I like Milner but it feels like this should be his last season perhaps. I'd be all for keeping him on in a coaching role, he's fantastic for the club.
In Jones, Elliot, Ox and Keita we already have 4 players to take the midfield minutes that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho don't. You could also argue that we really need (or would really benefit from) another top class CM. If any element of it is a numbers game, then Milner is the player who it makes the most sense to move on. He's also on a high wage.