LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:35:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
£150k pw or so when he signed (but I think that included a signing on fee as wages).

Whether hes still on that now is a different matter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:52:46 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.

Id love to see us picking up some of the best young players from the Championship. Loads of talent, but the difficulty is that most of them have a good head on their shoulders and are focusing on interim moves instead of going straight to a top club and being on the fringes. Olise is one, Eze is another Palace picked up. We obviously get Elliott and Gordon, but it helps when theyre so young and know they need to do some U23 stuff first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:13:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!

Would have been madness to give him an extension, especially to see him into retirement, what good would that have done us on the pitch, especially with how we run things financially
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:16:09 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:09:45 pm


noooo!!!  don't go, Millie !!

good luck to him wherever he goes. he'll be missed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:18:56 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 06:15:44 pm
Ball-sack Pissbin?  Suggest you take the blue pill...
;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm
I dont think we can say that, You never heard of Van Dijk, Alisson, Salah or Mane? We sign players based on their profile and underlying data that our data nerds have access to & can model

I do think the special sauce we are developing and optimising is our ability to pinpoint players who foot our system that are under valued, Tsimakis / Robertson / Konate are incredible examples of this

This insight also busts the myth that for us to strengthen it necessitates Man City like spending, we have plenty of evidence that it does not- we can find the right players for us at below the market rate which is why it is all the more infuriating that we choose not to and are allowing the team to wither away
What I mean is there is more of a chance under the current team hat we'll skip the big names and go for the less fancied.
I'm sure we've got quite a few targets that as fans, we won't be so sure of if we heard their names. That's largely worked out for us.

I'm okay with signing Balaz Szack. P. Niss or Arsene Holl or whoever. I just don't think we'll be going in for big names. Who knows- perhaps in midfield, but I'm not too sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:09:45 pm


Sad, but its the right decision for us. Hope he is back here on the coaching staff soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:37:41 pm
Was watching the Palace game and though it was against Millwall I do like this Olise guy. Very young, very talented, worked hard as well and terrorised his full back. Due to a stupid release clause Palace picked him up for only £8m.

I wonder if there are any other gems like that in that league.

I watched him 3-4 times at Reading last season he is an outstanding prospect and was the championship young player of the season I dont know why we didnt have a nibble at £8m you cant really lose. I think he will do very well at Palace
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
What I mean is there is more of a chance under the current team hat we'll skip the big names and go for the less fancied.
I'm sure we've got quite a few targets that as fans, we won't be so sure of if we heard their names. That's largely worked out for us.

I'm okay with signing Balaz Szack. P. Niss or Arsene Holl or whoever. I just don't think we'll be going in for big names. Who knows- perhaps in midfield, but I'm not too sure.

I agree, we wont be signing a Haaland/Mbappe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:57:57 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 07:55:31 pm
I agree, we wont be signing a Haaland/Mbappe
yep.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm
Just watching Diaz drag Porto from a loss to a win late on. Right footed yet late equaliser with his left and set up the winner with his left too, defenders have no idea which way he's going to go as he looks so comfortable with both feet. Very intense too. I love him, I'm all in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:34:12 pm
Milner is probably a high earner as well - so part of the wage / squad trimming.
140k a week, apparently according to sportrac.

that's Mo's contract sorted, then :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm
Just watching Diaz drag Porto from a loss to a win late on. Right footed yet late equaliser with his left and set up the winner with his left too, defenders have no idea which way he's going to go as he looks so comfortable with both feet. Very intense too. I love him, I'm all in.
Sign him up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:23:14 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:00:48 pm
he looks so comfortable with both feet.
I'm pretty comfortable with both of mine.  can't say the same for my back though.  giving me endless shit pain at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:24:58 pm
What I mean is there is more of a chance under the current team hat we'll skip the big names and go for the less fancied.
I'm sure we've got quite a few targets that as fans, we won't be so sure of if we heard their names. That's largely worked out for us.

I'm okay with signing Balaz Szack. P. Niss or Arsene Holl or whoever. I just don't think we'll be going in for big names. Who knows- perhaps in midfield, but I'm not too sure.

Signing P. Niss would be huge. Way bigger than signing Szack, though that might just be perspective.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
Signing P. Niss would be huge. Way bigger than signing Szack, though that might just be perspective.

effectively we are at the point where we are just taking the piss out of our transfer window, knowing we aren't signing anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
Signing P. Niss would be huge.
I'd expect there to be stiff competition but I think we should look at other targets, he shoots too early and although he hits the target the fans don't go home satisfied.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:27:28 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
Signing P. Niss would be huge. Way bigger than signing Szack, though that might just be perspective.
Yep, although it sounds nuts.. it can turn out to be a ballsy move!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:49:21 pm
Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.

I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!
Milner want to play is my guess, he gets very limited time at Liverpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:25:25 pm
I'd expect there to be stiff competition but I think we should look at other targets, he shoots too early and although he hits the target the fans don't go home satisfied.
Should straighten out his head first though.. heard he likes hanging around with some absolute wankers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:52:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:24:23 pm
effectively we are at the point where we are just taking the piss out of our transfer window, knowing we aren't signing anyone.

Mo on the final day.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:00:47 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm
Sad, but its the right decision for us. Hope he is back here on the coaching staff soon.

Yep. Maybe he goes back to Leeds for a season, but the right move for all parties
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:41:54 pm
Should straighten out his head first though.. heard he likes hanging around with some absolute wankers.
Jizz, give them a break, they're nice lads, just a bit cocksure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Some bollocks being spoken about in this thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm

We should sign Bellinghams younger brother, get him at the club and it could make it easier getting Jude, he seems a decent enough talent in his own right also so not just a ploy of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm
Milner want to play is my guess, he gets very limited time at Liverpool

Does he? In terms of minutes played in the league, only Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are ahead of him. He still plays an absolute ton for us, including in important games - see Chelsea last week.

Im sure he could go to Leeds and start most weeks (but not all the time, hes 36!) but hes got a really major role here still. I get it though, he always wants to play. Feel like hell be a bit like Gareth Barry, instead of retiring on top hell end up still making appearances in 2-3 years from now in the Championship.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:26:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Does he? In terms of minutes played in the league, only Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are ahead of him. He still plays an absolute ton for us, including in important games - see Chelsea last week.

Im sure he could go to Leeds and start most weeks (but not all the time, hes 36!) but hes got a really major role here still. I get it though, he always wants to play. Feel like hell be a bit like Gareth Barry, instead of retiring on top hell end up still making appearances in 2-3 years from now in the Championship.

When he retires from football he can become a snickers runner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:23:22 pm
Does he? In terms of minutes played in the league, only Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson are ahead of him. He still plays an absolute ton for us, including in important games - see Chelsea last week.

Im sure he could go to Leeds and start most weeks (but not all the time, hes 36!) but hes got a really major role here still. I get it though, he always wants to play. Feel like hell be a bit like Gareth Barry, instead of retiring on top hell end up still making appearances in 2-3 years from now in the Championship.
He probably not that high on minutes if not for injuries. But yea I think he wants to start more somewhere.
It is Mutually benefit if he wants to play a lot for him to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 10:07:18 pm
Some bollocks being spoken about in this thread.
One of life's certainties along with death, taxes and Everton
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:00:38 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
One of life's certainties along with death, taxes and Everton
Awww, you broke it!..




;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:13:49 am
Great contribution from Diaz there at the end of the Porto game. It's obviously a breakout season for him where he looks like he'll be making a step up to a higher level. His numbers from his first two seasons at Porto are respectable but this time around he's playing the stuff of his life. Love what I've seen from him and think he'd be an excellent addition. All jokes aside about spending money I'd guess it's probably a non starter given he's not doing it at the highest level, but he looks more than capable. A game changer in Portugal no doubt but I don't doubt that he could do it here, in the form he's showing right now he looks like one who'll entertain over the coming years, and that's another thing, he's 25 so coming into that period where if he's fit and in the right set up you'd really fancy him to succeed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:55:02 am
