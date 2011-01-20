Personally don't think Tsimikas is anywhere near Robertson's level, but that is by the way.
It's funny - for me Robertson's a pretty unique profile of left back, but somehow Tsimikas, while a different type in some ways, slots in and offers something important. I think he adds to the flat track bullying qualities though, whereas you want Robertson in the big head to heads. It's an important point though - he's younger and he's already developed since he arrived... will that stop or will he get better?
Only Jota and Konate are regulars in the side (and that is because Matip is so prone to injury, unsurprising in a player his age).
So that's 2 of the 11 with a younger age profile already.
As I said, you need 4-5 more players pushing the first teamers, not 1-2.
So the gaps is 3 young players pushing first team players. I think that's fair comment DW. I also think it's fair on the quality of cover, but the manager's signing off on the approach. We still went 6 wins in the CL group with Morton, Williams et al getting game time. Even Phillips.
if Alisson was out for a few months, would it be ok to use Kelleher every week?
On this one, yeah - I think Kelleher's pretty excellent really.
All the young players mentioned can fill a gap short term, but none are medium to long term solutions and none are pushing first teamers out of the side; only Jota and Konate are doing that.
The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.
I'd agree we're maybe a few players in the right age profile off the ideal position, and I do think we'll allow Ox and Keita to leave once we're comfortable we have cover of the right standard; Milner's already confirmed as off at the end of the season too.
We have an acid test for the worst case scenario too in the shape of last season. A whole department knocked out of commission that threw the spine of the team off and by extension undermined the midfield, and the whole set up of the team... and we qualified for the CL - yes it was tight, but we did it.
I'm glass half full is all but we've had that discussion before. I think you're right but I don't think it's difficult to fix. I think it's more difficult for us to keep hold of Salah than to fix the age profile - I think natural churn and good recruitment will sort that aspect.