Milner leaving surprises me a bit. Honestly thought hed get an extension to see him through to retirement - it would be one thing if he never got a game but he still starts plenty and is usually the first or second sub. But as with Gini Im fine with it, because it forces us to adapt.
I do wonder if well look at signing a homegrown player in the summer. Its not essential by any means, but Klopp likes having a British core. Come next season, we might have Kelleher, Henderson, Trent, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott and Jones with the potential departures of Williams, Phillips, Milner and Ox. And before anyone says, Im aware that Kelleher isnt British and Robbo isnt homegrown!