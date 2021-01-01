What if Salah's signature hinges on us signing someone of Mbappe's ilk, maybe Haaland, maybe not a player on quite the same level but still a top player? It's double jeopardy, innit?



Mane/Nkunku - Jota/Firmino - Salah/Minamino



Thiago/Keita - Fabinho/Zakaria - Henderson/AOC



Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez -TAA/New RB



Alisson/Kelleher/Adrian



Salah certainly wants some guarantees of the club being ambitious, before signing his new (and last) contract, but I am quite sure he is not demanding someone like Mbappe and Haaland. If we are being honest, we don't really need a signing of that type. What we do need is to further improve our squad depth with quality players who can give our starting XI more rest, without the drop in quality. Personally, I would be delighted if we could sign a better quality backup right fullback, backup defensive midfielder (Zakaria?) and backup wide forward (Nkunku?) in January and in the summer ...When you add Jones, Elliott, Van den Berg and Pitaluga, you get a 27-men squad that can challenge for all the top honors. You also sell/release the likes of Karius, Phillips, Davies, N.Williams, Milner and Origi, in order to raise some funds and release some wages ...