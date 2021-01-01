« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10920 on: Today at 07:35:34 pm
Tielemans is excellent in technical ability but isn't the man you want running box to box and battling in the midfield? He would get run past too much in our system
Chip Evans

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10921 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm
Would love a cheeky punt at Neves. 2 years on his deal. 24 yo, loads of experience. Maybe a bit like lads we have, but I like him
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10922 on: Today at 07:40:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:43:31 pm
Is this your new approach on Mbappe? Invent some alternative payments that means we can afford Mbappe now that the packet of crisps didnt work?

This has always been my approach on Mbappe. We have already established that you don't understand it, so please don't waste my time ...
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10923 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:24:45 pm
He doesnt do much defensively and isnt very physically gifted. It depends on what we want/need from our 8s, but our best midfielders the past few years have been incredible athletes who can protect the space vacated by our fullbacks (Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner a few years ago). Thiago is an exception to a degree, but he still has a high defensive work rate and consistently registers high pressures, tackles, interceptions, etc.

The value for money isnt there either.

Hes clearly a good player, just not what we need.
Nice one for that.

Us being linked to him however tenuous is an odd one then?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10924 on: Today at 07:56:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:40:56 pm
This has always been my approach on Mbappe. We have already established that you don't understand it, so please don't waste my time ...
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10925 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:49:45 pm
Nice one for that.

Us being linked to him however tenuous is an odd one then?
Ive personally never understood it, but Im just a casual fan lol.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10926 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:56:37 pm
We aren't signing Mbappe.

At this point, it is far more important that we re-sign Salah, and like with every World class player, we will need some creative accounting in order to do that ...
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10927 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:55:11 pm
Really good player, think would fit us like a glove.

https://fbref.com/en/players/82518f62/Bruno-Guimaraes

Arsenal strongly linked though.
Looks like he plays in a 2 Man MF in Lyon in front of a back 3. so he probably could play 8 spot and fill 6 but finding PT in the MF in this squad is normally not easy at that spot.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10928 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:54:53 pm
Zakaria is a great option because he would fit our style of play perfectly, has just turned 25 and is a free agent in the summer. Of course there are other good options ...
He not starting over Fabinho I dont see why would come here. He not really an 8
https://fbref.com/en/players/384d58d9/Denis-Zakaria
