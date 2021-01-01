To be honest, a new contract for one of the best players in the World would be an awesome transfer window. Even though I still expect us to sign one or two young players until the end of January ...



I get that it would be good news, but in the last transfer window we gave news contracts to some of our other top players too, VVD, Fabinho and Allison for example and this kept some fans happy with an otherwise very quiet transfer window except konate. This transfer window looks like no new players in but the board wait for the transfer window to get Salah on a new contract so again it looks like they're doing something and keeping some fans happy. We need investment in new players, we can't keep staying still.i just feel its tactical from the club to issue new contracts during the transfer window.