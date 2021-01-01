« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 498577 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:09:37 pm
I can say it about Keita too. Been too fleeting for sure here, and little justification anymore to keep on hoping it works out in my view anyway, but hes a hell of a talent.  Hes shown it here in between far too many enforced breaks, so like I say, too fleeting.  But the point of the intial post was that he is still on the original contract here (not sure how much that is). So no error done in rewarding a player for the wrong reasons, but of course, it also means any transfer fee is going down too.

He may have been a hell of a talent in Germany, but he hasnt cut the mustard here and has, at times, stunk the place out.

Klopp admitted he struggled with the way the he asked to play.

The transfer hasnt worked (so far) and thats not really down to injury, he hasnt been good enough
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:19:32 pm
We have to be perfect on transfers though where City can make mistakes and simply bring in someone else.  If we make a mistake were likely stuck with that player whether or not they are good enough.
Agreed, but it's not like Keita, Ox, and Origi haven't had opportunities to show their worth and stake their claim in the squad. Keita has been here for since 2018, Ox since 2017, and Origi since 2015. At what point do we cut our losses and allocate the wages and fee we would get for them to bring in new signings? We risk letting them walk for free otherwise and getting nothing.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:23:42 pm
He may have been a hell of a talent in Germany, but he hasnt cut the mustard here and has, at times, stunk the place out.

Klopp admitted he struggled with the way the he asked to play.

The transfer hasnt worked (so far) and thats not really down to injury, he hasnt been good enough

I wasnt talking about his time in Germany. I have seen enough of him here to know what a talented player he is but like I said multiple times - its been too fleeting. And yes, much of it is down to injury.

If you havent seen it, thats fine, be boring if we all saw or thought the same thing.

Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:44 pm
I wasnt talking about his time in Germany. I have seen enough of him here to know what a talented player he is but like I said multiple times - its been too fleeting. And yes, much of it is down to injury.

If you havent seen it, thats fine, be boring if we all saw or thought the same thing.

Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!

Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.

But like you say we see different things

Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:44 pm
Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!
I just peaked into the Liverpool midfield thread too and it seems we are having multiple similar discussions.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,361
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
Have we signed Dembele, Mbappe and Saka yet?

Expecting big news this transfer window........or maybe not.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm »
Lets do a little exercise. In order to determine our real squad depth, lets divide our squad in 3 groups:

1. The first 11
2. The second 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
3. The third 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

That is a total of 20 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers, and should be enough for a serious challenge on 4 fronts ...

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah
---------------
Kelleher
Konate
Tsimikas
Keita
AOC
Jota
----------------
Adrian
N.Williams
Gomez
Jones
Minamino
Origi
----------------
Elliott
R. Williams
Van den Berg
Bradley
Koumetio
Morton
Pitaluga
Gordon
---------------
Karius
Phillips
Milner
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,081
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:34:36 pm
Have we signed Dembele, Mbappe and Saka yet?

Expecting big news this transfer window........or maybe not.
When did Haaland drop out of this list, have I missed something already? Damn, we move fast...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:32:43 pm
Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.

But like you say we see different things

Its all linked though, IF he hadnt been sidelined so much from early on in his time here, hed have had more training time, been able to get more game time, and likely would have got what was expected of him quicker, as for sure hed be expected to adapt his game to this midfield. Plus unlike Ox, he had also the situation of arriving in a new league and country to get to grips with. All I was saying, no denying his talent, although apparently there is  ;D

Ox is equally as infuriating a situation.  Just a shame both their careers never took off as we would have hoped here. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,016
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:15:46 pm
What do you feel is the solution and an actual realistic one?

The points of our obstacles are raised multiple times a day but never an actual solution to anything.

Pretty much do what were doing, on the understanding that were always going to be underdogs and seasons like this will happen. And when they do its not the end of all things.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:55:53 pm
Pretty much do what were doing, on the understanding that were always going to be underdogs and seasons like this will happen. And when they do its not the end of all things.

Indeed. Like Avenger's: End Game....it was really a beginning. But somewhat of an ending too.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11091 on: Today at 06:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:47:02 pm
Its all linked though, IF he hadnt been sidelined so much from early on in his time here, hed have had more training time, been able to get more game time, and likely would have got what was expected of him quicker, as for sure hed be expected to adapt his game to this midfield. Plus unlike Ox, he had also the situation of arriving in a new league and country to get to grips with. All I was saying, no denying his talent, although apparently there is  ;D

Ox is equally as infuriating a situation.  Just a shame both their careers never took off as we would have hoped here.

it's part of the game, they're both talented but we just aren't the right fit for them
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,303
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11092 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:15:46 pm
What do you feel is the solution and an actual realistic one?

The points of our obstacles are raised multiple times a day but never an actual solution to anything.

There isn't a solution.

We'll do the best we can and if City don't lose, we can't do anything about that. That's the state every year. Yes we did have 2 near 100 point seasons, but that was utterly superhuman. That was such a ludicrous thing to do even once. We can't act like that is the norm.

The fact is that nobody can compete with City unless City have a bad season. With Newcastle set to become just like them or worse, it's why I'll likely walk away from Football when Klopp leaves, because what is the point any more?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11093 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 06:27:11 pm
With Newcastle set to become just like them or worse, it's why I'll likely walk away from Football when Klopp leaves, because what is the point any more?
my feelings exactly.

wouldn't be so bad to contemplate, except for the media drooling and wanking that will accompany the PL becoming a 2.5-club league (counting Chelsea as the .5)
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11094 on: Today at 06:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:32:43 pm
Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.

But like you say we see different things

God knows what you lot see, my eyes tell me he has been good this season when allowed to play.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11095 on: Today at 07:04:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:57:04 am
You need at least 23 quality players if you want to compete on all fronts. Man City have that. We don't. Of course, we can't spend like they do. That is why we need to be smart, and find the way of improving our 2nd XI. Because our 1st XI is good enough ...

Our first 11 might be good enough, but are they healthy enough to be available for the majority of games?
The reality is if we can't consistently field lineups that has 3 of the following midfielders:Thiago/Keita/ Henderson/ Fabinho, than the issue is bringing in players good enough to start for us.

We don't need a bigger squad, we need smarter acquisitions that benefit us with their qualities and availability.
Our purchases for the midfielder since the Fabinho purchase have looked excitingon paper, but in hindsight the money spent on Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keith, and Thiago, doesn't scream smart transfer compared to the transfers in other positions. I wonder, if our stats department has a weakness in determining players that best fit us in the midfield positions. They've been incredibly successful at bringing in players in other positions under value that have made a big difference over the past 2 seasons.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,929
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11096 on: Today at 07:26:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:39:42 pm
Lets do a little exercise. In order to determine our real squad depth, lets divide our squad in 3 groups:

1. The first 11
2. The second 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
3. The third 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

That is a total of 20 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers, and should be enough for a serious challenge on 4 fronts ...

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah
---------------
Kelleher
Konate
Tsimikas
Keita
AOC
Jota
----------------
Adrian
N.Williams
Gomez
Jones
Minamino
Origi
----------------
Elliott
R. Williams
Van den Berg
Bradley
Koumetio
Morton
Pitaluga
Gordon
---------------
Karius
Phillips
Milner
I don't think we do more than lip service to the domestic cups. We do well because we are good, bit I suspect we plan and budget around the league and Cl. Both for prestige and cash. The other cups are a lucky side effect.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,735
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11097 on: Today at 07:31:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:39:42 pm
Lets do a little exercise. In order to determine our real squad depth, lets divide our squad in 3 groups:

1. The first 11
2. The second 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
3. The third 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

That is a total of 20 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers, and should be enough for a serious challenge on 4 fronts ...

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah
---------------
Kelleher
Konate
Tsimikas
Keita
AOC
Jota
----------------
Adrian
N.Williams
Gomez
Jones
Minamino
Origi
----------------
Elliott
R. Williams
Van den Berg
Bradley
Koumetio
Morton
Pitaluga
Gordon
---------------
Karius
Phillips
Milner

So whats the conclusion? That we have enough players?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11098 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:48:30 pm
God knows what you lot see, my eyes tell me he has been good this season when allowed to play.


you lot????

allowed to play????
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,247
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 07:42:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:20:21 pm
The problem we have compared to City is that if our manager doesn't trust a player, we can't just leave them out and go buy another £40m or whatever player like they can.  Guardiola is right in that you need to refresh the squad constantly to keep challenging for league titles, but you can only do that with a bottomless pit of money.

Normally you refresh the way we are doing, buying one or two players a season, its how we always did it and what we are doing now. These fuckers have destroyed that model, Ped has spent £918 million in 5 fucking years.

Anyone who moans about our spends (not including you in this btw) needs to get to fuck, this c*nt has ruined the PL.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11100 on: Today at 07:54:05 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:31:50 pm
So whats the conclusion? That we have enough players?

Not very well thought out post, its better to think

durable and good enough

Allison
Elliott
Jones
Kelleher
Trent
Robertson
Tsimakis
VVD
Konate
Fabinho
Salah
Mane
Milner
Jota

good enough but doubts over durability
Matip
Gomez
Thiago
Henderson (might be harsh)
Firmino (might be loss of form / injuries combining)

Not good enough / not a good fit
Williams
Phillips
Keita
AOC
Origi
Minamino

Just getting started
Morton
Bradley
Gordon



Too many of our midfield in particular and squad are prone to injury or arent really contributing anything meaningful- so whilst we may have the numbers on paper the availability of the better players and ability of the backup players to make an impact and contribute is not where it needs to be.

Solution is to find players good enough to challenge for a first team spot and replace ageing first teamers so they can become our back ups (if they choose to stay on)







Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 09:26:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:29:41 am
Fabinhos played RB before hasn't he? I wonder if we could maybe switch him and Trent and then move Virg into a holding midfield role.
Moving the perfect 6 for a Klopp and best 6 in the world is dumb.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:44 pm
I wasnt talking about his time in Germany. I have seen enough of him here to know what a talented player he is but like I said multiple times - its been too fleeting. And yes, much of it is down to injury.

If you havent seen it, thats fine, be boring if we all saw or thought the same thing.

Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!
Data also shows he one of best in the world his Position. Issue has been ability to stay fit.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/Naby-Keita
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 10:10:26 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:31:50 pm
So whats the conclusion? That we have enough players?

In terms of numbers, yes. In terms of squad quality, we could do with some upgrades ...

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah
---------------
Kelleher
Konate
Tsimikas
Keita
Nkunku (40 million release clause)
Jota
----------------
Adrian
Mazraoui (free agent)
Gomez
Zakaria (free agent)
Jones
Hloek (20 million price tag)
----------------
Pitaluga
Bradley
Van den Berg
R. Williams
Koumetio
Morton
Elliott
Gordon
---------------
Karius (released)
N.Williams (sold)
Phillips (sold)
Milner (released)
AOC (sold)
Minamino (sold)
Origi (sold)
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 10:36:51 pm »
Surprised we haven't already seen a bid for Phillips?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,214
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11105 on: Today at 10:42:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:36:51 pm
Surprised we haven't already seen a bid for Phillips?

Maybe teams waiting till hes closer to fitness?

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,929
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11106 on: Today at 10:43:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:26 pm
Normally you refresh the way we are doing, buying one or two players a season, its how we always did it and what we are doing now. These fuckers have destroyed that model, Ped has spent £918 million in 5 fucking years.

Anyone who moans about our spends (not including you in this btw) needs to get to fuck, this c*nt has ruined the PL.
Exactly.
Chelsea with their money should be running them closer. And it's mental that United are so far behind. Maybe even those two can't compete financially. In about a decade when the toon have spent a few billion, the title will be between those two with an occasional 'challenge'. It'll be like the old firm.
I expect even la Liga will be more competitive. If they get their arses in gear and manage TV marketing as well as the PL has, that league could overtake us. And the pl will have let it happen.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 273 274 275 276 277 [278]   Go Up
« previous next »
 