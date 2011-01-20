They spent massive in his last few years as well before they dropped out the top 4
Agreed, its becoming a myth at this stage. Arsenal had maybe 6 years of tightened purse strings following the move from Highbury, but in the last 5 summers theyve spent over £100m 3 times, theyve not had a window where theyve spent less than £70m since 2015, and the summer before that they spent over £100m. They also spent £70m in 2012.
These are Transfer spend figures, not net with player sales deducted (which dont massively change the picture - but for a few marquee players leaving and the oddly high fee they achieved for Awobi, theyve struggled to extract value from players sales - £400m net spent) but in the last decade, theyve only spent less than they brought in through sales twice - in 2013 and 2018 when they had marquee sales such as Van Persie, Sanchez and the Ox. It wouldnt surprise me to see them spend big on Vlahovic in the summer. Considering the losses theyve been posting over that period, its not possible to argue theyre not heavily backed by their owners. Theyve certainly had far more impetus than we have in the transfer market, theyve just spent it far, far worse.