Diaz may very well be a late developer so the idea that we should turn our nose up at a player because he is 25 and playing in the Portuguese league is a bit disingenuous. There are a number of examples of players of a similar age to Diaz that joined the Premiership from so called "weaker leagues" and went on to be excellent over here. Kante joined Leicester from Ligue 2 when he was 24. Wijnaldum moved to the premiership from the Dutch league at age 24. Willian joined Chelsea at 24 from the Ukraine. Fernandinho joined City at 28 from the Ukraine league. Bruno Fernandes joined utd aged 25 from the Portuguese league. Every one of those players have been very good in the Premiership. That's just a few I've named but there are more.
I think the point is not so much that playing in a weaker league automatically makes you a poorer player, just that it means you are more of an unknown and therefore more of a risk. Which is fine if the fee reflects that. Kante cost Leicester about £5m, Wijnaldum cost about £12m. The fees for the others were a lot larger, but then City, Chelsea and United can afford to take those kinds of risks.
Diaz could absolutely rip up the PL but £60-70m on a player who has never played in a top league is an insane
risk, the likes we cant really afford to be making, particularly with quite a few areas to address and typically a very limited budget.