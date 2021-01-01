Really good player, think would fit us like a glove.



https://fbref.com/en/players/82518f62/Bruno-Guimaraes



Arsenal strongly linked though.



Looks like he plays in a 2 Man MF in Lyon in front of a back 3. so he probably could play 8 spot and fill 6 but finding PT in the MF in this squad is normally not easy at that spot.