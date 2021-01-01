Another thing that keeps getting missed is that the squads are in different stages. Arsenal had more possibilities to improve because they are crap. Our starting point is different and our purchase options/targets fewer and more difficult to get unless you can spunk 100million willy nilly on a player you dont know what to do with like City did with Grealish.



They have more options to improve because there crap yeah but we are in position of being able to use our funds to purchase good squad players which would mean we would have more options from the bench in games and when we get injuries which is what seems to cost us every time we miss out. In a few years we may be in arsenal position due to how tight we have been when we were on top.Say salah decides to let his contract run down and we have to sell a few of our older players in a Couple of years for small fees would you be happy with us not going out and paying top money to replace them or would you still be coming out with the John built a stand 6 years ago so hes brassic excuse.We dont have huge amount of money like city but our owner could choose to spend if he wanted to but he chooses not to. Signing a few squad players when we need them isnt going to ruin the club financially. Fair enough we cant expect them to shell out every single year but this has went in for years all whilst been valued higher than its ever been and generating more than ever which might not be the case in a few years.