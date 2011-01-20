Great contribution from Diaz there at the end of the Porto game. It's obviously a breakout season for him where he looks like he'll be making a step up to a higher level. His numbers from his first two seasons at Porto are respectable but this time around he's playing the stuff of his life. Love what I've seen from him and think he'd be an excellent addition. All jokes aside about spending money I'd guess it's probably a non starter given he's not doing it at the highest level, but he looks more than capable. A game changer in Portugal no doubt but I don't doubt that he could do it here, in the form he's showing right now he looks like one who'll entertain over the coming years, and that's another thing, he's 25 so coming into that period where if he's fit and in the right set up you'd really fancy him to succeed.