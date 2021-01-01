You cannot really trust what wages City and Chelsea claim is being paid so I agree its fruitless comparing with them. But it doesn't change the fact that we pay a shit load out in wages and as we have seen with the revenue stuff, its hampering our ability to generate money to sign players. But in terms of the discussion I was trying to have was to say that we can possibly do a bit better on that account and certainly what we need to avoid is signing a whole load of players.
I get ya, I wasn't referring to your posts to be fair, just asking the general question on wages and how transparent the whole wage bill thing actually is.
Its football and money so the likelihood is something is going on. As far as I'm aware City are the only ones who have the external companies and paying for services set up in the Premier League and obviously all the stuff that came out in football leaks.
It gives you an idea of how clubs operate of how much they spend. The reality is the amount of payments that go between agents, to families, to image rights companies, related companies etc. Mean we'll never know a clubs true spend on players and staff.
I agree we aren't getting the absolute best value for whatever it is we're spending though and that we'd be better off with a smaller, more trusted/reliable squad.
I see, that makes sense. Thanks for going into more detail on that mate
I'd agree with the last part too, i've said the same to be honest