham is too expensive, which he probably is for us, I'd be looking to bring Bissouma and Tielemans in this summer given that both (correct me if I'm wrong) only have 18 months left on their deals.

I think the combination of their steel and class would hugely upgrade us which says a lot given they're at mid-table teams. Neither would cost outlandish fees nor wages. Both are at a good age with pretty good injury records. Neither would expect to start every game if the likes of Hendo and Thiago were fit and in form but they'd have every chance of making the shirt their own given their ability.

I honestly can't believe we're in Ox's fifth season and Naby's fourth and still relying on them to deliver. Its beyond bizarre but has to come to an end this summer along with Milner who has been a fantastic servant for us. I think Jones looks like a player who could use a loan too especially if Elliott comes back in the form he was in prior to injury.

This summer needs to be one of streamlining the squad and wage bill and ensuring we have quality not quantity. Jarrod Bowen and those two midfielders would tick the boxes for me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12324 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
The last thing we need is another slow/immobile midfielder like Tielemans.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12325 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
The last thing we need is another slow/immobile midfielder like Tielemans.

Not all three of our midfielders need to be brick shithouses. There's room for a Thiago or a Tielemans in there when you've got Fab and Bissouma alongside them.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,565
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12326 on: Today at 12:25:19 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
I hard disagree with playing Rice as an 8 - he hasn't a creative bone in his body and is not that comfortable on the ball.  He is a old school Defensive Midfielder, who is also decent at CB.  Bellingham is also about 20 times the player Rice is, and is 4 years younger to boot.
if you think Rice is not good on the ball, I don't think you've seen him play at all. In fact I'm just ready to disregard anything you post ever again.

You're telling me the Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder is not good on the ball? He's in the top 5 for passes completed in the opposition half, and at the top for interceptions and tackles.

I wasn't sold on the kid at all before this season but I've watched West Ham a lot and he's outstanding. Whenever a West Ham defender is in trouble and wants to play out rather than hoof, they look for him and he's always available for a wall pass.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12327 on: Today at 12:48:06 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:25:19 am
if you think Rice is not good on the ball, I don't think you've seen him play at all. In fact I'm just ready to disregard anything you post ever again.

You're telling me the Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder is not good on the ball? He's in the top 5 for passes completed in the opposition half, and at the top for interceptions and tackles.

I wasn't sold on the kid at all before this season but I've watched West Ham a lot and he's outstanding. Whenever a West Ham defender is in trouble and wants to play out rather than hoof, they look for him and he's always available for a wall pass.

Not sure where you're getting those stats from, but FBREF has him 3.29 progressive passes per 90, which would put him dead last amongst Liverpool midfielders, never mind the league? His carries are a bit higher, but still below that of Thiago, Ox, Keita and Jones. I should say - I like Rice, I think he's a good player, but not for Liverpool and certainly not for the fee he'd command.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,565
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12328 on: Today at 12:54:55 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:48:06 am
Not sure where you're getting those stats from, but FBREF has him 3.29 progressive passes per 90, which would put him dead last amongst Liverpool midfielders, never mind the league? His carries are a bit higher, but still below that of Thiago, Ox, Keita and Jones. I should say - I like Rice, I think he's a good player, but not for Liverpool and certainly not for the fee he'd command.
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s. Hes a number 8 played at 6 by necessity by West Ham. And my post was in reply to someone that said hes bad with the ball..
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:02 am by scatman »
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12329 on: Today at 01:06:31 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:55 am
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s.

Think per 90 is probably a more useful metric than total. Not sure he stacks up that well on progressive passing against other #6s either - from a cursory glance he ranks below Fabinho, Kante, Xhaka, Matic, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Allan... I could go on.

Not saying I necessary disagree with what I think you're getting at - that Rice may be a better progressor of the ball than his role at West Ham allows - just that it's a bit bold to call him the "Premier League's top ball progressing and carrying midfielder" when statistically he's pretty average at both as far as I can see.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:06 am by Haggis36 »
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12330 on: Today at 01:49:46 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:54:55 am
Sky Sports and thats a total not per game. Hes playing as a 6 but if you compare those to other 6s this is why I think he should be an 8. The names you mentioned dont play as 6s. Hes a number 8 played at 6 by necessity by West Ham. And my post was in reply to someone that said hes bad with the ball..
Per 90 is always better then per game.
https://fbref.com/en/players/1c7012b8/Declan-Rice
He good at carrying but not at passing Also irc watching he struggles when pressed he not somebody this staff would look to sign is my guess.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 304 305 306 307 308 [309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 