We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?



There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.



Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.