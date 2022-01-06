« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 507575 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 10:11:52 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:54:06 am
Yeah, I think in the current setup Raphinha would be used as the third midfielder/fourth attacker. Can imagine a midfield of Fabinho, Thiago and Raphinha being really interesting, and he also obviously has the ability to deputise for Salah off the right. If we don't see him as having potential in midfield, we probably don't go for him because Salah is so durable and has that RW position locked down - unless something goes wrong in his contract talks.
Agreed. I think he could also play Firmino role and Jota move out to the left wing at times also but Raphinha would probably be looked at more of MF and Nkunku as attacker. Both attackers outside of Salah Liverpool have signed have been good with their weak foot(salah not bad with his right) too,. Jota good with both, Same with Mane, Taki is also good with both feet. Not sure how good Raphinha is with his right foot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Us spending 70m on a player without selling first? Is it April Fool's already?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:26:07 am
I've watched Diaz a few times since I live in Colombia on and off. Good player, exciting to watch, but I'm not sure he has elite potential like the price tag would merit.

That said, I wouldn't be against him coming in. He is definitely a solid player to add to a squad -  and that's what we have to build now if we want to match up to city.

We can expect to onboard a ton of new Colombian fans, too, for what it's worth. Maybe then my bird might stop sending me GIFs of Chelsea, Leicester, and those teams when they score/get points against us.  ;D

Thank you Colombian36
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 10:18:37 am »
We aren't signing Diaz this month in my opinion (if at all).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 10:22:20 am »
No chance in hell we pay the release clause for Diaz, even if we were interested. I think we can mildly consider this a smokescreen for another player but it wont be for this window.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Personally dont see after one decent season at Porto .
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 10:29:00 am »
make it happen FSG.  Spend spend spend!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 10:30:46 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:22:20 am
No chance in hell we pay the release clause for Diaz, even if we were interested. I think we can mildly consider this a smokescreen for another player but it wont be for this window.
Drops to £45m in the summer but still seems to much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 10:44:09 am »
Can't see us signing Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 10:46:25 am »
Yeah this feels like a distraction from an actual target that we also won't sign this January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 10:46:54 am »
Add me to the list of folks not convinced by this one, doesn't feel right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 10:47:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:31 am
Colombian media outlet saying.

https://twitter.com/FichajeGoleador/status/1478879218113159170
Thought he looked good against us, especially at Anfield but would be surprised if we go for him
Based on Fabimho's comments you would think the lad at Leeds is our main target. Unless they are talking ridiculous numbers for him I  would expect Klopp to wait until the summer for him. Similarly in midfield, don't see them going after anyone if they think Bellingham is doable in the summer. Klopp pretty much said dint he that the only time it makes sense is if someone becomes available you wanted the previous summer or the following summer.
Think we may bring a youngster or two, Carvalho at Fulham could be one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 10:48:34 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:15:18 am
Thank you Colombian36


My bird's aunty is this lad's godmother. Done deal mate.  :-X


If it is a done deal, I have no idea about
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 10:54:15 am »
Diaz may very well be a late developer so the idea that we should turn our nose up at a player because he is 25 and playing in the Portuguese league is a bit disingenuous. There are a number of examples of players of a similar age to Diaz that joined the Premiership from so called "weaker leagues" and went on to be excellent over here. Kante joined Leicester from Ligue 2 when he was 24. Wijnaldum moved to the premiership from the Dutch league at age 24. Willian joined Chelsea at 24 from the Ukraine. Fernandinho joined City at 28 from the Ukraine league. Bruno Fernandes joined utd aged 25 from the Portuguese league. Every one of those players have been very good in the Premiership. That's just a few I've named but there are more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:47:25 am
Thought he looked good against us, especially at Anfield but would be surprised if we go for him

He was terrific against us. In the last few years I can't think of a better away performance at Anfield than his. Maybe Papu Gomez of Atalanta, who decided that Liverpool weren't going to get the ball off him for 90 minutes. And we didn't. Diaz wasn't quite that regal but he was constantly menacing and a cut above everyone else in that Porto side.

There again Minamino looked unplayable too when he turned up playing for that fizzy drinks team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Taki has those games for us too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:54:15 am
Diaz may very well be a late developer so the idea that we should turn our nose up at a player because he is 25 and playing in the Portuguese league is a bit disingenuous. There are a number of examples of players of a similar age to Diaz that joined the Premiership from so called "weaker leagues" and went on to be excellent over here. Kante joined Leicester from Ligue 2 when he was 24. Wijnaldum moved to the premiership from the Dutch league at age 24. Willian joined Chelsea at 24 from the Ukraine. Fernandinho joined City at 28 from the Ukraine league. Bruno Fernandes joined utd aged 25 from the Portuguese league. Every one of those players have been very good in the Premiership. That's just a few I've named but there are more.

I think the point is not so much that playing in a weaker league automatically makes you a poorer player, just that it means you are more of an unknown and therefore more of a risk. Which is fine if the fee reflects that. Kante cost Leicester about £5m, Wijnaldum cost about £12m. The fees for the others were a lot larger, but then City, Chelsea and United can afford to take those kinds of risks.

Diaz could absolutely rip up the PL but £60-70m on a player who has never played in a top league is an insane risk, the likes we cant really afford to be making, particularly with quite a few areas to address and typically a very limited budget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:01:14 am


There again Minamino looked unplayable too when he turned up playing for that fizzy drinks team.

How many players have we bought in the last decade or so that had good games against us?

In most, if not all cases, it's not worked out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 11:11:59 am »
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

Quote
Sources have told Telegraph Sport that Origi can leave Anfield for around £7m this month and that has pushed him into Newcastles conversations. The Belgium international is understood to be on a very generous wage packet at Liverpool, which is one of the reasons he has not been able to get a move.

Liverpool will lose Sadio Mane and Mo Salah this month to the African Cup of Nations, but will not stand in Origis way if a bid is made and he wants to move on.

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:04:26 am
Taki has those games for us too

Might just be me but I've never seen him look as good as that playing for us. He was unreal that game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
What age was radamel Falcao when he left porto?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:59 am
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/

Sell!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11342 on: Today at 11:17:49 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:59 am
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/
Depleting our attacking options further for the sake of £7m (and wages saved)?  That would be strange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11343 on: Today at 11:18:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:59 am
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/

Havent their been reports that his contract expires this summer? Im sure I saw it does (but that we have an option to extend it). Problem is, he hasnt really shown any interest in leaving and part of me feels like if we extended him to protect his value hed just decide to stay and not move, so in that context selling him now probably makes sense. Then again if that is true, surely hed just wait an extra 6 months and have a larger pool of suitors and probably better wage offers?

I think wed be open to selling (just like we have been for several years by all accounts) but surely itd be stupid to let him go and not replace him this month?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11344 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Bids of £7m for Philips and Origi

Is £7m the new £15m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11345 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:59 am
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/

Which ever way you look at it, we would be crazy to sell him this window and not replace him imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11346 on: Today at 11:23:33 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:46:25 am
Yeah this feels like a distraction from an actual target that we also won't sign this January.

Feels like were doing a spurs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11347 on: Today at 11:25:26 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:23:33 am
Which ever way you look at it, we would be crazy to sell him this window and not replace him imo.
Exactly, would have to be a bid we cant turn down and pushes to buy a proper target early with the cash
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 11:27:11 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:23:33 am
Which ever way you look at it, we would be crazy to sell him this window and not replace him imo.

I don't really agree. As far as I'm aware he's still injured, so in the immediate term he's not doing much to help cover for Mane and Salah's absence.

And we have form for streamlining our squad for the second half of seasons, since the main fixture congestion has usually passed.

Obviously I'd prefer we bring someone in if we sell him, but I'm not sure that Klopp/Edwards would feel the same.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 11:29:45 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:11:31 am
How many players have we bought in the last decade or so that had good games against us?

In most, if not all cases, it's not worked out.

It's a good question. For all the analytics and the careful monitoring there have been a few buys over the years which you can only call 'impulsive'. Peter Crouch was certainly one. Rafa was so appalled (or smitten) when he scored a brace against us for Southampton that he immediately got the wallet out. Andy Carroll too arguably. That sublime strike against us at St James's Park ended up coming with a hefty surcharge. Maxi toyed with us at Anfield in the European Cup too didn't he? Maybe he even scored the winner. I can't remember.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 11:31:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:11:59 am
Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:

I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/

It's Divock

Keep
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:11:31 am
How many players have we bought in the last decade or so that had good games against us?

In most, if not all cases, it's not worked out.

I mean comparing any transfers before this latest batch signed under Edwards et al is probably pointless as the transfer decision making at the club was so disjointed.

Under Edwards there is what, one possible transfer you could say may have been influenced by how he played against us?
