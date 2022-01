Telegraph claim Newcastle interested in Origi:



I've said before I think we'd sell Divock this month if he wanted to go, so not surprised by this - but £7m feels low?!



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/01/06/newcastle-transfer-news-four-attacking-players-consideration/



Havenít their been reports that his contract expires this summer? Iím sure I saw it does (but that we have an option to extend it). Problem is, he hasnít really shown any interest in leaving and part of me feels like if we extended him to protect his value heíd just decide to stay and not move, so in that context selling him now probably makes sense. Then again if that is true, surely heíd just wait an extra 6 months and have a larger pool of suitors and probably better wage offers?I think weíd be open to selling (just like we have been for several years by all accounts) but surely itíd be stupid to let him go and not replace him this month?