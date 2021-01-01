« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11040 on: Today at 02:38:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:24:46 pm
Not really. But go ahead, make it about that.

You literally said

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:00:37 pm
But we are paying a similar amount in wages than them, so we kind of can.

In the wider sense you are right because our wage bill means we are not able to generate funds for transfers. But we are paying close to what City are and we have more players, so we can certainly get a squad close to their level.

If you make a point about our wage bill being similar to Man Citys, dont get arsey when you get called out on it being obvious tripe.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11041 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:33:12 pm
You cannot really trust what wages City and Chelsea claim is being paid so I agree its fruitless comparing with them. But it doesn't change the fact that we pay a shit load out in wages and as we have seen with the revenue stuff, its hampering our ability to generate money to sign players. But in terms of the discussion I was trying to have was to say that we can possibly do a bit better on that account and certainly what we need to avoid is signing a whole load of players.

I get ya, I wasn't referring to your posts to be fair, just asking the general question on wages and how transparent the whole wage bill thing actually is.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:33:58 pm
Its football and money so the likelihood is something is going on. As far as I'm aware City are the only ones who have the external companies and paying for services set up in the Premier League and obviously all the stuff that came out in football leaks.

It gives you an idea of how clubs operate of how much they spend. The reality is the amount of payments that go between agents, to families, to image rights companies, related companies etc. Mean we'll never know a clubs true spend on players and staff.

I agree we aren't getting the absolute best value for whatever it is we're spending though and that we'd be better off with a smaller, more trusted/reliable squad.

I see, that makes sense. Thanks for going into more detail on that mate

I'd agree with the last part too, i've said the same to be honest
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11042 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:34 pm
You literally said

If you make a point about our wage bill being similar to Man Citys, dont get arsey when you get called out on it being obvious tripe.

That wasnt the central point I was trying to make though and if you thought it was then I take it back and will say ok I accept we cannot compete with City because they are quite clearly cheating liars.

But of course you wouldnt give a shit about the central point because you have this weird obsession about being on a forum and ensuring nobody debates anything.
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11043 on: Today at 02:49:49 pm
I can't take the tension.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11044 on: Today at 02:52:02 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:41:15 pm
That wasnt the central point I was trying to make though and if you thought it was then I take it back and will say ok I accept we cannot compete with City because they are quite clearly cheating liars.

But of course you wouldnt give a shit about the central point because you have this weird obsession about being on a forum and ensuring nobody debates anything.

It really is baffling sometimes ;D

You made a point about us paying similar to Man City in terms of wages, and then start getting personal because you get told thats clearly nonsense? Debate what you want KH, the only people who can stop you are the Mods. But your 'central point' is based on what wages we pay in comparison to them so its a pretty big part of your 'central point'. In fact....in the post I quoted, it was literally the whole point you were making. That we could build a squad on the same level because we pay similar wages, its right there.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11045 on: Today at 02:52:31 pm
Do we still like bears?
