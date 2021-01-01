« previous next »
So in other words you want owners who will keep putting their own money in?

And you dont?
And you dont?

Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.

Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.
Honestly, I want to club to be self sufficient. I don't want owners throwing money in, I don't want to club spending beyond it's means.

Sure it can raise debt it can afford (we do and have done this) to help fund purchases, sure it can find creative ways to fund transfers over a period of time, but no I don't particularly crave for owners who throw money into the club - it's not sustainable and is ultimately always done by either owners who cannot keep it up and shit hits the fan or by despot owners - neither of which I want anywhere near the club.
Those who actually do this are also genuinely terrible people/companies/countries and/or jump ship and leave clubs in shambles.
I mean no, as you've no idea what funding they have provided to their existing assets, you've no idea what cash the holding company held, and you've no idea what loans or internal financing was carried out.


Literally for all you (and I) know, FSG provided us and Boston with loans prior to Red Bird, they then came in and helped cover these loans, and then money was raised to fund the Penguins.

We simply do not have anywhere near enough details.


The club has incurred losses to ensure the squad is competitive long term.
But we were making huge profits pre-pandemic. Remember the biggest annual profit ever for a football club? Whether or not FSG borrowed afterwards is irrelevant, it's evidence they could have raised the cash if they wanted. The decision not to spend in the transfer market isn't because money isn't available, and it's viable for people to question the strategy if they disagree without being accused of wanting the club to be Man City or risking bankruptcy.
But we were making huge profits pre-pandemic. Remember the biggest annual profit ever for a football club? Whether or not FSG borrowed afterwards is irrelevant, it's evidence they could have raised the cash if they wanted. The decision not to spend in the transfer market isn't because money isn't available, and it's viable for people to question the strategy if they disagree without being accused of wanting the club to be Man City or risking bankruptcy.

You know that was an accounting profit due to booking big sales and spreading the spending over the length of contracts and not a cash profit, right?
I haven't set foot in here in ages. Just read the last 6 pages and oh my god, you know in Red Dwarf when Lister has space mumps and his head bursts all over the Cat's face? That's what I feel like now. I feel like I giant sac of stinking puss has exploded all over me.

Thanks everyone. Don't let the standards drop ;D
