Disagree. A lot of people have been saying the same thing for about 2 seasons. Best Liverpool sides of the 80's were constantly updating the team. Same with United. When you are on top you should always be striving to be better. We are not really doing that though.



Thats one that gets churned out a lot, but there were plenty of seasons where that wasnt the case. When United won the treble they strengthened with Silvestre, Bosnich and Quinton Fortune. Its pretty disingenuous when a big part of both teams success was as much to do with keeping the squad together as anything else.The age old problem is that people are incapable of looking at the whole picture. Its normally met with net spend, spending less than Burnley, spending less than the rest of the top 6 etc etc. But theres never, ever any discussion about other aspects of football club finance (or hilariously, just ignoring the impact COVID might have had). Its always amusing to see paragraphs of whinging boiling down to Brighton spent £50 million and were more successful so should have spent more and then others going fucking hell what a great, intelligent post!!People also universally ignore the possibility that maybe the manager is happy with his squad. It boils down again and again, and again and again, to toys being thrown out of prams at various points of the season. We had it in the summer when people hilariously shit the bed about United, were having it again now weve dropped off the pace a little, we have it whenever theres an injury. And yet the same posters constantly ignore what the most important person says. People whine about not replacing Gini, yet we had a few games of Harvey Elliott smashing it in his position before some grock ruined it.For the record (Jack), Id like us to have another attacker and back up right back, and think we need to go big on a few midfielders in the summer. But Jesus wept, the constant gnashing over transfers really is something else. Were in an environment completely skewed by two blood thirsty, sports washing cheats and instead of acknowledging THATS the problem, people would prefer to leave them to it and keep the vitriol within our own club. It really is nauseating. Maybe go and have a look at Man Citys last few line ups and how theyve been able to just swap around the likes of De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Silva, Grealish, Jesus, Ake, Stones and Rodri and then come back and tell us the reason were behind them is because FSG didnt sign this mythical Wijnaldum replacement in the summer.