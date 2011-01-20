« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 515242 times)

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 09:35:43 pm »
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player). Hendo and Thiago are on the wrong side of 30 & they are two of our best three CMs. Perhaps they have one more year at the very top in them but I cant see past that. There is a huge overhall on the horizon and I don't think the owners will do something they've never done before to enable it without selling a star player or two.

It looks like it's all leading up to Klopps last year where a new man comes in and they rebuild everything from there Unless they can sign him up for another rebuild which I'd take over signing any fucking players at all to be honest!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:35:43 pm
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player).

You think a soft toy is going to raise substantial money? Mind you, Studio Ghibli was built on the sale of Totoro plushies, so maybe a Naby plushie could be a thing.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,816
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 09:45:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:23:21 pm
We are not going to sign Luis Diaz for 60-70 million, when Nkunku's 40 million release clause becomes effective in June ...

Is that release clause real?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,267
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 09:52:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:14 pm
Is that release clause real?

As real as Santa Claus(e)
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 10:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:35:43 pm
Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player). Hendo and Thiago are on the wrong side of 30 & they are two of our best three CMs. Perhaps they have one more year at the very top in them but I cant see past that. There is a huge overhall on the horizon and I don't think the owners will do something they've never done before to enable it without selling a star player or two.

It looks like it's all leading up to Klopps last year where a new man comes in and they rebuild everything from there Unless they can sign him up for another rebuild which I'd take over signing any fucking players at all to be honest!

They better be ready to spend considerably more when Klopp leaves, maybe they have that in mind already, hence the lack of it, very much like Arsenal who have let the reigns loose as soon as they let go of Wenger.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 10:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:01:54 pm
They better be ready to spend considerably more when Klopp leaves, maybe they have that in mind already, hence the lack of it, very much like Arsenal who have let the reigns loose as soon as they let go of Wenger.
They spent massive in his last few years as well before they dropped out the top 4
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:04:14 pm
They spent massive in his last few years as well before they dropped out the top 4
Agreed, its becoming a myth at this stage. Arsenal had maybe 6 years of tightened purse strings following the move from Highbury, but in the last 5 summers theyve spent over £100m 3 times, theyve not had a window where theyve spent less than £70m since 2015, and the summer before that they spent over £100m. They also spent £70m in 2012.

These are Transfer spend figures, not net with player sales deducted (which dont massively change the picture - but for a few marquee players leaving and the oddly high fee they achieved for Awobi, theyve struggled to extract value from players sales - £400m net spent) but in the last decade, theyve only spent less than they brought in through sales twice - in 2013 and 2018 when they had marquee sales such as Van Persie, Sanchez and the Ox. It wouldnt surprise me to see them spend big on Vlahovic in the summer. Considering the losses theyve been posting over that period, its not possible to argue theyre not heavily backed by their owners. Theyve certainly had far more impetus than we have in the transfer market, theyve just spent it far, far worse.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:51:01 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:14 pm
Is that release clause real?

Well, it was reported by the "Kicker" magazine. If they are not reliable anymore, there is no point in reading the sports newspapers in Germany ...
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 11:54:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:48:40 pm
Well, it was reported by the "Kicker" magazine. If they are not reliable anymore, there is no point in reading the sports newspapers in Germany ...

Christopher Nkunku doesnt have an exit clause in his RB Leipzig contract, according to Kicker.

https://24hrsport.com/2021/10/18/nkunku-has-no-release-clause-in-his-leipzig-contract/
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 11:55:27 pm »
Yeah, but is it the good Kicker or the bad Kicker?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 