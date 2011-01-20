« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 548279 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 01:04:25 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Personally don't think Tsimikas is anywhere near Robertson's level, but that is by the way. Only Jota and Konate are regulars in the side (and that is because Matip is so prone to injury, unsurprising in a player his age). As I said, you need 4-5 more players pushing the first teamers, not 1-2. If tomorrow one of Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago are injured for months, who comes in? Milner (36), Cahmberlain (28) or Keita(26)? Only two of those are in a good age range and none are a good like-for-like replacement. Up front Jota, covers the front three, but after that it is a big drop off; we are panicking because Salah and Mane are gone for a few weeks, what if that was for months? Origi? Minamino? At the back there are riches at CB, but no cover for right back and if Alisson was out for a few months, would it be ok to use Kelleher every week?

All the young players mentioned can fill a gap short term, but none are medium to long term solutions and none are pushing first teamers out of the side; only Jota and Konate are doing that.

The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

I disagree on us needing 4-5 and of course if we lost Mane and Salah for months then it would be a problem, but it would be a problem for everyone.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,910
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah
Bobby

That's 20 players I'd not grumble if I saw their name on the team sheet vs any side in the world. Now we can argue over a few for sure, and some are young and possibly not going to be consistent (although we've seen young players take the opportunity to play consistently when given in the past), but I'd say that's a pretty decent amount of competition for 11 spaces.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:25 pm
When have we ever spent £60-£80m net?

Klopp has net spend of £150m in total in 6 years.

We did about £120m net in 18/19 when we bough Alison/ Naby etc, after turning a £30m profit the year before selling Coutinho/ buying VVD I think
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 01:09:55 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:07:36 pm
We did about £120m net in 18/19 when we bough Alison/ Naby etc, after turning a £30m profit the year before selling Coutinho/ buying VVD I think
Pretty certain half of that coutinho fee went on Alisson.

I reckon we'll spend net £15m or so with the rest made up from sales.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:29 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:17 pm
The midfield needs work, I agree, and I think we'll likely see that this summer.

The keeper could be the best in the world for 5+ years yet.

Our fullbacks are decent ages, with Tsimikas a younger back up to Robbo. At CB Gomez and Konate are both young, and VVD strikes me as a player who will be in his prime for a while yet.

Midfield, yeah I agree we need some new blood.

The forward line is a funny one. I expect Salah to be signed up, and Jota is a good age. I think we may look at another younger option and move on one of Bobby or Mane.

That's not a shit load of transfer work we need to do, and it certainly doesn't all need doing over one summer window.
Personally think you are looking at 4-5 players, optimally (RB cover, 2 midfielders, 1-2 forward) and soon. If you take your time over the next few windows you will just keep replicating last season and this season (nearly men status). There is also a financial incentive, particularly if the club wants to use sales to finance purchases. For example, Mane is no longer the effective player he once was. Maybe he wil have an Indian summer and have 1 or 2 decent seasons on the next 2-3 years. But the cost is what could be gained from his sale as well as the vigour and dynamism of a younger player coming in. Do you keep Mane knowing his peak is probably past? Or sell him to Newcastle for £50m and invest it? It's a balance, but currently Liverpool seems to be leaning too much one way. 
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 01:15:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:15 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah
Bobby

That's 20 players I'd not grumble if I saw their name on the team sheet vs any side in the world. Now we can argue over a few for sure, and some are young and possibly not going to be consistent (although we've seen young players take the opportunity to play consistently when given in the past), but I'd say that's a pretty decent amount of competition for 11 spaces.
In a one off, yes, but for a sustained run of games, that is the real issue.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,083
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:41:44 pm
That's a provocative statement I reckon. It's one way to do it, certainly... but it's not the only way. Which player in Man City's team is the best in the world in his position?

When I say best in the world I don't mean No.1 but say top 5 or even top 10. Both Mane and Salah would have been top 5 in 2019. Alisson top 3. VVD no.1 etc.
The point though is what we are saying about the youth currently like Gordon, Elliot, Morton etc is that they need to become Top 10 or we need to bring in players that will - at least for the interim as most are years off.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,656
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 01:25:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:15 pm
snip

Yeah its a good squad - I think people are being a bit overly negative at the moment and misdiagnosing the problem
We're putting up +1.4 xg per 90 in the league - that's insanely good.
Or to put it in non-nerd... our team and squad are comfortably good enough to win the CL this season (and would have been good enough to win the league if they hadn't been up against a historically great City team and/or had been a bit less unfortunate/better able to close down games in key spots)

The problem is staying at this level and building to get as close as we can to City and to do that over the next 3 years when several key players are ageing
Specifically it needs 2 or 3 more in the 21-25 bracket who the manager trusts as first team players to replace the squad players that he doesn't
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 01:28:19 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:17 pm
The midfield needs work, I agree, and I think we'll likely see that this summer.

The keeper could be the best in the world for 5+ years yet.

Our fullbacks are decent ages, with Tsimikas a younger back up to Robbo. At CB Gomez and Konate are both young, and VVD strikes me as a player who will be in his prime for a while yet.

Midfield, yeah I agree we need some new blood.

The forward line is a funny one. I expect Salah to be signed up, and Jota is a good age. I think we may look at another younger option and move on one of Bobby or Mane.

That's not a shit load of transfer work we need to do, and it certainly doesn't all need doing over one summer window.

I think everyone has come to the same conclusion though.  A young midfielder and attacker is key and to do so we'll probably have to sacrifice Mane or Bobby along with several other squad players like Keita, Origi, Phillips, Chamberlain to be able to afford them along with Salah's contract.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 01:31:46 pm »
Our model is we fund purchases through earnings and that isn't going to change.

There's a lot of talk of the age of midfield and attack which I get, but Elliot and Jones are already trusted starters for Klopp. Elliot was starting EPL games ahead of older players at the start of the season. They will hopefully be the foundations of our next midfield evolution, of course hopefully supported by Naby and AOC (insert the usual fitness caveat here).

Whatever we do up top will be funded from sales. All we need to do is sell some players to Newcastle who just paid £25m for Wood!

I'm not saying I want these players to go but they are the ones that could be use to generate the funds to address our "aging" front line.

Origi
Taki
Gomez
Phillips

There will be players outside of that list that others may include, Naby maybe for the right money.....but the money generated plus our "usual" £30m net spend is what we will have to bring in a mid 20s forward who can eventually take their place in our front three.

Hopefully players like Gordon, Morton and the others young players starting to get minutes can also help with our average age, but if not they will be sold for a few million in the coming years of course.

There's lots of talk every window about an Mbappe or Haalland type players but we just don't buy those players. Aside from a huge fee, they will want stupid wages and we don't seem eager to pay those to a player who is the best in the world right now who has won the lot with us.

Our model is our model and broadly it has worked, mainly thanks to Klopp and the recruitment team. We just have to hope we sell those we want to for the maximum we can and use those funds wisely again.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 01:31:46 pm


I'm not saying I want these players to go but they are the ones that could be use to generate the funds to address our "aging" front line.

Origi
Ox
Keita
Taki
Gomez
Phillips


Prefer this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,910
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 01:34:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:19 pm
I think everyone has come to the same conclusion though.  A young midfielder and attacker is key and to do so we'll probably have to sacrifice Mane or Bobby along with several other squad players like Keita, Origi, Phillips, Chamberlain to be able to afford them along with Salah's contract.

With Milner leaving I can't see us selling both Keita and Ox too. Prob one of them sure.

Would leave us with Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Elliott and the newbie. The worry for me there is the first 4 of those have shown they can pick up regular injuries so I could see why we're maybe interested in Zakaria.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 01:37:06 pm »
The above posts all make a lot of sense

I think signing up Salah will be a challenge but done.

Hopefully the scouting team and Edwards replacing team do the same on the few tweaks to our squad needed this summer.

Although I think a surprise incoming player would have been nice this transfer window - But as Taki, Div and Phillips are all injured the outgoing sale was also difficult.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Personally don't think Tsimikas is anywhere near Robertson's level, but that is by the way.

It's funny - for me Robertson's a pretty unique profile of left back, but somehow Tsimikas, while a different type in some ways, slots in and offers something important. I think he adds to the flat track bullying qualities though, whereas you want Robertson in the big head to heads. It's an important point though - he's younger and he's already developed since he arrived... will that stop or will he get better?

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Only Jota and Konate are regulars in the side (and that is because Matip is so prone to injury, unsurprising in a player his age).

So that's 2 of the 11 with a younger age profile already.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
As I said, you need 4-5 more players pushing the first teamers, not 1-2.

So the gaps is 3 young players pushing first team players. I think that's fair comment DW. I also think it's fair on the quality of cover, but the manager's signing off on the approach. We still went 6 wins in the CL group with Morton, Williams et al getting game time. Even Phillips.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
if Alisson was out for a few months, would it be ok to use Kelleher every week?

On this one, yeah - I think Kelleher's pretty excellent really.

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
All the young players mentioned can fill a gap short term, but none are medium to long term solutions and none are pushing first teamers out of the side; only Jota and Konate are doing that.

The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

I'd agree we're maybe a few players in the right age profile off the ideal position, and I do think we'll allow Ox and Keita to leave once we're comfortable we have cover of the right standard; Milner's already confirmed as off at the end of the season too.

We have an acid test for  the worst case scenario too in the shape of last season. A whole department knocked out of commission that threw the spine of the team off and by extension undermined the midfield, and the whole set up of the team... and we qualified for the CL - yes it was tight, but we did it.

I'm glass half full is all but we've had that discussion before. I think you're right but I don't think it's difficult to fix. I think it's more difficult for us to keep hold of Salah than to fix the age profile - I think natural churn and good recruitment will sort that aspect.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12214 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Anfield Index posted up this today. [edit - should include the link! https://twitter.com/AIUnderPressure/status/1481577652230234116 ]



Ox, Keita and Milner are the ones headed for the exit door aren't they?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:54:31 pm by royhendo »
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,938
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12215 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:48:50 pm

I'm glass half full is all but we've had that discussion before. I think you're right but I don't think it's difficult to fix. I think it's more difficult for us to keep hold of Salah than to fix the age profile - I think natural churn and good recruitment will sort that aspect.

I agree, I have a much more cautious, glass-half-empty mindset for team and squad building, and things rarely turm out too badly, but when even the positive folk are saying we need replacements, then we defintitely need replacements.

I am annoyed nothing is happening this window though, I really hoped to see some new blood blooded for next season. I hate leaving it to the summer and starting next season with a slightly not good enough squad, again.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12216 on: Today at 02:17:47 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:01:04 pm
I hate leaving it to the summer.

There's not even a sniff of a Konate style - "we have an agreement and it'll be done on day 1 of the summer" rumour at the minute. Thought there'd be a bit more flying around myself - especially on fringier outgoings.

It's been a weird 4 weeks in football-land with the new wave of covid. It feels like momentum has slowed, even in the media and transfer land, not just our own month of hell. It's all a bit dead and quiet. Expected more to be happening in this window everywhere.  But there's a bit of uncertainty has creeped in - and I think we tend to sit on our hands in that situation, which can feel like a bit of missed opportunity - but it might just be smart.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12217 on: Today at 02:22:21 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:01:04 pm
I agree, I have a much more cautious, glass-half-empty mindset for team and squad building, and things rarely turm out too badly, but when even the positive folk are saying we need replacements, then we defintitely need replacements.

I am annoyed nothing is happening this window though, I really hoped to see some new blood blooded for next season. I hate leaving it to the summer and starting next season with a slightly not good enough squad, again.

I just think they're all over the contract situation to the extent they can be. If they had unlimited money they'd have cover in all slots to the extent Jurgen wanted them I reckon. The only time he's seemed annoyed though was with letting Wijnaldum go, and he was in the elderly bracket. :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12218 on: Today at 02:41:56 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:54:54 pm
Anfield Index posted up this today.



Ox, Keita and Milner are the ones headed for the exit door aren't they?

Based on the second graph you can see why they might be surplus
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,770
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12219 on: Today at 02:48:54 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:15 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah
Bobby

That's 20 players I'd not grumble if I saw their name on the team sheet vs any side in the world. Now we can argue over a few for sure, and some are young and possibly not going to be consistent (although we've seen young players take the opportunity to play consistently when given in the past), but I'd say that's a pretty decent amount of competition for 11 spaces.

Id say 2-3 for the first team assuming Elliott and Jones are able to play much more minutes next season

Forward - Gouiri
Midfield -  Bellingham

+ a few youngsters in the same class as Elliott/Gordon

The problem isnt the squad overall its the drop down in class, system fit and ability to rest players
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,925
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12220 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:48:54 pm
I’d say 2-3 for the first team assuming Elliott and Jones are able to play much more minutes next season

Forward - Gouiri
Midfield -  Bellingham

+ a few youngsters in the same class as Elliott/Gordon

The problem isnt the squad overall it’s the drop down in class, system fit and ability to rest players

Dont think its a drop down in class but availability and past injury issues that have led to this point where players are not trusted enough. Ox doesnt get that bad injury and Keita is durable when he arrives, we have no problem and they get played and in their prime.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12221 on: Today at 03:07:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:51:14 pm
Dont think its a drop down in class but availability and past injury issues that have led to this point where players are not trusted enough. Ox doesnt get that bad injury and Keita is durable when he arrives, we have no problem and they get played and in their prime.

I think we'll always chose the right players whilst klopp is here. But our problem is shifting the players we no longer want. For all the talk Edwards is a genius in selling players since covid we've really struggled.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12222 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:25:01 am
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has previously been 'linked' with us.

Never seen him play but he sure knows where the net is. 54 goals in 214 appearances for lazio, no pens
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12223 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Newcastle want Nat Phillips. That's  £80m for the Bolton Baresi thank you very much.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12224 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:26:05 pm
Newcastle want Nat Phillips. That's  £80m for the Bolton Baresi thank you very much.
How many central defenders they after? Thought they were after one from Monaco and one that plays in Spain?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12225 on: Today at 03:29:53 pm »
Badiashile (Monaco) and Botman (Lille) have been linked but they seem to be most interested in Diego Carlos of Seville but can;t agree a fee. Nat they think is a cheaper option.  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12226 on: Today at 03:35:39 pm »
Hahaha. How much is being touted price wise for those players?
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12227 on: Today at 03:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:53 pm
Badiashile (Monaco) and Botman (Lille) have been linked but they seem to be most interested in Diego Carlos of Seville but can;t agree a fee. Nat they think is a cheaper option.  ;D
Could be using it to call Sevilla's bluff on Carlos
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,369
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12228 on: Today at 03:38:43 pm »
No idea mate but certainly more than the £25m they've bid for Diego Carlos which was rejected. They want  40 million.  So I presume Monaco and Lille want around similar prices for their talent.  Badiashile is one of the next gen French Central Defenders off the conveyor belt that they're producing so he will cost a fair amount.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12229 on: Today at 03:38:54 pm »
We need to start selling our players. We already lost a first teamer willingly last year on a free when we were certain that he was gonna leave. Why not sell him for a fee? Why let him wind down his contract? We're not a rich club so letting players leave on a free or selling them with 1yr/6months on their contracts shouldn't be an option as their value is greatly decreased. If we had sold Wijnaldum, we would have at least covered Thiago's fee, alas we didn't and we have to find money from somewhere for another midfielder come next summer. Same thing with Can. Let's hope it's not the same thing for one of Mane/Salah/Firmino/Ox/Keita etc etc etc
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,041
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12230 on: Today at 03:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:38:43 pm
No idea mate but certainly more than the £25m they've bid for Diego Carlos which was rejected. They want  40 million.  So I presume Monaco and Lille want around similar prices for their talent.  Badiashile is one of the next gen French Central Defenders off the conveyor belt that they're producing so he will cost a fair amount.
Ok £39 million for Nat then ;D
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,083
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12231 on: Today at 03:43:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:01:04 pm
I agree, I have a much more cautious, glass-half-empty mindset for team and squad building, and things rarely turm out too badly, but when even the positive folk are saying we need replacements, then we defintitely need replacements.

I am annoyed nothing is happening this window though, I really hoped to see some new blood blooded for next season. I hate leaving it to the summer and starting next season with a slightly not good enough squad, again.

I like a lot of what FSG have done. I fully expect them to sort the Salah contract - but imagine it's a case of brinkmanship at the moment and that we are not gonna cower to player demands etc - but I think we will sort the deal out.

I don't necessarily agree with everything they do and felt they have missed a trick in regards to transfer policy at times. I do think not finding a suitable replacement/subtitute for Mane or Salah is an issue especially with AFCON. The fact is we could have been a few points clear at the top at this point of the season and then what would have happened? Would we have desperately tried to bring in a replacement then? Maybe we would have done nothing. But it feels like we are hoping the situation works rather than planning to make sure there is no problem. Obviously this would have all had to be done last summer. So there is a part of me that wonders about their desire to win or just be top 4 say.

Anyway on my twitter to the right it says FSGOUT is trending. Is that correct or is it because I just generally look at Liverpool or football related stuff???
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12232 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:43:27 pm
I like a lot of what FSG have done. I fully expect them to sort the Salah contract - but imagine it's a case of brinkmanship at the moment and that we are not gonna cower to player demands etc - but I think we will sort the deal out.

I don't necessarily agree with everything they do and felt they have missed a trick in regards to transfer policy at times. I do think not finding a suitable replacement/subtitute for Mane or Salah is an issue especially with AFCON. The fact is we could have been a few points clear at the top at this point of the season and then what would have happened? Would we have desperately tried to bring in a replacement then? Maybe we would have done nothing. But it feels like we are hoping the situation works rather than planning to make sure there is no problem. Obviously this would have all had to be done last summer. So there is a part of me that wonders about their desire to win or just be top 4 say.

Anyway on my twitter to the right it says FSGOUT is trending. Is that correct or is it because I just generally look at Liverpool or football related stuff???

Its algorithm based stuff because of what you interact with. There are post with that hashtag recently but it's not a top trending hash tag
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12233 on: Today at 04:14:29 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Its algorithm based stuff because of what you interact with. There are post with that hashtag recently but it's not a top trending hash tag

So if I've been chatting with Al-555 about the best restaurants to visit on a budget, my twitter feed will trend FSGOUT and #DEATHTOJOHNHENRY?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:03 pm by Sangria »
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,550
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12234 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
For me you sign Rice (yes yes WH play him as a 6 but everything about him screams 8) or Bellingham this summer for that midfield 8 role. Milner by all accounts is leaving, and you sell one of Ox or Naby. Wages and incoming fees from say those 2/3 plus Nat Phillips would cover that midfielder. Plus if you're getting rid of Milner and Ox, it's gotta be one of those English boys replacing them

Also agree with shouts of we need a Jota age range attacker signing (no idea who). But whether that means we'd sell Mane/Firmino to get that, remains to be seen.

anyway thats my fantasy/footballl manager rantings for the day.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12235 on: Today at 04:25:05 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:18:38 pm
For me you sign Rice (yes yes WH play him as a 6 but everything about him screams 8)

I love it when autocorrect completely changes the meaning of a sentence (hover over the emoticon).
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,383
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12236 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Personally don't think Tsimikas is anywhere near Robertson's level, but that is by the way. Only Jota and Konate are regulars in the side (and that is because Matip is so prone to injury, unsurprising in a player his age). As I said, you need 4-5 more players pushing the first teamers, not 1-2. If tomorrow one of Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago are injured for months, who comes in? Milner (36), Cahmberlain (28) or Keita(26)? Only two of those are in a good age range and none are a good like-for-like replacement. Up front Jota, covers the front three, but after that it is a big drop off; we are panicking because Salah and Mane are gone for a few weeks, what if that was for months? Origi? Minamino? At the back there are riches at CB, but no cover for right back and if Alisson was out for a few months, would it be ok to use Kelleher every week?

All the young players mentioned can fill a gap short term, but none are medium to long term solutions and none are pushing first teamers out of the side; only Jota and Konate are doing that.

The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

By 2024 Adrian, Matip, Milner,  Thiago, Ox, Mane and Firmino will all be out of contract. Only maybe 1 or 2 of these players will still be here by 2024/25. We need to be investing now in early-mid 20s players to (or elite teenagers like Belingham) to take the baton and bring the average age down.

Obviously by 2024 other late 20s players will then be in their 30s and Virg and Henderson are still under contract till 2025. Time will tell with Salah.

It's just something the club need to manage properly, but it takes good strategy, investment and not trying to get away with doing the bare minimum every year (which has seen the average age creep up). FSG have always been sell to buy so letting a squad age is worrying from that point of view as well. We don't want to be back to the early 90s again as the Klopp reign ends.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 301 302 303 304 305 [306]   Go Up
« previous next »
 