We keep repeating the same discussions after a bad result and we ignore the bigger picture. The club owners are business men not rich fans or backed by a country and a club without or with a little debt gives them more returns when they sell eventually. Spending their money or loans against the club for transfers is very risky unlike an expansion of the stadium or a new training ground.

After the takeover this could have gone one of two ways.
They hire the wrong people and keep being average and stuck with business men who don't want to spend or they hire the right people who manage to make us successful despite not being able to spend like other clubs. Thankfully it's second and we have been successfull but also we need to be realistic, with this in mind some sacrifices need to happen like not replacing a player or leaving the sqaud short and taking risks which means that we can't challenge every season especially since we are competing against clubs funded by countries and clubs with much higher resources than us as we have been missmanaged commercially for a very long time.Thats the reality we are in and it won't change until our
revenue grow bigger constantly or someone from RAWK becomes a multibillionaire then buy the club or sponsor it
I know it is sacrilege to suggest buying players on this forum but with covid cases, injuries and players leaving for AFCON we could do with signing a player in January.
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:40:36 pm
I know it is sacrilege to suggest buying players on this forum but with covid cases, injuries and players leaving for AFCON we could do with signing a player in January.

Id rather we wait for the end of the season. We don't have much money so Id rather every penny we have goes on the right player and specifically the best players we can get, which are generally available in the summer. We are outsiders for the title now anyway and we will make top four in our sleep so there is no panic.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Id rather we wait for the end of the season. We don't have much money so Id rather every penny we have goes on the right player and specifically the best players we can get, which are generally available in the summer. We are outsiders for the title now anyway and we will make top four in our sleep so there is no panic.

That is true but if the right player is available in January - and for the right price they invariably would be - then we should go for that player. Especially as we can still win the CL and domestic cups.
This is very negative and Im mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? Weve got the numbers but we dont have the quality or the durability in there.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and I’m mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? We’ve got the numbers but we don’t have the quality or the durability in there.

We have the quality, not the durability. If Thiago and Keita had good injury records, we wouldn't need any midfielder. Id rather have them fit than sign any other midfielder, apart from maybe Barella.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:25:20 pm
We have the quality, not the durability. If Thiago and Keita had good injury records, we wouldn't need any midfielder. Id rather have them fit than sign any other midfielder, apart from maybe Barella.
I would rather we signed another forward, the drop off in quality is still quite obvious despite Taki and Div being in the goals in their last couple of games. The lad from Porto seems like hell be happy with the move, hopefully hes vaccinated.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and Im mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? Weve got the numbers but we dont have the quality or the durability in there.

Indeed, but this is how we are run. The club isnt operating to challenge for the league every season. FSGs wants to be in the CL regularly. I dont think they care much about winning the league. They are good business people, but they arent ambitious in a sporting sense.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and Im mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? Weve got the numbers but we dont have the quality or the durability in there.
It was more our inability to score for months which I don't think would have changed with say Konate playing. Also don't think it's midfield costing us this time either
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:13:22 pm
Indeed, but this is how we are run. The club isnt operating to challenge for the league every season. FSGs wants to be in the CL regularly. I dont think they care much about winning the league. They are good business people, but they arent ambitious in a sporting sense.

We're spending on wages at a level way above just wanting 4th place, so that doesn't really stack up. Sounds more like whinging and ignoring that there is a club owned by a country who is able to buy two first XI's.
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 04:23:19 pm
We're spending on wages at a level way above just wanting 4th place, so that doesn't really stack up. Sounds more like whinging and ignoring that there is a club owned by a country who is able to buy two first XI's.

But also spending on transfer fees a level way below just wanting 1st place in the same breath?
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 04:23:19 pm
We're spending on wages at a level way above just wanting 4th place, so that doesn't really stack up. Sounds more like whinging and ignoring that there is a club owned by a country who is able to buy two first XI's.
Six of one, half a dozen of the other. We spend a lot on wages and agents fees, but not on transfer fees for a whole squad. We spend enough to be top four in the end, with a few good runs at the title. I dont mind it. We have a manager that makes it work. But, its not ambitious. Ambition right now would be building a squad that can compete on three or more fronts. Two is manageable for us. Three is almost impossible for us. Four is impossible. We are who we are.
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:39:31 pm
Six of one, half a dozen of the other. We spend a lot on wages and agents fees, but not on transfer fees for a whole squad. We spend enough to be top four in the end, with a few good runs at the title. I dont mind it. We have a manager that makes it work. But, its not ambitious. Ambition right now would be building a squad that can compete on three or more fronts. Two is manageable for us. Three is almost impossible for us. Four is impossible. We are who we are.
Well yeah, ultimately were the 4th richest team in the league, by a fair way to 1st. Top 4 and then occasionally getting title challenges is reality, nothing to do with ambition. You break that by getting richer. Its the same in most leagues.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:35:17 pm
But also spending on transfer fees a level way below just wanting 1st place in the same breath?

I mean there is more nuance to the transfer fees though - we find great players for low fee's and we sell pretty well. Which shifts the spending amounts somewhat.

Also, it's been proven that wage spending is linked to final position more than transfer spend is.

Ultimately we're in our 3rd title challenge in 4 years, one of which we won, one other we ran them to an all time 2nd place high points finish, and the one year we didn't challenge we had a ridiculous amount of injuries which one or two new players wouldn't have sorted.
It is a given that under the owners we live to our financial means. If there is any expectation that we should financially compete on a level with the artificially inflated clubs, it is misplaced.

Over the course of the season that means we need to be closer to perfection in order to win the title. Man City have more margin to spare, since they dont have to get all their signings right, even expensive ones, and they have a larger pool of top players. The fact that they didnt receive significant punishment for FFP abuses is one of the biggest stains on the game. Whatever they achieve has no merit, and it is sickening it is allowed to happen.

To my mind in summer we need a midfielder, definitely a durable one, and hopefully one who can be a fixture for years to come. We also need a striker/winger, possibly two, depending on who departs. How high up we shop will depend on who might depart.
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 04:47:16 pm
I mean there is more nuance to the transfer fees though - we find great players for low fee's and we sell pretty well. Which shifts the spending amounts somewhat.

Also, it's been proven that wage spending is linked to final position more than transfer spend is.

Ultimately we're in our 3rd title challenge in 4 years, one of which we won, one other we ran them to an all time 2nd place high points finish, and the one year we didn't challenge we had a ridiculous amount of injuries which one or two new players wouldn't have sorted.
Klopp seriously has us overperforming. United have spent a fortune are still shite.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:34:38 pm
Klopp seriously has us overperforming. United have spent a fortune are still shite.

I mean he's an integral part, for sure, and is doing what any great manager should do which is take an excellent squad and make it better.

The squad is fantastic though, easily top 3 in the world, and it's not just down to Klopp that it is.

As for your United comment, just proves my point that transfer spend is not always an accurate measure (Everton back this up too, and Villa, and Arsenal).
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 05:59:38 pm
I mean he's an integral part, for sure, and is doing what any great manager should do which is take an excellent squad and make it better.

The squad is fantastic though, easily top 3 in the world, and it's not just down to Klopp that it is.

As for your United comment, just proves my point that transfer spend is not always an accurate measure (Everton back this up too, and Villa, and Arsenal).

Damning in faint praise almost here Craig lol.

Doing what any great manager should do. Yet, no other could do what he has done here. You make it sound like its a given that he has won a league and a CL and has us competing at the top vs financially doped clubs. It really isnt.  The squad is fantastic, would it be as fantastic with another manager. I am sure we all do have an opinion on that of course, but as it cant be proven, its a tough one to argue.

The truth is alway somwhere in between in these arguments though, your loyalty to sticking up for FSG is as jarring as those who stick to the line they are poor owners for not spending more. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 06:31:31 pm
Damning in faint praise almost here Craig lol.

Doing what any great manager should do. Yet, no other could do what he has done here. You make it sound like its a given that he has won a league and a CL and has us competing at the top vs financially doped clubs. It really isnt.  The squad is fantastic, would it be as fantastic with another manager. I am sure we all do have an opinion on that of course, but as it cant be proven, its a tough one to argue.

The truth is alway somwhere in between in these arguments though, your loyalty to sticking up for FSG is as jarring as those who stick to the line they are poor owners for not spending more.

What I said there was in no way to diminish what he has done, but some seem to think he'd have come in and done it with the squads we've had previously. He wouldn't have done. Sure he'd have probably done better than a lot of those managers (he is world class and a lot of those were not) but he isn't some miracle worker which can turn average into world class.

The squad is fantastic because the club has worked as one and a fantastic squad has been built. From the scouting side of things, to the negotiating side, to the renewals, to the finances being in place to pay wages which match the biggest clubs, to a fantastic coaching set up and to Klopp being fucking brilliant.
I see we've set up our camp site for the next month.  :D
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:59:41 pm
It is a given that under the owners we live to our financial means. If there is any expectation that we should financially compete on a level with the artificially inflated clubs, it is misplaced.

Over the course of the season that means we need to be closer to perfection in order to win the title. Man City have more margin to spare, since they dont have to get all their signings right, even expensive ones, and they have a larger pool of top players. The fact that they didnt receive significant punishment for FFP abuses is one of the biggest stains on the game. Whatever they achieve has no merit, and it is sickening it is allowed to happen.

To my mind in summer we need a midfielder, definitely a durable one, and hopefully one who can be a fixture for years to come. We also need a striker/winger, possibly two, depending on who departs. How high up we shop will depend on who might depart.

It will be an interesting summer because if both teams continue at the same pace for the rest of the season then we will finish significantly behind them and for the first time in ages we will have to acknowledge that they are significantly better than us.

In the summer of 19 we could say we were as good as them as we finished just a point behind. The summer of 20 we came off a title win so we were the best and last summer in 21 we could use the reason that we still were as good as we were missing centrebacks.

All those summers we could claim to still be as good hence we couldnt really improve in many areas. Next summer we may not have that excuse so it will be interesting to see how we approach it.
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 06:38:00 pm
What I said there was in no way to diminish what he has done, but some seem to think he'd have come in and done it with the squads we've had previously. He wouldn't have done. Sure he'd have probably done better than a lot of those managers (he is world class and a lot of those were not) but he isn't some miracle worker which can turn average into world class.

The squad is fantastic because the club has worked as one and a fantastic squad has been built. From the scouting side of things, to the negotiating side, to the renewals, to the finances being in place to pay wages which match the biggest clubs, to a fantastic coaching set up and to Klopp being fucking brilliant.


Klopp is the one outlier here though, everyone else was here before Klopp including FSG and we won nothing.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:50:49 pm

Klopp is the one outlier here though, everyone else was here before Klopp including FSG and we won nothing.

Exactly.

Yes, the club has pulled together, but he is a big part of why.  Hes done it at 3 clubs now, it isnt a fluke, the ability to unite a club and have them pulling in the same direction is a talent not many have.

Yes, a super squad, and yes it takes the analytics and sporting director and his staff to play a massively important part as well, but theres a reason it didnt work before, and it doesnt work at a lot of other teams. So is it such a fantastic squad without him? There has actually only been a few sure bets that have signed the past few years. Van Djik, Alisson (maybe, although plenty didnt think so!), Fabinho and Salah being the 4 I would say. But players like Gini, Robbo, Matip, Jota, Mane etc, where they? Easy to say with hindsight, but I doubt they where seen as such initially.  There is nothing to say other very good coaches get the same out of them or other players here like Firmino and Hendo. For all the talent, and yes, not even the best can turn poor players into top class talents, I always believe this team, as all of Klopps teams are more than the sum of its parts. 

It took signing 3 or 4 players to push this team over the edge for sure.  But on its own, that isnt enough to make it work. And the manager is the difference from this being a very good team, to being a sensational team that won a league and CL during an era of financially doped teams.  Thats my view anyway.  Hes unique, put it that way.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:50:49 pm

Klopp is the one outlier here though, everyone else was here before Klopp including FSG and we won nothing.

Not true at all. We had Ayre when Klopp joined, we didn't have Edwards in his role either. Arguably our fortunes changed when both of those roles changed hands too.

Look, I'm not taking anything away from Klopp here, he's a miracle worker and IMO the best manager in the world. However he can't do it on his own (as he is the first to admit) and hasn't done so either.

Some of you are very strange when praise is given to anyone else but Klopp.
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:10:09 pm
Not true at all. We had Ayre when Klopp joined, we didn't have Edwards in his role either. Arguably our fortunes changed when both of those roles changed hands too.

Look, I'm not taking anything away from Klopp here, he's a miracle worker and IMO the best manager in the world. However he can't do it on his own (as he is the first to admit) and hasn't done so either.

Some of you are very strange when praise is given to anyone else but Klopp.


Thing is, no one is actually saying he does it himself - if they do, then its certainly as ignorant a path to take as giving unequivocal support to a team owner.

Like you say, hes the first to say he needs great people around him, and of course he does, no one can run a club at this level single handed.  But his incredible modesty also doesnt allow him to ever be totally honest as to the ridiculous talent he has at binding and building clubs like no other.

I don't think its a stretch to say out of ALL the very good people working in the every day running and recruitment and coaching side of the club, Klopp is the one that ties it together, and who knows if another manager could do it to the same success and effect.  That doesnt mean we think he does it alone, and we dont give kudos to others. Goodness knows Edwards rightly got a lot of credit, hence people where dissapointed to hear he was leaving, as have the other coaches, Pep especially in recent years.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Please excuse Craig, his FSG bonus from John Henry is a little on the light side this year. 

Always next year for the super yacht mate.  :wave
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:10:09 pm
Not true at all. We had Ayre when Klopp joined, we didn't have Edwards in his role either. Arguably our fortunes changed when both of those roles changed hands too.

Look, I'm not taking anything away from Klopp here, he's a miracle worker and IMO the best manager in the world. However he can't do it on his own (as he is the first to admit) and hasn't done so either.

Spot on this by the way. Getting rid of Ayre was big in itself - a Directorate of Football resulted.

Merry Noo Yaaaa
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

We haven't been linked but what about a left field signing like Ben Brereton? He is developing into a really good forward imo. Still only 22 as well.
