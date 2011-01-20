David Ornstein's response to the following question.



Hi David  any chance of Liverpool signi .actually forget about it, silly question. Shane H



Shane, no question is a silly question! It has been well documented that Liverpool were not planning on bringing anyone to Merseyside in this window and as far as I know that is still the case. If serious injury was to strike then I suspect the club would be better prepared to react in the market than they were a year ago, but hopefully for them that doesnt occur. Liverpool do have previous for making signings somewhat out of the blue (like Diogo Jota) yet nothing seems to be brewing at present and, from what I hear, the only acquisition they planned for the 2021-22 season was Ibrahima Konate.



The loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations  plus the fact that unless new contracts are agreed, those two and Roberto Firmino will have only 12 months left on their terms come the summer, when all three will be aged 30  will obviously have led to consideration for reinforcements, I just dont see any arriving in the winter market.



There has been talk about Arnaut Danjuma, for example, and it is believed the 24-year-old is being monitored by Liverpool (and other top European sides) following an impressive start to life at Villarreal. Danjuma joined the Spanish team from Bournemouth in August for £21.3 million and has scored nine goals in 18 appearances so far, including four in six games to help them reach the Champions League knockout stage.



The Dutchman is tied down until 2026 but The Athletic can reveal that his deal contains a 75 million release clause, which can be activated at any time. Whether teams would go that high or try to tempt Villarreal at a lower price remains hypothetical and a January transfer is not currently on the cards.



Regardless of what happens in the forward positions, Liverpool are also thought to be exploring options to strengthen in central midfield. Gini Wijnaldum left in 2021, James Milner has entered the final six months of his contract and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have 18 months to go. One of the candidates is Monacos Aurelien Tchouameni, although among those also keen on the 21-year-old France international are Manchester United and therefore, if Liverpool choose to take their interest further, the battle for his services is likely to be intense.