Today at 07:16:04 am

We keep repeating the same discussions after a bad result and we ignore the bigger picture. The club owners are business men not rich fans or backed by a country and a club without or with a little debt gives them more returns when they sell eventually. Spending their money or loans against the club for transfers is very risky unlike an expansion of the stadium or a new training ground.

After the takeover this could have gone one of two ways.
They hire the wrong people and keep being average and stuck with business men who don't want to spend or they hire the right people who manage to make us successful despite not being able to spend like other clubs. Thankfully it's second and we have been successfull but also we need to be realistic, with this in mind some sacrifices need to happen like not replacing a player or leaving the sqaud short and taking risks which means that we can't challenge every season especially since we are competing against clubs funded by countries and clubs with much higher resources than us as we have been missmanaged commercially for a very long time.Thats the reality we are in and it won't change until our
revenue grow bigger constantly or someone from RAWK becomes a multibillionaire then buy the club or sponsor it  :lickin
Today at 01:40:36 pm
I know it is sacrilege to suggest buying players on this forum but with covid cases, injuries and players leaving for AFCON we could do with signing a player in January.
Today at 01:44:06 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:40:36 pm
I know it is sacrilege to suggest buying players on this forum but with covid cases, injuries and players leaving for AFCON we could do with signing a player in January.

Id rather we wait for the end of the season. We don't have much money so Id rather every penny we have goes on the right player and specifically the best players we can get, which are generally available in the summer. We are outsiders for the title now anyway and we will make top four in our sleep so there is no panic.
Today at 01:56:30 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:06 pm
Id rather we wait for the end of the season. We don't have much money so Id rather every penny we have goes on the right player and specifically the best players we can get, which are generally available in the summer. We are outsiders for the title now anyway and we will make top four in our sleep so there is no panic.

That is true but if the right player is available in January - and for the right price they invariably would be - then we should go for that player. Especially as we can still win the CL and domestic cups.
Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and Im mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? Weve got the numbers but we dont have the quality or the durability in there.
Today at 02:25:20 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and I’m mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? We’ve got the numbers but we don’t have the quality or the durability in there.

We have the quality, not the durability. If Thiago and Keita had good injury records, we wouldn't need any midfielder. Id rather have them fit than sign any other midfielder, apart from maybe Barella.
Today at 02:50:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:25:20 pm
We have the quality, not the durability. If Thiago and Keita had good injury records, we wouldn't need any midfielder. Id rather have them fit than sign any other midfielder, apart from maybe Barella.
I would rather we signed another forward, the drop off in quality is still quite obvious despite Taki and Div being in the goals in their last couple of games. The lad from Porto seems like hell be happy with the move, hopefully hes vaccinated.
Today at 04:13:22 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:18:21 pm
This is very negative and Im mostly venting but last season our penny pinching at CB cost us a proper title shot. Is it that this season our penny pinching at CM is going to cost us a proper title shot? Weve got the numbers but we dont have the quality or the durability in there.

Indeed, but this is how we are run. The club isnt operating to challenge for the league every season. FSGs wants to be in the CL regularly. I dont think they care much about winning the league. They are good business people, but they arent ambitious in a sporting sense.
