Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 529821 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 09:05:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:33:46 am

Milner has been one of our best players this season so yeah lets let him leave on a free like we did with Gini-

He hasn't you know
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 10:35:53 am »
Just came across this on Twitter about us signing Kenny. Oh how I wish the game was still this simple.

https://twitter.com/NickyAllt/status/1479540017055903749?t=IK42JxFZuifL6TC9XbRtNg&s=19
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 11:09:57 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:35:53 am
Just came across this on Twitter about us signing Kenny. Oh how I wish the game was still this simple.

https://twitter.com/NickyAllt/status/1479540017055903749?t=IK42JxFZuifL6TC9XbRtNg&s=19

Is this a reliable source? Also, his figures look good, but he's only played in the Scottish league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 11:18:49 am »
How serious are the Luis Diaz links?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 11:27:51 am »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 11:18:49 am
How serious are the Luis Diaz links?
For now? Not at all.

We have interest, but we value him at about half the quoted figure as we see him as back up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11885 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:33:46 am

Milner has been one of our best players this season so yeah lets let him leave on a free like we did with Gini-

What should we have got for him? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11886 on: Today at 01:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:45:25 pm
What should we have got for him? ;D

We shouldnt let him leave, his experience and influence on the dressing room is invaluable
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11887 on: Today at 01:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:11:57 pm
We shouldnt let him leave, his experience and influence on the dressing room is invaluable

At what point should we let him leave then?  He's 36 now and his physical abilities are declining rapidly, you can't keep old players around forever on high wages, makes no sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11888 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:11:57 pm
We shouldnt let him leave, his experience and influence on the dressing room is invaluable

I mean the squad is full of CL and PL winners, with experience of getting to another CL final and being in PL title races to the last weekend.

His experience was invaluable 5 years ago, now though we have it in abundance.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11889 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm »
I like Milner but it feels like this should be his last season perhaps. I'd be all for keeping him on in a coaching role, he's fantastic for the club.

In Jones, Elliot, Ox and Keita we already have 4 players to take the midfield minutes that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho don't. You could also argue that we really need (or would really benefit from) another top class CM. If any element of it is a numbers game, then Milner is the player who it makes the most sense to move on. He's also on a high wage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11890 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:15:25 pm
I like Milner but it feels like this should be his last season perhaps. I'd be all for keeping him on in a coaching role, he's fantastic for the club.

In Jones, Elliot, Ox and Keita we already have 4 players to take the midfield minutes that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho don't. You could also argue that we really need (or would really benefit from) another top class CM. If any element of it is a numbers game, then Milner is the player who it makes the most sense to move on. He's also on a high wage.

Think it would be really silly to go into next season with the same midfielder group as this season, bar Milner. If possible, Ox and Keita should also be sold and at least one more midfielder brought in that we can rely on in terms of being trusted regularly for the big games and in terms of his fitness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11891 on: Today at 03:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:11:57 pm
We shouldnt let him leave, his experience and influence on the dressing room is invaluable

You do realise he might also want to leave? We can't just decide to keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11892 on: Today at 04:08:29 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 03:15:25 pm
I like Milner but it feels like this should be his last season perhaps. I'd be all for keeping him on in a coaching role, he's fantastic for the club.

In Jones, Elliot, Ox and Keita we already have 4 players to take the midfield minutes that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho don't. You could also argue that we really need (or would really benefit from) another top class CM. If any element of it is a numbers game, then Milner is the player who it makes the most sense to move on. He's also on a high wage.

Yeah... he is a brilliant professional to have around but its about time we start looking ahead because even with everything he brings, the legs are getting slower and its more visible this season when he just brings his man down and takes the booking because he knows he doesn't have the legs to cover the run. Would still be an excellent signing for a midtable side for a couple seasons but I cant see much sense in having him extend as a player. I'd be all for a player-coach sort of deal, but I'd suppose he wants to play for another couple seasons which I think he's capable of doing at the top division level easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11893 on: Today at 04:57:26 pm »
Brighton want 50 million for Bissouma. Would be all over that if his off field issues are resolved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11894 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Brighton want 50 million for Bissouma. Would be all over that if his off field issues are resolved.

Thats quite a lot of money. Not sure he has done enough to warrant that price tag.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11895 on: Today at 05:32:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:31 pm
Thats quite a lot of money. Not sure he has done enough to warrant that price tag.

By summer he only has one year left on his contract they will struggle to get £50m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11896 on: Today at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:09:57 am
Is this a reliable source? Also, his figures look good, but he's only played in the Scottish league.

And he'll be 30 soon, we don't need another player that age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11897 on: Today at 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:26 pm
Brighton want 50 million for Bissouma. Would be all over that if his off field issues are resolved.
They won't get 50m. He's coming up to the last year of his contract this summer. They can't play hardball when he can walk away for free the season after.
