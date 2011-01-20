« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

It is only Sky but they just suggested we are happy to let Neco Williams leave in January. Surprising if true.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:01 pm
It is only Sky but they just suggested we are happy to let Neco Williams leave in January. Surprising if true.

Not really. We have Gomez and Milner who can cover there and its not like Williams is giving us a genuine rotation option in that position and getting games like Tsimikas is on the other side.

If we can get £15m for him then utopia, sell.
Was Neco fit when we played City and Milner started?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:58:19 pm
Not really. We have Gomez and Milner who can cover there and its not like Williams is giving us a genuine rotation option in that position and getting games like Tsimikas is on the other side.

If we can get £15m for him then utopia, sell.
Don't think Gomez is great at right back. Imagine the carnage on here if we had to use Milner at right back for a few games.

Should keep him until the summer.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:15:14 pm
Don't think £8m is a lot for a supposedly talented 18 year old. And if he does well there, we probably wouldn't spend the money required to get him.

Apparently we had offered the selling club more, i.e. £10m, but he chose Brighton to get more playing time in the PL.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:56:46 pm
Go get us some offers then Neco.

Id say there is but not big enough
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:01 pm
It is only Sky but they just suggested we are happy to let Neco Williams leave in January. Surprising if true.

Dont see us stopping him, if offer above £12m
Neco has improved hugely in the last year but I would definitely be up for a Tsimikas-level upgrade. I guess it depends whether Conor Bradley is near to stepping up, but perhaps a loan deal would suit all parties.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:08:28 pm
Neco has improved hugely in the last year but I would definitely be up for a Tsimikas-level upgrade. I guess it depends whether Conor Bradley is near to stepping up, but perhaps a loan deal would suit all parties.

given our lack of spending power, a back up RB shouldnt be a priority
Id be happy with £10-15m with a sell on clause based on the fee sold , lower the fee the higher the sell on clause
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:09:55 pm
given our lack of spending power, a back up RB shouldnt be a priority
We can't reasonably expect Trent to play more than 50 games every season and we're in a position where we need to try and win every game, so spending a bit of money on that position makes sense, especially considering the importance of full backs in our system.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:26:28 pm
We can't reasonably expect Trent to play more than 50 games every season and we're in a position where we need to try and win every game, so spending a bit of money on that position makes sense, especially considering the importance of full backs in our system.

Why not, considering that's how many games he is playing currently? He is getting good breaks now and again.

Key players like Trent and Mo will always play more games, you just cannot rotate him out.

Also we are never getting a player like Trent and would have to change the role anyway, so why not utilise the likes of Gomez there?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 12:25:22 pm
What's Nkunku's best role?

Liverpool player.
If the offer for Neco is decent enough, 10M+ Id say, with a sell on clause, I think we would take it. If teams are trying it on then he is more use to us as a back up. Milner and Gomez can cover, and Bradley and/or other youth player to emerge as cover as we go.

And since Im here, Im on the Nkunku bus. Not for right back, obviously, but for a good signing to refresh our forward options. Been good for a while, but really breaking through now. If the release clause is true, we should be all over it.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:08:28 pm
Neco has improved hugely in the last year but I would definitely be up for a Tsimikas-level upgrade. I guess it depends whether Conor Bradley is near to stepping up, but perhaps a loan deal would suit all parties.


Rather than a specialist right back I'd rather go for someone like Ward Prowse that can cover different positions. Given that this is likely Milner's last season at the club it would be great to have another versatile quality player.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:35:43 pm
Why not, considering that's how many games he is playing currently? He is getting good breaks now and again.

Key players like Trent and Mo will always play more games, you just cannot rotate him out.

Also we are never getting a player like Trent and would have to change the role anyway, so why not utilise the likes of Gomez there?

We couldve not signed Tsimakis because there was no one like Robertson but we found someone for £14M, we have a decent set up so Im sure wed be able to find someone that could a job for us, the scouting team will have contingency players already in mind for every position in the squad if there was to be an injury or if we sold a key player but it probably wouldnt be a playmaking right back like Trent as he is pretty unique
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:53:05 pm
Fair but we do we that though? The obvious one.

Yes and no. Looking at recent business, I'd say Konate was about as obvious a Liverpool CB target as it's possible to get. Jota was a surprise, until people paid attention to his stats. Thiago was a surprise, initially, because of his age and injury history.

We don't end up with Werner, but he was absolutely the obvious buy last summer and we clearly made a major play for him (still think he'd have been really good here). And further back, the likes of Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Keita all clearly brilliant when you looked at their stats and probably the obvious ones to have gone for in their positions.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:01 pm
It is only Sky but they just suggested we are happy to let Neco Williams leave in January. Surprising if true.

We need the dough
In regards with Brighton and them buying that Polish player then loaning him back out, didnt we or do we still have some informal/formal agreements with certain small clubs across europe ??. Remember we used to have one with MTK (wasnt Gulacsi one of the players at one point?.  (and maybe Le Havre?? cant remember)). "feeder clubs" is a strong word but i cant remember anything coming much from those agreements
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:02:46 pm
Yes and no. Looking at recent business, I'd say Konate was about as obvious a Liverpool CB target as it's possible to get. Jota was a surprise, until people paid attention to his stats. Thiago was a surprise, initially, because of his age and injury history.

We don't end up with Werner, but he was absolutely the obvious buy last summer and we clearly made a major play for him (still think he'd have been really good here). And further back, the likes of Salah, Alisson, Virgil, Keita all clearly brilliant when you looked at their stats and probably the obvious ones to have gone for in their positions.

Virgil/Alisson signings were quite contentious on here anyway, quite a few didnt think they were:

A) Realistic given the fees (would Liverpool break a world record fee for a goal keeper or centre back?)
B) Willing to come to Liverpool given City / Chelsea / United interest

In hindsight the only reason we signed them was down to the scale of the Coutinho sale, we will only buy players in that bracket if we sell for a similar amount-

70% of our transfer spend is funded via sales so I dont see much happening until we are able to offload players for decent fees again, I dont see FSG funding a spending spree any time soon unless weve built
Up a pot by not spending over the last few windows
 
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:09:45 am
Polish international midfielder Kacper Kozlowski, formerly linked to Liverpool has signed contract with Brighton.

https://twitter.com/wearebrighton

 :'( Et tu,Kacper.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:22:53 pm
Virgil/Alisson signings were quite contentious on here anyway, quite a few didnt think they were:

A) Realistic given the fees (would Liverpool break a world record fee for a goal keeper or centre back?)
B) Willing to come to Liverpool given City / Chelsea / United interest

In hindsight the only reason we signed them was down to the scale of the Coutinho sale, we will only buy players in that bracket if we sell for a similar amount-

70% of our transfer spend is funded via sales so I dont see much happening until we are able to offload players for decent fees again, I dont see FSG funding a spending spree any time soon unless weve built
Up a pot by not spending over the last few windows
 

Van Dijk was prior to Coutinho going. We made CL for the first time in a while so we definitely had a chunk of money to spend and that was probably ear marked for Virgil and Keita.

Dont think we bring in Alisson and Fabinho if we didnt sell Coutinho though. Alisson because he was really expensive and Fabinho because we had other midfielders at the time.
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:07:58 pm
Dont see us stopping him, if offer above £12m
Yeah seems as though he fears his international call ups will be hindered staying in his current role with us.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:26:28 pm
We can't reasonably expect Trent to play more than 50 games every season and we're in a position where we need to try and win every game, so spending a bit of money on that position makes sense, especially considering the importance of full backs in our system.

not when we already have players who can cover the position and work to a budget
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:42:56 pm


Rather than a specialist right back I'd rather go for someone like Ward Prowse that can cover different positions. Given that this is likely Milner's last season at the club it would be great to have another versatile quality player.

Not for me. Id rather have a solid right back. That would give us an option to bring on and push TAA into midfield if we want to protect a lead. Id always pick a specialist over a generalist.
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 02:55:07 pm
Not for me. Id rather have a solid right back. That would give us an option to bring on and push TAA into midfield if we want to protect a lead. Id always pick a specialist over a generalist.

We have that in Gomez.
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:22:53 pm
Virgil/Alisson signings were quite contentious on here anyway, quite a few didnt think they were:

A) Realistic given the fees (would Liverpool break a world record fee for a goal keeper or centre back?)
B) Willing to come to Liverpool given City / Chelsea / United interest


Sure, there's always doubt over a transfer will actually pan out but I think there was fairly broad agreement that Virgil/Alisson were the best signings we could make in those positions. From a stats perspective, they were fairly clearly elite and that's been the case with lots of signings - Salah and Naby maybe being the most obvious two. Mane and Jota both had excellent underlying numbers too, as do most of our signings. Nkunku just ticks all the boxes of a classic Klopp/Edwards signing that it would be a surprise if he's not a target - although obviously he may not be, and even if he is there's no guarantee we get him.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:35:37 pm
Van Dijk was prior to Coutinho going. We made CL for the first time in a while so we definitely had a chunk of money to spend and that was probably ear marked for Virgil and Keita.

Dont think we bring in Alisson and Fabinho if we didnt sell Coutinho though. Alisson because he was really expensive and Fabinho because we had other midfielders at the time.

We knew Coutinho was leaving though so it was effectively the money being spent in advance and the club has cut down on transfer spending even further with the impact of covid, the investment into the FSG group from Redbird is supposed to help us and it still remains to be seen if the Lebron James investment will make any difference, I dont think it helps us very much but will be beneficial to FSGs US based sports investments where he is obviously a superstar and very savvy businessman

I could be wrong but it feels like the club is winding this team down to co-incide with Klopp leaving in a few years so a new manager comes in and rebuilds again, there doesnt seem to be any effort to keep us winning, the brief is just to keep us in the top 4, the proof is in the pudding as always, if the club nett spends significantly over the next few windows then we can say they were just waiting for a new cycle and are already planning for the succession proactively but it does seem to be the bean counters in control
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:00:06 pm
Sure, there's always doubt over a transfer will actually pan out but I think there was fairly broad agreement that Virgil/Alisson were the best signings we could make in those positions. From a stats perspective, they were fairly clearly elite and that's been the case with lots of signings - Salah and Naby maybe being the most obvious two. Mane and Jota both had excellent underlying numbers too, as do most of our signings. Nkunku just ticks all the boxes of a classic Klopp/Edwards signing that it would be a surprise if he's not a target - although obviously he may not be, and even if he is there's no guarantee we get him.

My point is we never sign VVD or Alisson without the Coutinho sale happening, likewise I dont expect Nkunku to sign if Keita or Oxlade arent sold for decent fees, we are dependent on the revenue for selling to define our budget

73% of our transfer spend comes from sales generated, if Phillips / Williams / Oxlade / Keita etc dont find buyers then dont expect us to sign an Nkunu especially with the covid situation still so volatile, thats the problem when you are run as a self sustaining business
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:01:29 pm
We knew Coutinho was leaving though so it was effectively the money being spent in advance and the club has cut down on transfer spending even further with the impact of covid, the investment into the FSG group from Redbird is supposed to help us and it still remains to be seen if the Lebron James investment will make any difference, I dont think it helps us very much but will be beneficial to FSGs US based sports investments where he is obviously a superstar and very savvy businessman

I could be wrong but it feels like the club is winding this team down to co-incide with Klopp leaving in a few years so a new manager comes in and rebuilds again, there doesnt seem to be any effort to keep us winning, the brief is just to keep us in the top 4, the proof is in the pudding as always, if the club nett spends significantly over the next few windows then we can say they were just waiting for a new cycle and are already planning for the succession proactively but it does seem to be the bean counters in control

If your talking about Virgil and Coutinho then thats incorrect. I distinctly remember boarding a plane to the States in a massive hissy fit on the day that we withdrew our interest in Van Dijk (same day as Corbyns highlight as a Labour leader in the 2017 election) and there was nothing about Coutinho leaving.

That all came later that summer.
Where are we seeing links to Nkunku?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:56:59 pm
We have that in Gomez.

Gomez was never a great fit at right back prior to his latest injury. I don't think he should play there unless it is an absolute necessity.
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:17:42 pm
Gomez was never a great fit at right back prior to his latest injury. I don't think he should play there unless it is an absolute necessity.

He isnt but he needs games, can do a competent job protecting that side and we have versatility around him. I certainly dont think that team like ours, that quite clearly is short of cash, should be looking to get a back up right back of such a value to play at most, 5 or 6 league games a season.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:19:45 pm
He isnt but he needs games, can do a competent job protecting that side and we have versatility around him. I certainly dont think that team like ours, that quite clearly is short of cash, should be looking to get a back up right back of such a value to play at most, 5 or 6 league games a season.

I think it exposes his risk to injury more. Being at right back means he's more mobile, he's getting into situations twisting and turning when defending and I don't think we should be doing that. He's also vulnerable to that ball to the back post, he gets caught under it too much.

If you say 5 or 6 league games a season, add in CL games and cup games, you could clearly stretch that out to 20 starts a season. It gives us fair rotation, gives Trent rest which is invaluable. If we can find someone like Tsimikas for the right side I'd be overjoyed.
Or just play Tsimikas on the right
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:10:46 pm
Where are we seeing links to Nkunku?

In peoples heads, no serious links
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:10:46 pm
Where are we seeing links to Nkunku?

On the crusty remains of many fan's sport socks.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:29:22 pm
Or just play Tsimikas on the right

Does that upset the balance though? Then Sod's law will dictate that we'll urgently need Tsimikas to play in his natural position and then you're back at square one. A club like ours shouldn't be struggling for decent right back cover.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:29:22 pm
Or just play Tsimikas on the right

Hes doing a great job at left back, wouldnt want to risk damaging his confidence by playing him out of position, Milner is probably the best short term candidate followed by Henderson and then Bradley
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:34:59 am
A few shit rumours floating about today.

Coutinho linked to us by Goal. Something about him playing for us some while ago?

Dembele also linked, again, by dodgy Spanish sources.

Neil Jones has commented categorically on the link between Liverpool and Haaland, and by categorically I mean he said he will cost a lot of money and a lot in wages. Wasn't aware that would be the case.

On Haaland, I am liking how the Echo writers are abusing the Liverpool online fans for mentioning Haaland whilst their own site puts out hundreds of click bait articles a day with Haaland and Liverpool on the same line. Maybe its the marketing department that puts together the headlines?
Looks like recycled news, all of it, doesn't it? Everyone's guessing and no one has a clue, even the informed journos.

P.S. Good to see you reverted to your previous name :)
