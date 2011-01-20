« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 522318 times)

Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm »
Do like our "no plans to sell but yeah it'd take a higher price than the ones mentioned and maybe we'll consider it" transfer window articles
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 02:26:35 pm
With keita, none of his many positive attributes count for anything if he cant stay fit and play every week.
Assuming you hold Matip and Thiago to the same standard then.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:42:17 pm
Do like our "no plans to sell but yeah it'd take a higher price than the ones mentioned and maybe we'll consider it" transfer window articles

Was a laugh during the summer, constant articles from Liverpool-friendly journos on how we're super reluctant to sell the likes of Phillips, Williams etc while also making clear the exact price we'd sell at ;D
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 02:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 01:29:55 pm
I like Tchouaméni a lot but given Klopp is pretty wedded to the 4-3-3 I'm a bit skeptical about the fit. We have Fabinho as our first choice six and Henderson as cover - and in my view Henderson is much better as a 6 than he is as an 8 - particularly given his age/injury issues. As such, I'd be more minded to spend that 40/50 million on a more attack minded pure eight type that can give us more going forward and still contribute defensively.

Tchouaméni is very well rounded and definitely not a pure destroyer who can't do anything useful on the ball but he's certainly more defensive minded comparatively speaking. Perhaps Klopp sees him as someone who can play as that right sided eight to help cover in behind Trent - a perennial weakness for us. But then I thought Elliott was earmarked for that right sided eight position so who knows..

I'm a bit conflicted is all. Great player, loads of scope for improvement and the right age profile, but I just worry that he isn't quite the right fit for what we need. That said, the club has access to tracking data/on ball value metrics and perhaps he shows up very well on them and would be able to contribute more going forward than I'm giving him credit for.

Its a fascinating question.
Being objective our midfield is a mess at the moment compositionally. Plenty of talent but a really weird mixture of types of player, all mostly right sided, all mostly incapable of playing a full season without missing game time and 3 of the key members past their peak or soon to be and a several who the manager doesn't really seem to want to play.
How we re-configure it depends entirely on what we're trying to do with the system which we're not totally privvy to.
If we're going to keep this shape where we have an advanced CM on the right then you'd think we need a box to box type (whatever the modern equivalent is... an 8 who can pass and defend) who can play off the left.

I agree with your main point though, we dominate most games so we need ball players / attacking options more than destroyers and we only play one deep lying midfielder with 2 already at the club and among out most 'trusted' players
They may take the approach that you buy a young talent that ticks their analytical boxes and then coach them which Touchameni might fall into 
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 02:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:43:57 pm
Assuming you hold Matip and Thiago to the same standard then.

I know there are parallels, but the manager quite clearly just feels differently about those two. Keita gets chances, sure, but when he's fit he still doesn't usually start, whereas Matip and Thiago are straight back into the starting lineup. You also know that if Klopp is naming an XI for a Champions League final tomorrow, those two are in it without question. It's not the case for Keita, so you wonder what the point is in keeping him around if a) he picks up lots of injuries and b) isn't going to be picked regularly when fit. It's frustrating, because his numbers are mad and he is quite clearly brilliant at certain things. But I think we're nearly at the point where it's better for us to have a different option who Klopp will make proper use of, and better for Naby to be somewhere he starts every week.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 02:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:04 pm
I know there are parallels, but the manager quite clearly just feels differently about those two. Keita gets chances, sure, but when he's fit he still doesn't usually start, whereas Matip and Thiago are straight back into the starting lineup. You also know that if Klopp is naming an XI for a Champions League final tomorrow, those two are in it without question. It's not the case for Keita, so you wonder what the point is in keeping him around if a) he picks up lots of injuries and b) isn't going to be picked regularly when fit. It's frustrating, because his numbers are mad and he is quite clearly brilliant at certain things. But I think we're nearly at the point where it's better for us to have a different option who Klopp will make proper use of, and better for Naby to be somewhere he starts every week.
I totally understand and agree with that, it's just weird to completely discount his talent and the contributions he has made solely because of his fitness.

I mentioned a few pages back that I think it's probably time to move on from him for a number of reasons, including injury and fit in our team.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 02:13:59 pm
Will be interesting how they address it.
Could see them doing either, someone that sits alongside Fabinho and has a bit more athleticism and helps fill in gaps or someone more like Bellingham who can do a bit of everything.
I am in two minds, on the one side Klopp is an aggressive coach so may go for a Bellingham to do a bit of both. On the other side, he talks a lot about defence being so important.
It may be dependent on who they can get. A player that can do a bit of everything and can ably deputise for Fabinho is going to be one hell of a player. Not seen enough if Bellingham, is he that type?

As always, the hardest thing with any potential transfer for us is figuring out how we'd actually use the player. Bellingham can basically play anywhere in midfield - I'm sure I read an interview with one of the Birmingham coaches who said he insisted on trying different positions so he could be as well rounded as possible. That's not to say he'd be able to deputise for Fabinho anytime soon, think he'd be used in Henderson's current position but could also be used deeper.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11767 on: Today at 03:04:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:35:56 pm
From The Athletic:

Good!! Common sense prevails. No way we should let him go in January.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11768 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Offline Higgins79

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11769 on: Today at 03:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 02:43:57 pm
Assuming you hold Matip and Thiago to the same standard then.
Absolutely. To be fair, Matip has been much better so far this season and is starting to get the respect he deserves. Thiago is so frustrating, when fit he is brilliant and makes those around him better, but he cant seem to sustain it.
Offline FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11770 on: Today at 03:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:04 pm
I know there are parallels, but the manager quite clearly just feels differently about those two. Keita gets chances, sure, but when he's fit he still doesn't usually start, whereas Matip and Thiago are straight back into the starting lineup. You also know that if Klopp is naming an XI for a Champions League final tomorrow, those two are in it without question. It's not the case for Keita, so you wonder what the point is in keeping him around if a) he picks up lots of injuries and b) isn't going to be picked regularly when fit. It's frustrating, because his numbers are mad and he is quite clearly brilliant at certain things. But I think we're nearly at the point where it's better for us to have a different option who Klopp will make proper use of, and better for Naby to be somewhere he starts every week.
I think it was quite damning for Naby and the other midfield options when Klopp and Ljinders choose a 35 yr old for such a massive game at the weekend.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11771 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:45:42 pm
Was a laugh during the summer, constant articles from Liverpool-friendly journos on how we're super reluctant to sell the likes of Phillips, Williams etc while also making clear the exact price we'd sell at ;D
we were desperate to get rid to fund another transfer
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11772 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm »
David Ornstein's response to the following question.

Hi David  any chance of Liverpool signi.actually forget about it, silly question. Shane H

Shane, no question is a silly question! It has been well documented that Liverpool were not planning on bringing anyone to Merseyside in this window and as far as I know that is still the case. If serious injury was to strike then I suspect the club would be better prepared to react in the market than they were a year ago, but hopefully for them that doesnt occur. Liverpool do have previous for making signings somewhat out of the blue (like Diogo Jota) yet nothing seems to be brewing at present and, from what I hear, the only acquisition they planned for the 2021-22 season was Ibrahima Konate.

The loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations  plus the fact that unless new contracts are agreed, those two and Roberto Firmino will have only 12 months left on their terms come the summer, when all three will be aged 30  will obviously have led to consideration for reinforcements, I just dont see any arriving in the winter market.

There has been talk about Arnaut Danjuma, for example, and it is believed the 24-year-old is being monitored by Liverpool (and other top European sides) following an impressive start to life at Villarreal. Danjuma joined the Spanish team from Bournemouth in August for £21.3 million and has scored nine goals in 18 appearances so far, including four in six games to help them reach the Champions League knockout stage.

The Dutchman is tied down until 2026 but The Athletic can reveal that his deal contains a 75 million release clause, which can be activated at any time. Whether teams would go that high or try to tempt Villarreal at a lower price remains hypothetical and a January transfer is not currently on the cards.

Regardless of what happens in the forward positions, Liverpool are also thought to be exploring options to strengthen in central midfield. Gini Wijnaldum left in 2021, James Milner has entered the final six months of his contract and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have 18 months to go. One of the candidates is Monacos Aurelien Tchouameni, although among those also keen on the 21-year-old France international are Manchester United and therefore, if Liverpool choose to take their interest further, the battle for his services is likely to be intense.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11773 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm »
I refuse to believe we're interested in Danjuma. Does almost nothing when Villarreal don't have the ball. We don't sign players like that.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11774 on: Today at 05:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:03:01 pm
I refuse to believe we're interested in Danjuma. Does almost nothing when Villarreal don't have the ball. We don't sign players like that.
Agreed. He will be 25 this summer and this is the only time in his career he has shown real consistency at the top level... and it has only been for 6 months.

This is the type of transfer we would have done back in 2012.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11775 on: Today at 05:19:43 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:54:36 am
He wasnt much of a standout against us in either legs and I think we played our swcond string in one of those games atleast. I can see sense in getting a player that maybe on the brink of exploding, which his numbers do suggest a bit but that price tag is absolutely not correct. I cannot see him costing more than Jota if as much.
Smart bet is still that this is just agent leaks to attract more bids because liverpoil interest seems to have become a gold standard given our transfer success rate.
Still feel we could/should be in for a forward, and I would believe a rumor when a new name unlinked before popped up like we had Jota and even Tsimikas. Would love an obscure one like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Adam Hlozek just cause we'll need a new cult hero post-origi.

If we pay over the odds for Adam Hlozek, would it count as a Bohemian Subsidy?
Offline Angelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11776 on: Today at 05:31:37 pm »
Sorry for what might be a dumb/dated question but is there any validity to the Diaz rumors?

I'm just popping into the thread for the first time and having read the last 5-10 pages, there's no mention of him. I'm guessing it's just filling newspaper columns rather than anything real then?
Offline Zizou

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11777 on: Today at 05:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:31:37 pm
Sorry for what might be a dumb/dated question but is there any validity to the Diaz rumors?

I'm just popping into the thread for the first time and having read the last 5-10 pages, there's no mention of him. I'm guessing it's just filling newspaper columns rather than anything real then?

It got shut down by the "reliable" types, bad news Pearce etc.
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11778 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:31:37 pm
Sorry for what might be a dumb/dated question but is there any validity to the Diaz rumors?

I'm just popping into the thread for the first time and having read the last 5-10 pages, there's no mention of him. I'm guessing it's just filling newspaper columns rather than anything real then?

The consensus seemed to be that we like him, but not for January and not for 80m.
Offline Angelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11779 on: Today at 06:12:17 pm »
Thanks!
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11780 on: Today at 06:57:15 pm »
Checking in since yesteday - too much hope, Tchouameni bad news...
Offline markedasred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11781 on: Today at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 05:31:37 pm
Sorry for what might be a dumb/dated question but is there any validity to the Diaz rumors?

I'm just popping into the thread for the first time and having read the last 5-10 pages, there's no mention of him. I'm guessing it's just filling newspaper columns rather than anything real then?
New source (Edit: CMJournal) from Portugal with a lot of detail, article is behind paywall I think so here is the Diaz part.

FC Porto are said to have received an offer of 70 million euros for Luis Diaz coming from Liverpool, but Porto will try to use the interest from Man United & Newcastle to convince the Reds to raise their offer to 80 million. If Porto are unsuccessful they will try to get the full 80 milliom fee by adding bonuses or a discount on Marko Grujic's obligatory purchase amount after his year loan concludes with the Dragons.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11782 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm »
We sold Grujic in 2021 didn't we? Or am I missing something?
Online Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11783 on: Today at 07:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:23 pm
We sold Grujic in 2021 didn't we? Or am I missing something?

Wasn't it loan with mandatory purchase?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11784 on: Today at 07:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:23 pm
We sold Grujic in 2021 didn't we? Or am I missing something?

IIRC it was a weird one where we announced a permanent sale and Porto announced a loan. Think it's a bit like when we let Ings go to Southampton, it's a permanent deal but with an initial one-year loan probably as a financial wrangle.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11785 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 07:35:38 pm
Wasn't it loan with mandatory purchase?

Yeah think it may have been done that way in the end.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11786 on: Today at 07:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:31:23 pm
We sold Grujic in 2021 didn't we? Or am I missing something?
Yes, it was made permanent inthe summer
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11787 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
Ah right, that makes more sense se. Thanks.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11788 on: Today at 07:44:40 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 07:16:12 pm
New source (Edit: CMJournal) from Portugal with a lot of detail, article is behind paywall I think so here is the Diaz part.

FC Porto are said to have received an offer of 70 million euros for Luis Diaz coming from Liverpool, but Porto will try to use the interest from Man United & Newcastle to convince the Reds to raise their offer to 80 million. If Porto are unsuccessful they will try to get the full 80 milliom fee by adding bonuses or a discount on Marko Grujic's obligatory purchase amount after his year loan concludes with the Dragons.

Strange one these Diaz links. Loads of South American and Portuguese press running with it, and lots of very particular details re transfer fees etc. Makes it feel real, but think we've seen this a few times in the past - Jonas Hector and Gaston Ramirez are two that spring to mind, tons of stories about how a deal was basically done, denial from journos on our patch and then it turned out to be agent noise. Difference here is that we've heard we do like the player, which makes it more intrugiing - if we fancied him for the summer, we'd surely be on the blower to his agent telling him to put a stop to the stories.

I don't know, I still think it's bollocks but maybe there's something at play. Although I'd remain fairly astounded if we signed him this month.
Online RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11789 on: Today at 07:47:52 pm »
So Newcastle on the scene with Petro Dollars and already pushing prices up.

I can see them going after every player we are linked with, fuck building a analytical dept they'll just go for any top teams target with a premium offer.

Plastic Cretins.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11790 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:47:52 pm
So Newcastle on the scene with Petro Dollars and already pushing prices up.

I can see them going after every player we are linked with, fuck building a analytical dept they'll just go for any top teams target with a premium offer.

Plastic Cretins.

Not a chance they'll push any prices up for any player we're interested in. I mean honestly what player is looking at the option of joining Eddie Howe's Newcastle, currently down in 19th place, and thinking it's a better choice than joining Klopp's Liverpool?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11791 on: Today at 08:00:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:49:30 pm
Not a chance they'll push any prices up for any player we're interested in. I mean honestly what player is looking at the option of joining Eddie Howe's Newcastle, currently down in 19th place, and thinking it's a better choice than joining Klopp's Liverpool?

The ones who value ££ more than anything else
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11792 on: Today at 08:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:00:16 pm
The ones who value ££ more than anything else

Given the extensive scouting we do I'd imagine there are few players we go for where this is likely to be the case.
Offline jonnypb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11793 on: Today at 08:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:00:16 pm
The ones who value ££ more than anything else

Most of those players are probably ones coming into the last few years of their career and looking for a pay day, thats not the players who we will be after.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11794 on: Today at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:03:01 pm
I refuse to believe we're interested in Danjuma. Does almost nothing when Villarreal don't have the ball. We don't sign players like that.

Also seems weird we were linked a few times when he was at Bournemouth, would make little sense to see him move for £20 million then spend a hell of a lot more to get him shortly after
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11795 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 11:26:07 am
However it sounds, we have too many midfielders in the team and some of them can be replaced with one or two reliable class players.
Exactly, this is also the reason Klopp tends to rotate a lot more in CM because there are too many brittle players or players who do not give consistent levels of performance compared to our attack and defense.

Offline StigenKeegan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11796 on: Today at 10:03:03 pm »
I know it's the DM, but even by their standards... So Barcelona will sell Gavi to us to get him off their wage bill... His wage is apparently 1/50 of 80k, so an absolutely massive 1.6k a week.... Really hope Barca can get this done, would hate to see them go bankrupt trying to keep him...
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11797 on: Today at 10:17:45 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 09:16:36 pm
Exactly, this is also the reason Klopp tends to rotate a lot more in CM because there are too many brittle players or players who do not give consistent levels of performance compared to our attack and defense.

Playing for us in midfield is like being thrown into a meat grinder to be fair- its not easy to find players who can play alot of  Games
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11798 on: Today at 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:44:40 pm
Strange one these Diaz links. Loads of South American and Portuguese press running with it, and lots of very particular details re transfer fees etc. Makes it feel real, but think we've seen this a few times in the past - Jonas Hector and Gaston Ramirez are two that spring to mind, tons of stories about how a deal was basically done, denial from journos on our patch and then it turned out to be agent noise. Difference here is that we've heard we do like the player, which makes it more intrugiing - if we fancied him for the summer, we'd surely be on the blower to his agent telling him to put a stop to the stories.

I don't know, I still think it's bollocks but maybe there's something at play. Although I'd remain fairly astounded if we signed him this month.

screams of an agent trying to drum up some interest in his client by using us
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11799 on: Today at 11:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:44:44 pm
screams of an agent trying to drum up some interest in his client by using us

Yeah, it probably is - but its interesting in that case that we didnt use Pearce to just say hes flat out not a player of interest. Instead, we hinted hed be a summer target and put a valuation on him. Just not our usual approach when were randomly linked to a player. So either we do potentially want him, or were happy for it to be known that hes a possible target for another reason.
