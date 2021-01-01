« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 545756 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12120 on: Yesterday at 03:20:52 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 01:04:47 pm
nah they just like to complain
that's a fact.  and yes, I did check.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12121 on: Yesterday at 03:25:34 pm »
Zakaria seems such a no brainer, and surely we could have him if we wanted him, think a physical midfielder who can cover a lot of ground quickly would do wonders for our midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12122 on: Yesterday at 03:53:25 pm »
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Quote
Ousmane Dembélé is on the agenda of Liverpool, as the Reds show interest on bringing the player who will be available on a FREE if Barcelona can't renew his contract. Dembele is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

[MD & @La_SER]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12123 on: Yesterday at 04:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

You're too slow Samie, someone posted it on the previous page.

Must try harder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12124 on: Yesterday at 04:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Such a shame that his injury record is a disaster. He looked amazing at Dortmund ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12125 on: Yesterday at 04:12:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:08:13 pm
You're too slow Samie, someone posted it on the previous page.

Must try harder.

RAWK has used me like Kloppo used Gini mate. I'm knackered now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12126 on: Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:53:25 pm
Linked to our old mate Ousmane Dembele again.  ;D

Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.

Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12127 on: Yesterday at 04:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.

Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.

Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12128 on: Yesterday at 04:56:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:14:20 pm
Hardly a surprise if we are interested ...

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1481250959137415171?t=By4HyShUvETK_VKxdOGKmA

Very good player, at the perfect age, for a very good price ...

with a major 9 month injury in 2020.

We seem to have issues with injured players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12129 on: Yesterday at 04:57:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:52:22 pm
Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?

Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12130 on: Yesterday at 05:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:57:39 pm
Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Friend who lives in Barca said his whole game was speed and the injuries have taken that from him. Poor football intelligence and a bad attitude. Worst signing ever for Barca. Wouldn't want him at LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12131 on: Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:14:20 pm
Hardly a surprise if we are interested ...

https://twitter.com/berger_pj/status/1481250959137415171?t=By4HyShUvETK_VKxdOGKmA

Very good player, at the perfect age, for a very good price ...

Nah, Paddy's a bit too old now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12132 on: Yesterday at 05:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:57:39 pm
Yep, among other career highlights such as refusing to turn up to training and going completely AWOL at Dortmund when trying to force through his Barcelona move, repeatedly turning up late for training cos he would sleep in after staying up late gaming, and being filmed making some pretty deplorable racist comments on a preseason tour with Barca.

Given how much importance we place on attitude and commitment when recruiting players, I doubt hed even make it onto a Liverpool shortlist these days.
Another career highlight for me would be missing against us when clean through and the whole goal to aim at in the Nou Camp to put them 4-0 with 2 mins to play 😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12133 on: Yesterday at 05:33:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:04:43 pm
Friend who lives in Barca said his whole game was speed and the injuries have taken that from him. Poor football intelligence and a bad attitude. Worst signing ever for Barca. Wouldn't want him at LFC.

His miss in last minute of the 3-0 games against us at the Nou Camp was ridiculously bad, and ultimately a huge moment even though it wasn't given much attention at the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12134 on: Yesterday at 05:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 04:50:51 pm
Dembele has Man United desperation signing on a huge wedge written all over him.

Good player when fit, potentially great, but hes not really kicked on at all in nearly 5 years at Barca. Add in that he is horrendously injury prone, has a poor work ethic and attitude (so would fit in at United) and is also just a bit of a bad, bad dickhead. Dont think he really has the temperament (or durability) to ever make the most of his obvious natural talent.

Dembele is more injured than if you threw Samuel L Jackson's character from the movie Glass down the stairs from the climactic sequence of Carlito's Way/Battleship Potemkin*





*better lines are available (and wingers too).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12135 on: Yesterday at 06:13:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:52:22 pm
Wasn't he the one who was renting Klopp's house and trashed it?

I dont think it was the Klopps family home  :D It was a house they own in Dortmund for the purpose of renting.  Still, not a good look!

Dembele would be a disaster signing, he cant stay fit, no idea why they keep linking him.
« Reply #12136 on: Yesterday at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:56:45 pm
with a major 9 month injury in 2020.

We seem to have issues with injured players.

He's been fully fit for 14 months, so I don't think that would be a problem ...
« Reply #12137 on: Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:33:55 pm
His miss in last minute of the 3-0 games against us at the Nou Camp was ridiculously bad, and ultimately a huge moment even though it wasn't given much attention at the time.
Yes. I think had it been 4-0 then psychologically it would have probably been just too much. I suppose you never know though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12138 on: Yesterday at 06:31:33 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 06:19:33 pm
Yes. I think had it been 4-0 then psychologically it would have probably been just too much. I suppose you never know though.

Messi knew the importance of that miss
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12139 on: Yesterday at 06:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 05:20:03 pm
Nah, Paddy's a bit too old now.

We don't have enough players who shoot from long range though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12140 on: Yesterday at 06:59:13 pm »
What ever happened to the links to Florian Neuhaus, seemed like we were really interested
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12141 on: Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 06:59:13 pm
What ever happened to the links to Florian Neuhaus, seemed like we were really interested
Looks like there was no foundation to the rumours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12142 on: Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm »
So absolutely bugger all happens this window then Salah signs extension on 31 Jan. Got it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12143 on: Yesterday at 07:15:02 pm »
Is it just me or have the transfer news turned into a bunch of Craigslist ads?

8 goal Emmanuel Dennis can be perfect Liverpool transfer

Liverpool can sign 'new Kaká' for £18m and make ideal Jürgen Klopp attacker's dream come true

Liverpool can sign forward compared to Lionel Messi for free after three transfer 'attempts

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12144 on: Yesterday at 07:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:28:17 pm
You did ask and I do aim to please.

Quote
LFC are tracking Cape Verde midfielder Kenny Rocha Santos as an alternative to Yves Bissouma. KV Oostende value him at £8m.[@VI_nl]

With zis foreigner Rocha you are really spoiling us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12145 on: Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm
So absolutely bugger all happens this window then Salah signs extension on 31 Jan. Got it

I reckon so and then we can all tell ourselves that renewing contracts is basically the same as improving the squad and its all fine actually.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12146 on: Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm
I reckon so and then we can all tell ourselves that renewing contracts is basically the same as improving the squad and its all fine actually.

To be honest, a new contract for one of the best players in the World would be an awesome transfer window. Even though I still expect us to sign one or two young players until the end of January ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12147 on: Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm »
It would be the bare minimum and should have been done ages ago. We are standing still and tie age profile of the squad is starting to concern me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12148 on: Yesterday at 10:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
It would be the bare minimum and should have been done ages ago. We are standing still and tie age profile of the squad is starting to concern me.

There is one aspect of squad building that we are often foregetting, and that is buying young players and promoting Academy players into the first team's squad. If you take a look, we are actually in a pretty decent position  ...

Konate (22)
------------------------------
TAA (23)
Kelleher (23)
Dixon-Bonner (21)
Jones (20)
N. Williams (20)
Morton (19)
Koumetio (19)
Beck (19)
Pitaluga (19)
Elliott (18)
Bradley (18)
Frauendorf (18)
Blair (18)
Woltman (18)
Gordon (17)
------------------------------
Woodburn (22)
R.Williams (20)
Van den Berg (20)

That is one hell of a U-23 team ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12149 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
Not only that but all these are either a great age or have the legs to play at their top level for quite a long while yet.

Alisson - 29
Gomez - 24
Tsimikas - 25
Robbo - 27
Jota - 25
Fabinho - 28 (end Oct)
VVD - 30
Salah - 29
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12150 on: Yesterday at 11:08:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm
Not only that but all these are either a great age or have the legs to play at their top level for quite a long while yet.

Alisson - 29
Gomez - 24
Tsimikas - 25
Robbo - 27
Jota - 25
Fabinho - 28 (end Oct)
VVD - 30
Salah - 29

Milner (36) Free agent
Adrian (35) Free agent
------------------------------
Henderson (31)
Van Dijk (30)
Thiago (30)
Firmino (30)
Matip (30)
------------------------------
Salah (29)
Alisson (29)
Mane (29)
Fabinho (28)
AOC (28)
Karius (28) Free agent
Robertson (27)
Keita (26)
Minamino (26)
Origi (26)
Jota (25)
Tsimikas (25)
Gomez (24)
Phillips (24)

Our squad is very far from being old. Most of our top players are  still in their prime, and even the senior ones (like Henderson or Matip) could be valuable squad players for years. Also, our squad players who might be on the market are still at a good age, so that is probably why Edwards was not in a hurry to sell them at any price ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12151 on: Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:15:02 pm
Is it just me or have the transfer news turned into a bunch of Craigslist ads?

8 goal Emmanuel Dennis can be perfect Liverpool transfer

Liverpool can sign 'new Kaká' for £18m and make ideal Jürgen Klopp attacker's dream come true

Liverpool can sign forward compared to Lionel Messi for free after three transfer 'attempts



On a more serious note, you're absolutely right. Clickbait has infected news beyond transfers. I've made a decision to never click on any article with a clickbait title regardless of whether the subject matter is serious or not. Clickbait works because media agencies use page views as a figure to pitch to advertisers as a measure of engagement. It ends when we as consumers begin to vote with our feet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12152 on: Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm »
Be interested to know if Bowen was ever a real target. Seems to be having a big season and drawing a lot of media attention
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12153 on: Today at 01:17:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:30 pm
To be honest, a new contract for one of the best players in the World would be an awesome transfer window. Even though I still expect us to sign one or two young players until the end of January ...
I get that it would be good news, but in the last transfer window we gave news contracts to some of our other top players too, VVD, Fabinho and Allison for example and this kept some fans happy with an otherwise very quiet transfer window except konate. This transfer window looks like no new players in but the board wait for the transfer window to get Salah on a new contract so again it looks like they're doing something and keeping some fans happy. We need investment in new players, we can't keep staying still.i just feel its tactical from the club to issue new contracts during the transfer window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12154 on: Today at 01:34:52 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:31:53 pm
Be interested to know if Bowen was ever a real target. Seems to be having a big season and drawing a lot of media attention
I think James Pearce reported that we were interested. Klopp is excellent at spotting hidden gems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12155 on: Today at 05:33:55 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:33:55 pm
His miss in last minute of the 3-0 games against us at the Nou Camp was ridiculously bad, and ultimately a huge moment even though it wasn't given much attention at the time.

I mean we could have beaten them 5-0 instead but I do thank Dembele for that miss because 4-0 is a crazy scoreline to overcome.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12156 on: Today at 05:35:33 am »
Any non penalty goalscoring midfielders out there. Real midfielders as well, an 8 rather than a 10? Our midfield at its best has control but no goals
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12157 on: Today at 06:25:01 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:35:33 am
Any non penalty goalscoring midfielders out there. Real midfielders as well, an 8 rather than a 10? Our midfield at its best has control but no goals

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has previously been 'linked' with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12158 on: Today at 07:06:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:25:01 am
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has previously been 'linked' with us.
Hope he's less of a twat than his cousin Robbie
