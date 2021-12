Klopp is the one outlier here though, everyone else was here before Klopp including FSG and we won nothing.



Exactly.Yes, the club has pulled together, but he is a big part of why. Heís done it at 3 clubs now, it isnít a fluke, the ability to unite a club and have them pulling in the same direction is a talent not many have.Yes, a super squad, and yes it takes the analytics and sporting director and his staff to play a massively important part as well, but thereís a reason it didnít work before, and it doesnít work at a lot of other teams. So is it such a fantastic squad without him? There has actually only been a few Ďsure betsí that have signed the past few years. Van Djik, Alisson (maybe, although plenty didnít think so!), Fabinho and Salah being the 4 I would say. But players like Gini, Robbo, Matip, Jota, Mane etc, where they? Easy to say with hindsight, but I doubt they where seen as such initially. There is nothing to say other very good coaches get the same out of them or other players here like Firmino and Hendo. For all the talent, and yes, not even the best can turn poor players into top class talents, I always believe this team, as all of Kloppís teams are more than the sum of its parts.It took signing 3 or 4 players to push this team over the edge for sure. But on itís own, that isnít enough to make it work. And the manager is the difference from this being a very good team, to being a sensational team that won a league and CL during an era of financially doped teams. Thatís my view anyway. Heís unique, put it that way.