I like Milner but it feels like this should be his last season perhaps. I'd be all for keeping him on in a coaching role, he's fantastic for the club.



In Jones, Elliot, Ox and Keita we already have 4 players to take the midfield minutes that Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho don't. You could also argue that we really need (or would really benefit from) another top class CM. If any element of it is a numbers game, then Milner is the player who it makes the most sense to move on. He's also on a high wage.



Yeah... he is a brilliant professional to have around but its about time we start looking ahead because even with everything he brings, the legs are getting slower and its more visible this season when he just brings his man down and takes the booking because he knows he doesn't have the legs to cover the run. Would still be an excellent signing for a midtable side for a couple seasons but I cant see much sense in having him extend as a player. I'd be all for a player-coach sort of deal, but I'd suppose he wants to play for another couple seasons which I think he's capable of doing at the top division level easily.