

Klopp is the one outlier here though, everyone else was here before Klopp including FSG and we won nothing.



Exactly.Yes, the club has pulled together, but he is a big part of why. Hes done it at 3 clubs now, it isnt a fluke, the ability to unite a club and have them pulling in the same direction is a talent not many have.Yes, a super squad, and yes it takes the analytics and sporting director and his staff to play a massively important part as well, but theres a reason it didnt work before, and it doesnt work at a lot of other teams. So is it such a fantastic squad without him? There has actually only been a few sure bets that have signed the past few years. Van Djik, Alisson (maybe, although plenty didnt think so!), Fabinho and Salah being the 4 I would say. But players like Gini, Robbo, Matip, Jota, Mane etc, where they? Easy to say with hindsight, but I doubt they where seen as such initially. There is nothing to say other very good coaches get the same out of them or other players here like Firmino and Hendo. For all the talent, and yes, not even the best can turn poor players into top class talents, I always believe this team, as all of Klopps teams are more than the sum of its parts.It took signing 3 or 4 players to push this team over the edge for sure. But on its own, that isnt enough to make it work. And the manager is the difference from this being a very good team, to being a sensational team that won a league and CL during an era of financially doped teams. Thats my view anyway. Hes unique, put it that way.