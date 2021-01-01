« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 540553 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,243
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 01:56:05 pm »
The reds have got no money but we'll still come runners up.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 02:00:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:56:05 pm
The reds have got no money but we'll still come runners up.

I think we'll give Salah a new deal in the end. WOuld be a bad look for the owners. But they will use that to not bring in anyone else I reckon.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:45:40 pm
No one else a bit concerned as it stands Salah, Mane, Firmino, Keita and Ox can all leave for free in 17 months?  :-X

Getting to the point they may decide if they run their contracts down could net them a big pay day in just over a years time.
Not as concerned as the owners, they won't be able to trot out the "2nd highest wage bill* line 😂😂😂
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:41:48 am
Slipped behind Nat Phillips so maybe his heart is not here anymore.

Never heard of Jules Kounde. Wonder if this is a stitch up.


You've never *heard* of Kounde?  He has been top 3 CBs for 2-3 years in La Liga, for Sevilla, winning the Europa League with them, as well as France in both the Euros 2021 and Nations League final last year.  Hard to believe you haven't heard of him, unless you have been under a rock, and never pay attention to either any other team than Liverpool.  Had you heard of Konate before we signed him, given he had a similar, if not smaller, profile?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 02:36:05 pm »
Kounde-Konate sounds dodgy as fuck.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
We'll have a hootenanny in the backline if Kounde signs.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 875
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 02:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:25:47 pm
Doesn't Klopp hide Origi away during the transfer window? Make sure nobody can find him so he can still have him when it ends.
I like this. 😁. But I hope its more like Klopp will hint that Div is for sale, gets a 30m offer and turns it down immediately with no explanation given or needed.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 03:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:36:36 pm
<div id="Origi">Score crucial goal</div>
<div class=>
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:10:03 pm
Kounde is off to Chelsea anyway no?

Not according to El Nacional.

https://www.elnacional.cat/ca/esports/klopp-pesca-sevilla-liverpool-executa-amenaca-monchi-desactivar_692702_102.html

However treat this with the same scepticism as any other report.

Jürgen Klopp needs to sign a first-class center-back and has already made a decision. The chosen one is Jules Koundé, who according to various reports has given his approval to the offer presented to him by Liverpool.

Err once it starts off saying that we need a first class centre back then you know its bollocks.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:14 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 06:08:34 am
MacRed, whilst I like a lot of what I saw in that video and he definitely has a skillset I'd say were missing in the middle of the park what concerns me about that video is the amount of times he burst through and ends up 3 v 3, 3 v 2 even 3 v 1 which is great but then it cuts away before we see his final ball and for me that's probably the most important bit, its no use him bursting through if he's going to pick the wrong option every time ( I'm not saying he did but the cutoff makes it very suspicious)

Looking at his numbers, in five seasons in the BL he has 11 goals and 8 assists, the goals is fine a 1 in 10 goalscorer give or take isn't bad for a CM but the 8 assists suggests he doesn't make the best decisions in those situations I mention above, maybe I'm wrong and he's had bad finishers in front of him the whole time and they waste his created chances but it is a concern for me.

One plus is I thought he was an African player so was pleasantly surprised to find he is Swiss so at least we wont lose him every second January for AFCON

Zakaria definitely has room for improvement, but than again, who can do that improvement better than Klopp?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,000
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:10:02 pm
Not according to El Nacional.

https://www.elnacional.cat/ca/esports/klopp-pesca-sevilla-liverpool-executa-amenaca-monchi-desactivar_692702_102.html

However treat this with the same scepticism as any other report.

Jürgen Klopp needs to sign a first-class center-back and has already made a decision. The chosen one is Jules Koundé, who according to various reports has given his approval to the offer presented to him by Liverpool.

Err once it starts off saying that we need a first class centre back then you know its bollocks.

It is obviously bullshit. We have already signed Konate for that role ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 05:35:34 pm »
An official BBC account has said we're signing Kounde.  It's as good as done lads.  ;D
  ;D :P
https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1480947633627840522
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,930
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 05:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:35:34 pm
An official BBC account has said we're signing Kounde.  It's as good as done lads.  ;D
  ;D :P
https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1480947633627840522
75m. WTF? For a small CB from Sevilla? No chance. None. Nada.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 05:54:02 pm »
Don't doubt BBC Swahili mate.  ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,420
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 06:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:35:34 pm
An official BBC account has said we're signing Kounde.  It's as good as done lads.  ;D
  ;D :P
https://twitter.com/bbcswahili/status/1480947633627840522

I think it makes sense for Chelsea - they have the Hazard money to spend.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,307
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 06:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:27:10 pm
<div class=>

Nah, a DIV ID is unique, but a CLASS is not.
Definitely no one else like Origi
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:49:17 pm
75m. WTF? For a small CB from Sevilla? No chance. None. Nada.

We dont need a CB, maybe a right back but were not going to pay that kind of money.

We need a good centre midfield player or a versatile forward.

Or pay what Salah wants as he is key to us being competitive.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 06:23:16 pm »
That Egyptian lad? He looks shit in the game I saw him play today.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:16 pm
That Egyptian lad? He looks shit in the game I saw him play today.

RAWK likes an Egyptian.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 07:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:16 pm
That Egyptian lad? He looks shit in the game I saw him play today.
"Not good enough for us" or "His all-round game isn't great".

There are top players at midtable clubs that'd do well at a big club.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,207
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 08:06:27 pm »
I don't like sources of Kounde rumors. At first they say "Sevilla player" then "France defender", it doesn't make any sense. Sevilla is not a French team, amateur work by them.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,155
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 08:30:19 pm »
There hasn't been any update from Big Dog on the Harrison Reed deal in nearly a year, have we ended our protracted pursuit?
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,572
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12062 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:30:19 pm
There hasn't been any update from Big Dog on the Harrison Reed deal in nearly a year, have we ended our protracted pursuit?
Hes probably on his hilibobs with Reeds family as we speak. Im sure hell provide an update when hes back.


No word on Almiron since Newcastle turned into an oil club?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,429
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12063 on: Today at 08:41:28 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,242
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12064 on: Today at 08:53:53 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12065 on: Today at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:06:27 pm
I don't like sources of Kounde rumors. At first they say "Sevilla player" then "France defender", it doesn't make any sense. Sevilla is not a French team, amateur work by them.
please confirm you're not serious.  :)
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12066 on: Today at 09:52:04 pm »
Kounde makes no sense unless matip and gomez were moving on at the end of the season but as someone pointed out his height probably rules him out as a cb unless he is the second coming of fabio cannavaro which he isnt.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12067 on: Today at 09:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:05 pm
Kounde-Konate sounds dodgy as fuck.

It's got Roots.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12068 on: Today at 10:05:12 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:54:57 pm
It's got Roots.

 :) Kante would complete us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,897
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12069 on: Today at 10:06:52 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 09:52:04 pm
Kounde makes no sense unless matip and gomez were moving on at the end of the season but as someone pointed out his height probably rules him out as a cb unless he is the second coming of fabio cannavaro which he isnt.

I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12070 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:52 pm
I agree that it doesnt make sense but just playing devils advocate, there are questions over both of their durability and the effect all these injuries have had on Gomez in particular. Its not an area of the field where you want to carry a load of options and maybe we would want a long term option, who is young and who we can bank on?
Isn't that what Konate is supposed to be?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,897
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12071 on: Today at 10:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:08:06 pm
Isn't that what Konate is supposed to be?

Absolutely, but he is just one and thats alongside a 30 year old Van Dijk. Dont get me wrong, I think Gomez is great and dont think we should consider selling him, but I dont think he is 100% safe and if we could found a top  talent who was robust then it could be something we consider for the long term greater good.

That said, its unlikely especially when that option is someone who is valued at £50-60m.

I think there is a conversation to be had though around the robustness of this squad and things like this could be related.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,840
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12072 on: Today at 10:26:57 pm »
We aren't spending big money on a CB anytime soon.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12073 on: Today at 10:33:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:24 pm
Absolutely, but he is just one and thats alongside a 30 year old Van Dijk. Dont get me wrong, I think Gomez is great and dont think we should consider selling him, but I dont think he is 100% safe and if we could found a top  talent who was robust then it could be something we consider for the long term greater good.

That said, its unlikely especially when that option is someone who is valued at £50-60m.

I think there is a conversation to be had though around the robustness of this squad and things like this could be related.
The fan base has probably been scarred for a long time due to last season, but it's where having someone who could play more than just centre back as an option would be handy
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,803
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12074 on: Today at 10:59:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:37:26 am
I hope we keep Joe, cracking player when fit.

Thats the problem aint it though.

Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,803
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12075 on: Today at 11:02:34 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:56:52 pm
RAWK likes an Egyptian.

Very underated post that.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,991
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #12076 on: Today at 11:06:07 pm »
I know Salah says he isn't asking for anything crazy. But if he does only want the blue m and ms in the changing rooms then I'll take one for the team and sort them for him.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 