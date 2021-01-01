« previous next »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
Personally don't think Tsimikas is anywhere near Robertson's level, but that is by the way. Only Jota and Konate are regulars in the side (and that is because Matip is so prone to injury, unsurprising in a player his age). As I said, you need 4-5 more players pushing the first teamers, not 1-2. If tomorrow one of Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago are injured for months, who comes in? Milner (36), Cahmberlain (28) or Keita(26)? Only two of those are in a good age range and none are a good like-for-like replacement. Up front Jota, covers the front three, but after that it is a big drop off; we are panicking because Salah and Mane are gone for a few weeks, what if that was for months? Origi? Minamino? At the back there are riches at CB, but no cover for right back and if Alisson was out for a few months, would it be ok to use Kelleher every week?

All the young players mentioned can fill a gap short term, but none are medium to long term solutions and none are pushing first teamers out of the side; only Jota and Konate are doing that.

The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

I disagree on us needing 4-5 and of course if we lost Mane and Salah for months then it would be a problem, but it would be a problem for everyone.
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:00:08 pm
The first team is good, but its old, and there is very little competition for places. I don't think that's a positive profile for the squad.

Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah
Bobby

That's 20 players I'd not grumble if I saw their name on the team sheet vs any side in the world. Now we can argue over a few for sure, and some are young and possibly not going to be consistent (although we've seen young players take the opportunity to play consistently when given in the past), but I'd say that's a pretty decent amount of competition for 11 spaces.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:03:25 pm
When have we ever spent £60-£80m net?

Klopp has net spend of £150m in total in 6 years.

We did about £120m net in 18/19 when we bough Alison/ Naby etc, after turning a £30m profit the year before selling Coutinho/ buying VVD I think
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:07:36 pm
We did about £120m net in 18/19 when we bough Alison/ Naby etc, after turning a £30m profit the year before selling Coutinho/ buying VVD I think
Pretty certain half of that coutinho fee went on Alisson.

I reckon we'll spend net £15m or so with the rest made up from sales.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:17 pm
The midfield needs work, I agree, and I think we'll likely see that this summer.

The keeper could be the best in the world for 5+ years yet.

Our fullbacks are decent ages, with Tsimikas a younger back up to Robbo. At CB Gomez and Konate are both young, and VVD strikes me as a player who will be in his prime for a while yet.

Midfield, yeah I agree we need some new blood.

The forward line is a funny one. I expect Salah to be signed up, and Jota is a good age. I think we may look at another younger option and move on one of Bobby or Mane.

That's not a shit load of transfer work we need to do, and it certainly doesn't all need doing over one summer window.
Personally think you are looking at 4-5 players, optimally (RB cover, 2 midfielders, 1-2 forward) and soon. If you take your time over the next few windows you will just keep replicating last season and this season (nearly men status). There is also a financial incentive, particularly if the club wants to use sales to finance purchases. For example, Mane is no longer the effective player he once was. Maybe he wil have an Indian summer and have 1 or 2 decent seasons on the next 2-3 years. But the cost is what could be gained from his sale as well as the vigour and dynamism of a younger player coming in. Do you keep Mane knowing his peak is probably past? Or sell him to Newcastle for £50m and invest it? It's a balance, but currently Liverpool seems to be leaning too much one way. 
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:15 pm
Alisson
Kelleher
Trent
Konate
Gomez
Matip
VVD
Robertson
Tsimikas
Henderson
Fabinho
Thiago
Milner
Keita
Jones
Elliott
Mane
Jota
Salah
Bobby

That's 20 players I'd not grumble if I saw their name on the team sheet vs any side in the world. Now we can argue over a few for sure, and some are young and possibly not going to be consistent (although we've seen young players take the opportunity to play consistently when given in the past), but I'd say that's a pretty decent amount of competition for 11 spaces.
In a one off, yes, but for a sustained run of games, that is the real issue.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:41:44 pm
That's a provocative statement I reckon. It's one way to do it, certainly... but it's not the only way. Which player in Man City's team is the best in the world in his position?

When I say best in the world I don't mean No.1 but say top 5 or even top 10. Both Mane and Salah would have been top 5 in 2019. Alisson top 3. VVD no.1 etc.
The point though is what we are saying about the youth currently like Gordon, Elliot, Morton etc is that they need to become Top 10 or we need to bring in players that will - at least for the interim as most are years off.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:05:15 pm
snip

Yeah its a good squad - I think people are being a bit overly negative at the moment and misdiagnosing the problem
We're putting up +1.4 xg per 90 in the league - that's insanely good.
Or to put it in non-nerd... our team and squad are comfortably good enough to win the CL this season (and would have been good enough to win the league if they hadn't been up against a historically great City team and/or had been a bit less unfortunate/better able to close down games in key spots)

The problem is staying at this level and building to get as close as we can to City and to do that over the next 3 years when several key players are ageing
Specifically it needs 2 or 3 more in the 21-25 bracket who the manager trusts as first team players to replace the squad players that he doesn't
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:50:17 pm
The midfield needs work, I agree, and I think we'll likely see that this summer.

The keeper could be the best in the world for 5+ years yet.

Our fullbacks are decent ages, with Tsimikas a younger back up to Robbo. At CB Gomez and Konate are both young, and VVD strikes me as a player who will be in his prime for a while yet.

Midfield, yeah I agree we need some new blood.

The forward line is a funny one. I expect Salah to be signed up, and Jota is a good age. I think we may look at another younger option and move on one of Bobby or Mane.

That's not a shit load of transfer work we need to do, and it certainly doesn't all need doing over one summer window.

I think everyone has come to the same conclusion though.  A young midfielder and attacker is key and to do so we'll probably have to sacrifice Mane or Bobby along with several other squad players like Keita, Origi, Phillips, Chamberlain to be able to afford them along with Salah's contract.
Our model is we fund purchases through earnings and that isn't going to change.

There's a lot of talk of the age of midfield and attack which I get, but Elliot and Jones are already trusted starters for Klopp. Elliot was starting EPL games ahead of older players at the start of the season. They will hopefully be the foundations of our next midfield evolution, of course hopefully supported by Naby and AOC (insert the usual fitness caveat here).

Whatever we do up top will be funded from sales. All we need to do is sell some players to Newcastle who just paid £25m for Wood!

I'm not saying I want these players to go but they are the ones that could be use to generate the funds to address our "aging" front line.

Origi
Taki
Gomez
Phillips

There will be players outside of that list that others may include, Naby maybe for the right money.....but the money generated plus our "usual" £30m net spend is what we will have to bring in a mid 20s forward who can eventually take their place in our front three.

Hopefully players like Gordon, Morton and the others young players starting to get minutes can also help with our average age, but if not they will be sold for a few million in the coming years of course.

There's lots of talk every window about an Mbappe or Haalland type players but we just don't buy those players. Aside from a huge fee, they will want stupid wages and we don't seem eager to pay those to a player who is the best in the world right now who has won the lot with us.

Our model is our model and broadly it has worked, mainly thanks to Klopp and the recruitment team. We just have to hope we sell those we want to for the maximum we can and use those funds wisely again.
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 01:31:46 pm


I'm not saying I want these players to go but they are the ones that could be use to generate the funds to address our "aging" front line.

Origi
Ox
Keita
Taki
Gomez
Phillips


Prefer this
