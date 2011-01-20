« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 536213 times)

Offline Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11960 on: Yesterday at 11:22:09 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:13:47 am
Last thing you want is to be in a position like City are with Mendy.

Or Everton with the Icelander.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11961 on: Yesterday at 11:44:02 am »
ACL injury for Chiesa.
We can rule out a move for him then
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11962 on: Yesterday at 11:54:46 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:44:02 am
ACL injury for Chiesa.
We can rule out a move for him then

I dunno, he sounds even more up out street now.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11963 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:54:46 am
I dunno, he sounds even more up out street now.
😂😂😂
Offline dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11964 on: Yesterday at 12:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 10:50:37 pm
Wijnaldum scored 16 goals from 179 games for us. Bissouma has scored 5 goals in total from 147 games for Lille and Brighton.


I think Gini had a lot more bows to his string.
He played all over  the park as most good Dutch players do plus he scored a lot of goals for National team. 26 goals in 85 games plus for PSV he was also very prolific.
Interesting to see what kind of player Klopp FSG go for to replace Gini plus probably Milner (end of contract) this summer - I can also see us moving  on Taki Mnnamino and Naby Keita as they are not producing the kind of performances for us.

I just do not see us doing it in January.
Offline stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11965 on: Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:07:51 am
The one challenge Fab has at the moment is that he is being asked to cover a lot of ground and that exposes his lack of pace at times.
We need to get some athleticism/pace around him.

That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.

However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11966 on: Yesterday at 12:28:32 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.

However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.

We need Mascherano.
Offline Fruity

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11967 on: Yesterday at 12:34:35 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.

However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.

We need Momo Sissoko
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11968 on: Yesterday at 12:40:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.

However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.

You don't need big money to sign such a player ...

https://youtu.be/TNyAa6mBJfw
Offline Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11969 on: Yesterday at 12:51:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:12:51 am
Bail expired 5 days ago.

Wasnt that so he can go to AFCON with Mali ?

He is a superb player imo but if he hasnt been cleared yet its a tricky one.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11970 on: Yesterday at 01:02:35 pm »
I really rate Bissouma as a player (maybe not at 50 million, to be fair), but I hope we don't go anywhere near him, given his off the pitch issues.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11971 on: Yesterday at 01:10:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:44:02 am
ACL injury for Chiesa.
We can rule out a move for him then

wait - you think we were actually ever going to make a move/bid for him before the ACL?
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11972 on: Yesterday at 01:11:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:10:18 pm
wait - you think we were actually ever going to make a move/bid for him before the ACL?
Maybe if Juventus didnt make the CL spots which is more of a possibility now that he is out for the rest of the season
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11973 on: Yesterday at 01:21:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:19:43 pm
That's the area that I think we are weakest. We don't have enough pace in midfield. We tend to get played through far too easily and quite often our midfield lose the player who they should be marking. Ideally, if this player exists, then we need somebody who is big, strong and lots of pace in midfield.

However it's not fantasy football and we don't have the funds to buy such a player. I don't think we have anyone in the U23s who looks like they could do that role someday.
O agree. Our midfielders lack that defensive pace, particularly recovery pace and pace over the first few yards and I think it makes us more vulnerable when playing a higher line as well. Hopefully it is something that is addressed in the summer.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11974 on: Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm »
Sky Sports reporting that Newcastle still want Div. I;d sell for £30 million.  :D
Offline tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11975 on: Yesterday at 03:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm
Sky Sports reporting that Newcastle still want Div. I;d sell for £30 million.  :D

I say it every window, he'll never leave.  He'll somehow still be here long after his contract has expired.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11976 on: Yesterday at 03:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm
Sky Sports reporting that Newcastle still want Div. I;d sell for £30 million.  :D

Easy calculation. They paid £25m. for Trippier (with incentives) and offered £25 m. for Digne. So, £25 m. basic plus £5 m. bonus for CL and PL winner.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11977 on: Yesterday at 03:51:01 pm »
Where the hell is he anyway?!
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11978 on: Yesterday at 05:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:33:39 pm
Sky Sports reporting that Newcastle still want Div. I;d sell for £30 million.  :D

Well, they are desperate, and have the money. We could sign Kamara and Hloek for that kind of money in January ...

https://youtu.be/S3ID6H1N-AM

https://youtu.be/OM27HnyUjSQ
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11979 on: Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm »
I'll honestly be floored if Big Div ever willingly leaves LFC.  Would guess he's here until his contract expires.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11980 on: Yesterday at 05:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:43:36 pm
I'll honestly be floored if Big Div ever willingly leaves LFC.  Would guess he's here until his contract expires.

Where is he though? Can he floor Arsenal this week or next?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11981 on: Yesterday at 05:53:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:51:01 pm
Where the hell is he anyway?!

His Dissertation is due in at the end of the January. Hell be camped out in the University Library.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11982 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:51:01 pm
Where the hell is he anyway?!
it's obvious - he's gone into hiding so we can't sell him.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11983 on: Yesterday at 08:14:36 pm »
If we have a longer term target who we can sign in January, then by all means sell Origi. If not, I'm not sure why we would weaken our options up front, especially as we navigate AFCON.
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11984 on: Yesterday at 08:19:52 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:14:36 pm
If we have a longer term target who we can sign in January, then by all means sell Origi. If not, I'm not sure why we would weaken our options up front, especially as we navigate AFCON.

I mean it depends how much of an option he really is. He's injured currently, how long until he's back fit enough to make an impact at all?

Personally if we get a good bid from a desperate side I'd be inclined to shift him regardless - IMO he's a number rather than a valid option during this next month. We'd likely do as well without him as an option, and having £20m or more (if that's possible) is perfect.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11985 on: Yesterday at 08:25:32 pm »
Seems like outside the token bids for Nat Phillips - he won't be moving.

Teams may be willing to test our resolve to see if we are willing to pay him for another 5 months to not really play - or if we will take a cut rate price to recoup some money.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11986 on: Yesterday at 09:01:04 pm »
Things will heat up before the end of the window when teams start getting desperate for centre backs (and we no longer need Origi as much hopefully).
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11987 on: Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm »
breaking news:  the FBI has confirmed that Origi has joined the Witness Protection Program.
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11988 on: Yesterday at 09:18:21 pm »
;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11989 on: Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:03:34 pm
breaking news:  the FBI has confirmed that Origi has joined the Witness Protection Program.

Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11990 on: Today at 04:40:58 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 12:15:10 pm

I think Gini had a lot more bows to his string.
He played all over  the park as most good Dutch players do plus he scored a lot of goals for National team.
Shit at archery, though
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11991 on: Today at 05:24:40 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:51:36 am
I had an idea of a CM/RB hybrid from the lower leagues. Doesn't have to be particularly cultured, but should be defensively minded and be able to fit into an 8 space but primarily cover for a vacant RB position. Physically up to scratch as well. Historically we've produced enough of that player type domestically.
If somebody playing that right side they going be more attacking. Best Defense is going to press and force turnover or long ball ideal. Attack starts in the back and Defense starts from the front. Whoever in the right side 8 is generally supposed to be more of 10 type as in the creative one. Elliott before his injury was awesome in the role. Keita did well in limited times. Henderson made it work too.
Offline blacksun

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11992 on: Today at 06:08:34 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:40:08 pm
You don't need big money to sign such a player ...

https://youtu.be/TNyAa6mBJfw

MacRed, whilst I like a lot of what I saw in that video and he definitely has a skillset I'd say were missing in the middle of the park what concerns me about that video is the amount of times he burst through and ends up 3 v 3, 3 v 2 even 3 v 1 which is great but then it cuts away before we see his final ball and for me that's probably the most important bit, its no use him bursting through if he's going to pick the wrong option every time ( I'm not saying he did but the cutoff makes it very suspicious)

Looking at his numbers, in five seasons in the BL he has 11 goals and 8 assists, the goals is fine a 1 in 10 goalscorer give or take isn't bad for a CM but the 8 assists suggests he doesn't make the best decisions in those situations I mention above, maybe I'm wrong and he's had bad finishers in front of him the whole time and they waste his created chances but it is a concern for me.

One plus is I thought he was an African player so was pleasantly surprised to find he is Swiss so at least we wont lose him every second January for AFCON
