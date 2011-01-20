Have a feeling one of Mane, Salah or Firmino will be sold end of season to raise funds. Cant see where else the money is going to come from to make the investment the squad needs. If one is sold then we need two forwards as we need one now with them all here, we easily need better cover than Milner & Ox (be amazed if they are still here next season), perhaps even Naby too though If a decent offer comes in (maybe Naby plush cash for player). Hendo and Thiago are on the wrong side of 30 & they are two of our best three CMs. Perhaps they have one more year at the very top in them but I cant see past that. There is a huge overhall on the horizon and I don't think the owners will do something they've never done before to enable it without selling a star player or two.



It looks like it's all leading up to Klopps last year where a new man comes in and they rebuild everything from there Unless they can sign him up for another rebuild which I'd take over signing any fucking players at all to be honest!