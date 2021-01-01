Is this your new approach on Mbappe? Invent some alternative payments that means we can afford Mbappe now that the packet of crisps didnt work?
He doesnt do much defensively and isnt very physically gifted. It depends on what we want/need from our 8s, but our best midfielders the past few years have been incredible athletes who can protect the space vacated by our fullbacks (Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner a few years ago). Thiago is an exception to a degree, but he still has a high defensive work rate and consistently registers high pressures, tackles, interceptions, etc.The value for money isnt there either. Hes clearly a good player, just not what we need.
This has always been my approach on Mbappe. We have already established that you don't understand it, so please don't waste my time ...
Nice one for that.Us being linked to him however tenuous is an odd one then?
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Really good player, think would fit us like a glove.https://fbref.com/en/players/82518f62/Bruno-GuimaraesArsenal strongly linked though.
Zakaria is a great option because he would fit our style of play perfectly, has just turned 25 and is a free agent in the summer. Of course there are other good options ...
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]