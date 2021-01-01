We keep repeating the same discussions after a bad result and we ignore the bigger picture. The club owners are business men not rich fans or backed by a country and a club without or with a little debt gives them more returns when they sell eventually. Spending their money or loans against the club for transfers is very risky unlike an expansion of the stadium or a new training ground.After the takeover this could have gone one of two ways.They hire the wrong people and keep being average and stuck with business men who don't want to spend or they hire the right people who manage to make us successful despite not being able to spend like other clubs. Thankfully it's second and we have been successfull but also we need to be realistic, with this in mind some sacrifices need to happen like not replacing a player or leaving the sqaud short and taking risks which means that we can't challenge every season especially since we are competing against clubs funded by countries and clubs with much higher resources than us as we have been missmanaged commercially for a very long time.Thats the reality we are in and it won't change until ourrevenue grow bigger constantly or someone from RAWK becomes a multibillionaire then buy the club or sponsor it