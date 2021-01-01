« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 511501 times)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 03:38:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Wage bill is 4th highest in the premier league
15th highest spending over the last 20 transfer windows
73% of our transfer funds come from sales

Im not an FSG you out merchant but Im not happy with how reactive weve become in the market- we clearly needed much more business to be done over the last few windows, its a massive failure to plan and improve and should be called out as such

We're massively punching above our weight because of Klopp but we can't go and sponsor ourselves like city. We lost £153m due to covid whilst none of the players took wage cuts. We've got to pay that £153m back. Will be a few years yet i imagine before we can get players without selling. Which it's why it's so important we don't let many other leave for free.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:38:38 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:29:24 pm
The same arguments as ever by the budgrt balancers. Fact is, Liverpool were set to make a lot of money before Covid and are set to make a lot of money after Covid. Now is a good time to borrow, bevause of Covid and because the squad needs refreshing. Waiting will cost even more as the aging squad will lose value. But FSG don't like to borrow, they prefer trading and low transfer spending. That works fine in normal time, but these are not normal. The inflexibility cost LFC last year and is set to do so again this year. Unless your aim is top 4 only. Budget balancing is fine for accountants, but not savvy businessmen.

Budget balancing is relevant when someone actually has an intention to enforce rules, nobody does right now, Chelsea have placed their debt to a holding company owned by Abramovich FFS.

Those clubs are playing to a different set of rules & yet due to the brilliance of Klopp we are still able to fight for trophies, we cant continue to do the same thing every year and expect to change things, when we did create a winning platform the club acted with boldness and agency instead of convincing ourselves that we can match the transfer spending of mighty clubs like Villa, Everton or West Ham
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 03:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:32:20 pm
Wage bill is 4th highest in the premier league
15th highest spending over the last 20 transfer windows
73% of our transfer funds come from sales

Im not an FSG you out merchant but Im not happy with how reactive weve become in the market- we clearly needed much more business to be done over the last few windows, its a massive failure to plan and improve and should be called out as such

If you genuinely want to understand, here's Swiss Ramble's thread -
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526?t=1_rR94_I4EGVmWISZHWN5A&s=19

Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,532
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 03:39:39 pm »
Pinch of salt and all of that but Ive been told Origi and Phillips are to be sold to help pay for Diaz.. My sources tell me Klopp has booked two tickets to Blackpool once hes done isolating.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 03:41:30 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:29:24 pm
The same arguments as ever by the budgrt balancers. Fact is, Liverpool were set to make a lot of money before Covid and are set to make a lot of money after Covid. Now is a good time to borrow, bevause of Covid and because the squad needs refreshing. Waiting will cost even more as the aging squad will lose value. But FSG don't like to borrow, they prefer trading and low transfer spending. That works fine in normal time, but these are not normal. The inflexibility cost LFC last year and is set to do so again this year. Unless your aim is top 4 only. Budget balancing is fine for accountants, but not savvy businessmen.

Yeah I also said this. The covid market was a good chance to get a low interest loan to buy players whilst it was also a buyers market. Arsenal did that in fairness and seems to have worked out relatively well for them.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 03:44:24 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:41:30 pm
Yeah I also said this. The covid market was a good chance to get a low interest loan to buy players whilst it was also a buyers market. Arsenal did that in fairness and seems to have worked out relatively well for them.

They spent £52 on Ben fucking White - hardly a buyers market type of fee.

I'd question if £32m on Ødegaard and £25m on Ramsdale were good deals at the time either (the latter looks a decent signing in fairness to them now, even if most considering it way over priced at the time).

£16m on Tomiyasu and £15m on Lokonga look huge fee's too.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:24 pm
They spent £52 on Ben fucking White - hardly a buyers market type of fee.

I'd question if £32m on Ødegaard and £25m on Ramsdale were good deals at the time either (the latter looks a decent signing in fairness to them now, even if most considering it way over priced at the time).

£16m on Tomiyasu and £15m on Lokonga look huge fee's too.

So your argument against us spending money is another club didnt spend theirs well in your opinion?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 03:47:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:24 pm
They spent £52 on Ben fucking White - hardly a buyers market type of fee.

I'd question if £32m on Ødegaard and £25m on Ramsdale were good deals at the time either (the latter looks a decent signing in fairness to them now, even if most considering it way over priced at the time).

£16m on Tomiyasu and £15m on Lokonga look huge fee's too.

I'd fully trust Edwards and Klopp with that money though, wouldn't you? With Klopp having only 2 years left come the summer will he have as much pulling power?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 03:47:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:24 pm
They spent £52 on Ben fucking White - hardly a buyers market type of fee.

I'd question if £32m on Ødegaard and £25m on Ramsdale were good deals at the time either (the latter looks a decent signing in fairness to them now, even if most considering it way over priced at the time).

£16m on Tomiyasu and £15m on Lokonga look huge fee's too.

Another thing that keeps getting missed is that the squads are in different stages. Arsenal had more possibilities to improve because they are crap. Our starting point is different and our purchase options/targets fewer and more difficult to get unless you can spunk 100million willy nilly on a player you dont know what to do with like City did with Grealish.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 03:49:31 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:38:05 pm
The club's bank debt in the last accounts went up about £150m.
Did we offset any of that with the Redbird money?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:46:08 pm
So your argument against us spending money is another club didnt spend theirs well in your opinion?

Do you read posts before replying? clinical said Arsenal took advantage of a buyers market and I pointed out it seems they simply spent a huge amount of players we'd all have considered over priced without covid hitting the market, let alone with it.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:49:31 pm
Did we offset any of that with the Redbird money?

Unknown as yet, nothing mentioned in the notes in the accounts so certainly up until the date they were submitted this hadn't happened.

Only main thing mentioned is we actually spent money on transfers which in turn increased the amount owed to other clubs (so increased debt further).
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:47:57 pm
Another thing that keeps getting missed is that the squads are in different stages. Arsenal had more possibilities to improve because they are crap. Our starting point is different and our purchase options/targets fewer and more difficult to get unless you can spunk 100million willy nilly on a player you dont know what to do with like City did with Grealish.

Our club has an excellent set up at identifying players for decent fees:

Tsimakis/Jota/Konate are all good examples of what is possible in this market, we just need to be doing
More than stopping at one signing when we need 3
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:49:31 pm
Did we offset any of that with the Redbird money?

Dude, that was an investment in FSG, not a sponsorship deal. There is a Major difference!!!
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 03:54:10 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:49:32 pm
Do you read posts before replying? clinical said Arsenal took advantage of a buyers market and I pointed out it seems they simply spent a huge amount of players we'd all have considered over priced without covid hitting the market, let alone with it.

I think they overpaid for White and Ramsdale at the time. But typical homegrown signings for you due to the stupid rule we have. Even with a worldwide pandemic you can't get a half decent English player for a fair fee.  West Ham will de demanding £60m for Bowen.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 03:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:53:18 pm
Tsimakis/Jota/Konate are all good examples of what is possible in this market, we just need to be doing
More than stopping at one signing when we need 3

You see the irony in your post is you in fact named 3, right?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:54:10 pm
I think they overpaid for White and Ramsdale at the time. But typical homegrown signings for you due to the stupid rule we have. Even with a worldwide pandemic you can't get a half decent English player for a fair fee.  West Ham will de demanding £60m for Bowen.

Demand and get are two different things though. Arsenal actually spent £52m on White which is astronomical.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 03:55:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:54:34 pm
You see the irony in your post is you in fact named 3, right?

 :lmao
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 03:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:53:18 pm
Our club has an excellent set up at identifying players for decent fees:

Tsimakis/Jota/Konate are all good examples of what is possible in this market, we just need to be doing
More than stopping at one signing when we need 3

This we agree on. I dont think we are stopping because of lack of money. We are stopping because of unavailability of who we want, lack of squad space, or being priced out, all of which sound simple, but arent that simple to solve when you are trying to create a close knit group in a well oiled machine.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 03:56:29 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:47:57 pm
Another thing that keeps getting missed is that the squads are in different stages. Arsenal had more possibilities to improve because they are crap. Our starting point is different and our purchase options/targets fewer and more difficult to get unless you can spunk 100million willy nilly on a player you dont know what to do with like City did with Grealish.

They have more options to improve because there crap yeah but we are in position of being able to use our funds to purchase good squad players which would mean we would have more options from the bench in games and when we get injuries which is what seems to cost us every time we miss out. In a few years we may be in arsenal position due to how tight we have been when we were on top.

Say salah decides to let his contract run down and we have to sell a few of our older players in a Couple of years for small fees would you be happy with us not going out and paying top money to replace them or would you still be coming out with the John built a stand 6 years ago so hes brassic excuse.

We dont have huge amount of money like city but our owner could choose to spend if he wanted to but he chooses not to. Signing a few squad players when we need them isnt going to ruin the club financially. Fair enough we cant expect them to shell out every single year but this has went in for years all whilst been valued higher than its ever been and generating more than ever which might not be the case in a few years.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:49:32 pm
Do you read posts before replying? clinical said Arsenal took advantage of a buyers market and I pointed out it seems they simply spent a huge amount of players we'd all have considered over priced without covid hitting the market, let alone with it.

Yes and weve signed Tsimakis and konate for reasonable fees in the same buyers market so whats your point?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm »
The discussion is great (if not repetitive).

That said - it's nearly a certainty that we aren't buying anyone this january for our (injuries and covid aside) somewhat bloated squad.

The reports have been consistent that unless a long-term target becomes available this Jan - we will sit tight.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:56:29 pm
They have more options to improve because there crap yeah but we are in position of being able to use our funds to purchase good squad players which would mean we would have more options from the bench in games and when we get injuries which is what seems to cost us every time we miss out. In a few years we may be in arsenal position due to how tight we have been when we were on top.

Say salah decides to let his contract run down and we have to sell a few of our older players in a Couple of years for small fees would you be happy with us not going out and paying top money to replace them or would you still be coming out with the John built a stand 6 years ago so hes brassic excuse.

We dont have huge amount of money like city but our owner could choose to spend if he wanted to but he chooses not to. Signing a few squad players when we need them isnt going to ruin the club financially. Fair enough we cant expect them to shell out every single year but this has went in for years all whilst been valued higher than its ever been and generating more than ever which might not be the case in a few years.

If you want to know why, this is a sobering read, but will cover everything in enough detail -
https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1434755844101611526?t=1_rR94_I4EGVmWISZHWN5A&s=19
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,255
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 03:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:45 pm
Yes and weve signed Tsimakis and konate for reasonable fees in the same buyers market so whats your point?

Tsmikas was a no one - no one was jumping up and down at his signing.

Konate was an excellent purchase - a long term target with a low buyout clause.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11544 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:41 pm
Dude, that was an investment in FSG, not a sponsorship deal. There is a Major difference!!!
Sorry? They bought what 11% in the holding group and that was based off a value that is heavily driven by LFC asset value hence a significant proportion would be flowed into LFC. Otherwise the owners aren't true to their word of not taking any money out of LFC ( and to be fair to them it was widely reported that money did flow in towards pandemic debt and infrastructure).
I just didn't know how much and whether it went against that debt, hence the question.
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11545 on: Today at 04:01:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:53:04 pm
Unknown as yet, nothing mentioned in the notes in the accounts so certainly up until the date they were submitted this hadn't happened.

Only main thing mentioned is we actually spent money on transfers which in turn increased the amount owed to other clubs (so increased debt further).
Ok. Cheers
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11546 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:55:39 pm
This we agree on. I dont think we are stopping because of lack of money. We are stopping because of unavailability of who we want, lack of squad space, or being priced out, all of which sound simple, but arent that simple to solve when you are trying to create a close knit group in a well oiled machine.

There's no easy solution for us. We spend what money we have on keeping our best players. That gives you the best chance to win things. However, there becomes a point where difficult decisions need to be made otherwise you can end up with aging players on large contracts who are no longer as good as they once were. But that is probably still better than selling players in their peak for massive money if your goal is to win things.

But it does make squad rebuilding more difficult. Covid of course has made that even worse. City and Chelsea can do both keep their best players and buy more. We were probably managing as best as can be before the pandemic but I think that's made FSG even more risk adverse.

Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,703
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11547 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:45 pm
Yes and weve signed Tsimakis and konate for reasonable fees in the same buyers market so whats your point?

You can read, right? I literally just explained my point in pretty basic terms.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11548 on: Today at 04:04:54 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:59:35 pm
Sorry? They bought what 11% in the holding group and that was based off a value that is heavily driven by LFC asset value hence a significant proportion would be flowed into LFC. Otherwise the owners aren't true to their word of not taking any money out of LFC ( and to be fair to them it was widely reported that money did flow in towards pandemic debt and infrastructure).
I just didn't know how much and whether it went against that debt, hence the question.

They will have used some of that money for the new stand i bet. But it doesn't mean that money had to be put into lfc. They now own 10% of everything FSG own. They are banking on the value of the assets going up even more to make their money.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11549 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:02:16 pm
There's no easy solution for us. We spend what money we have on keeping our best players. That gives you the best chance to win things. However, there becomes a point where difficult decisions need to be made otherwise you can end up with aging players on large contracts who are no longer as good as they once were. But that is probably still better than selling players in their peak for massive money if your goal is to win things.

But it does make squad rebuilding more difficult. Covid of course has made that even worse. City and Chelsea can do both keep their best players and buy more. We were probably managing as best as can be before the pandemic but I think that's made FSG even more risk adverse.
I think you are right. For all the talk of City and Chelsea's spend, I think the impact has been exacerbated by our owners becoming more risk averse. Whether that is right or wrong time will tell.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11550 on: Today at 04:06:41 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:59:35 pm
Sorry? They bought what 11% in the holding group and that was based off a value that is heavily driven by LFC asset value hence a significant proportion would be flowed into LFC. Otherwise the owners aren't true to their word of not taking any money out of LFC ( and to be fair to them it was widely reported that money did flow in towards pandemic debt and infrastructure).
I just didn't know how much and whether it went against that debt, hence the question.

They put that money in but there is a difference, that money belongs to FSG and not Liverpool.
If you own 100 stocks of Nike and you sell 10 of them to someone, he pays you and Nike doesnt get anything. Thats because you own the equity and you have transferred it to someone else. For Nike, the only thing that changed is that now 10 of its stocks are owned by someone else, so Nike is not entitled to any of the money. So no, they are not taking any money out. They sold a small piece of what they had and now they have a little less of it in exchange for cash and now someone else also owns a small piece of it.
The redbird money gave the owners some liquidity by selling that piece so that they could cover the cost of the pandemic technically from their own pocket.

If redbird had sponsored liverpool, that money would then go to liverpool directly and be part of our commercial revenue.

Does that help. Its a big difference!
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11551 on: Today at 04:09:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:04:54 pm
They will have used some of that money for the new stand i bet. But it doesn't mean that money had to be put into lfc. They now own 10% of everything FSG own. They are banking on the value of the assets going up even more to make their money.
Well I would argue it did need to go into the club. You cannot make the claim that you don't take any money out of the club if you sell something using the value of the clubs name and don't give them their full share.
It's a moot point anyway I think because I understood they did.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 